(Daily Hive)   When not running her chocolate shop, this woman puts on a survival suit and flies federal election ballots to 27 remote Canadian lighthouses by helicopter   (dailyhive.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Lighthouses still exist and function?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ballot BOX, subby, not the ballots.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The lengths that some countries will go to to make sure that everyone can vote always impresses me.

Then there's America....
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: Ballot BOX, subby, not the ballots.


It's both of those. Arrive with blank ballots and an empty box, leave with completed ballots inside the box (and whatever other paperwork goes along with them). No word on who supplies the pencils in this scenario.
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Lighthouses still exist and function?


These are about the last ones in North America that are staffed. Despite the best efforts of the Canadian Coast Guard to automate.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I love this country.
 
JaqenHGhar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Isn't it the pilot doing the flying?
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Cool story.  Thanks, subbs.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, I didn't even finish reading the article and I sure-as-shiat didn't read the thread, because I'm turned-on by this dichotomy of Canadian-fueled Democracy, and a weird sense of Magnum P.I. dude flying around in a silly helicopter.

And it's not that he was wrong for flying around in his helicopter, it was just silly.

But actually the whole show was silly. At least Vlasta Booth is doing the right thing, what with the elections and all that. I approve of her.

But what's with the name of Vlasta? I bet she was either totally made fun of in highschool, or she was held high like some Nordic Goddess.  Either way, I guarantee she is a dork.  :)
 
