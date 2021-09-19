 Skip to content
 
(WGNO)   The Southern US: Come for the BBQ, stay for the...carnivorous hammerhead worms? Um, nope   (wgno.com) divider line
31 Comments     (+0 »)
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I saw many many many of these infesting the yards at the dog daycare i briefly worked at, until i eventually looked up what they are.

They are the only known land invertebrate to produce tetrodotoxin, they can regrow from very small segments of body, move on a foot like snails, can grow over a foot long, and they primarily eat *helpful* pinnepeds like earthworms.

Kill on site

Repeat. Only known land animal to make tetrodotoxin
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Damn, they already have kudzu and red ants that have huge mounds! Some people have all the luck.

/do not want
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A venomous slug that eats beneficial insects, nice.  Dump lye on them at first site.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know what would really help that article? A photo of the subject matter.

So here you are.

nydailynews.comView Full Size
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Owning the libs

resizing.flixster.comView Full Size
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murflette: They are the only known land invertebrate to produce tetrodotoxin, they can regrow from very small segments of body, move on a foot like snails, can grow over a foot long, and they primarily eat *helpful* pinnepeds like earthworms.


Pinnepeds?!  What kind of f'ed up earthworms do you have around there, anyway?
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging Ridley Scott to the big White Courtesy phone...
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mother Nature is PISSED.
 
Taima
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They are carnivores, which means they eat other insects, and their food of choice is earthworms," said Kesheimer.

Since when is an earthworm (or any worm for that matter) an insect?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Break out the ivermectin!

Oh, wait, we're out.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BorgiaGinz: Owning the libs

[resizing.flixster.com image 300x300]


You da worm face!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Taima: "They are carnivores, which means they eat other insects, and their food of choice is earthworms," said Kesheimer.

Since when is an earthworm (or any worm for that matter) an insect?


The phrase "resembles a very unique shark" in the lede shoulda told you the rest of the article was going to be crap.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Prometheus - Hammerpeed scene
Youtube P2Kkp0ufTiI
 
cefm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

make me some tea: You know what would really help that article? A photo of the subject matter.

So here you are.

[nydailynews.com image 850x563]


Seems appropriate.
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Up close it'll haunt your dreams.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Did Americans just totally give up on border and cargo inspections? Are they like, "Fark inspecting argo for organisms, let's fark up the whole place like fark we need some farking carnivorous worms and shiat"?? Or did the Americans hired to do the job just fark around wanking all day and now they're pretending the worms found their own way in? Because carnivorous worms is some really farked up border crossing shyte like fark.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

make me some tea: You know what would really help that article? A photo of the subject matter.

So here you are.

[nydailynews.com image 850x563]



Watching the video in the article would have saved you the hassle.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
they do have pics in the video at 30 and 40 seconds in...
 
Dodo David
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DittoToo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dennysgod: make me some tea: You know what would really help that article? A photo of the subject matter.

So here you are.

[nydailynews.com image 850x563]


Watching the video in the article would have saved you the hassle.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh good, another reason to hate it here.
 
Space Banana Physicist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Walks arrhythmically out of the thread.
 
anuran
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Mrs. Nuran, who used to work in Integrated Pest Management, asked "Are they new?" and then "Where did these elongated hammerheaded hellspawn come from?"
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Did Americans just totally give up on border and cargo inspections? Are they like, "Fark inspecting argo for organisms, let's fark up the whole place like fark we need some farking carnivorous worms and shiat"?? Or did the Americans hired to do the job just fark around wanking all day and now they're pretending the worms found their own way in? Because carnivorous worms is some really farked up border crossing shyte like fark.


US Businesses don't want to be inconvenienced by having their cargo delayed long enough to properly inspect it, and they refuse to pay enough in taxes or duties to properly fund it. Not to mention that ICE doesn't care about the Customs part of their name as long as there are refugees to harass.
 
invictus2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Did Americans just totally give up on border and cargo inspections? Are they like, "Fark inspecting argo for organisms, let's fark up the whole place like fark we need some farking carnivorous worms and shiat"?? Or did the Americans hired to do the job just fark around wanking all day and now they're pretending the worms found their own way in? Because carnivorous worms is some really farked up border crossing shyte like fark.


/ Probably either understaffed or underfunded. Case in point  the ships stuck out in longbeach
 
bughunter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Holy shiatballs, batman.  And I thought space herpes were bad.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Taima: "They are carnivores, which means they eat other insects, and their food of choice is earthworms," said Kesheimer.

Since when is an earthworm (or any worm for that matter) an insect?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

make me some tea: You know what would really help that article? A photo of the subject matter.

So here you are.

[nydailynews.com image 850x563]


WHY THE SH*TTING F*CK IS THAT A REAL THING?! THERE IS NO GOD
 
powhound
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Murflette: They are the only known land invertebrate to produce tetrodotoxin, they can regrow from very small segments of body, move on a foot like snails, can grow over a foot long, and they primarily eat *helpful* pinnepeds like earthworms.

Pinnepeds?!  What kind of f'ed up earthworms do you have around there, anyway?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
