(Twitter)   It sure is dusty in McDonald's today   (twitter.com) divider line
21
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This was a damn heartwarming obit
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We need more Karens like her.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well now I'm just sitting here blubber buttin' around,
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, you have something in both of your eyes.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😭
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today's forecast: High pollen count. Chance of rain on your face 90%.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She only knew how to say three things 1) mom, 2) McDonald's 3) I'd like to talk to your manager.
 
wejash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a link in the comments to the obit he wrote for their mother in May. Similarly moving.
 
IANALINFLORIDA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: She only knew how to say three things 1) mom, 2) McDonald's 3) I'd like to talk to your manager.


read the room dude...
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a friend that had a special needs child. It breaks my heart that I never met him. My friend tells me stories about him that I wish that I could be part of. I would enjoy entertaining him.
I have one cousin. The other, died when I was 6. I was the light of his life. He couldn't walk, but I  was his legs. He lit up whenever I was around. He loved me as much as I loved him. I still miss him 46 years later.
This story makes me cry.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With so much of the world feeling dark and heavy, something as pure, wholesome, and heartfelt as this is downright jarring. RIP Karen, and I hope Erik finds peace and comfort.
 
Greylight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not crying, you're crying.  *snif*
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My cousin June had down-syndrome. She got COVID in round 2 last year before the vaccine. She was 55 years old. It broke my great-aunt Serafina's heart when we buried her. She hasn't spoken since
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Today's forecast: High pollen count. Chance of rain on your face 90%.


100%
 
Trik
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What a great brother.
 
HempHead
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What a great family.
 
MSkow
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
For years, my mom taught low-functioning special needs children at the middle school level. By and large, they were the most kind-natured and sweet people you would ever meet. We should all strive to be that way. It sounds like Karen was a wonderful soul who impacted those around her in only the most positive ways.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
These are the kinds of things I wish I could show the other Karens (and whatever the male equivalent of Karen is ... Darryls?) out there, who believe it's worth blowing a gasket when the line at Walmart is a little too long.

You could only be able to say three words and lose your parents. Your minor inconvenience is nothing compared to what some people have to go through.

Have a little bit of perspective. On the whole, most people have it better than they probably think. Heck, if you're just able to access Fark, you do.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I thought it would have made fun of McDonald's but nope she liked that place.

Good obituary.
 
