(NBC News)   Shower of bullets at Pennsylvania baby shower   (nbcnews.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Since an unborn life was threatened surely now conservatives will want to talk about gun control as much as abortion right?  Right?
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Since an unborn life was threatened surely now conservatives will want to talk about gun control as much as abortion right?  Right?


Are you kidding.

In Texas this may be the only legal way to get an abortion. That fetus made a sudden move and the shooter was just standing their ground.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just image how they'd behave if guns didn't make them polite.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

labman: aleister_greynight: Since an unborn life was threatened surely now conservatives will want to talk about gun control as much as abortion right?  Right?

Are you kidding.

In Texas this may be the only legal way to get an abortion. That fetus made a sudden move and the shooter was just standing their ground.


"The fetus is from an immigrant."
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, what color were the bullets?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Every other country on Earth: Fist fight breaks out at baby shower.
United States: Minor argument turns into hail of gunfire at baby shower.
 
Salmon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Baby showers are nowhere near sane men should be.
 
daffy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Well, what color were the bullets?


I was just about to ask if they were pink or blue.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just another day in Murderdelphia...

Police in Lower Burrell, a small city 30 minutes northeast of Pittsburgh, responded to a call reporting an active shooting at the Kinloch Fire Department just after 6 p.m. Saturday.

Oh nevermind.

/Actually has a love/hate relationship with Westmoreland County
 
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

daffy: JasonOfOrillia: Well, what color were the bullets?

I was just about to ask if they were pink or blue.


Same. It sounds like the latest gender reveal rage.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What gender is it supposed to be if the reveal color is blood red?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Compact Travel Size: daffy: JasonOfOrillia: Well, what color were the bullets?

I was just about to ask if they were pink or blue.

Same. It sounds like the latest gender reveal rage.


At least this one didn't burn down the fire hall.
 
scooterstrats
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Cbuggernaught is a curse upon this thread.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Since an unborn life was threatened surely now conservatives will want to talk about gun control as much as abortion right?  Right?


A gun control law aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of brown felons?


Damn right they'll want to talk about it.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Every other country on Earth: Fist fight breaks out at baby shower.
United States: Minor argument turns into hail of gunfire at baby shower.


What country do you live in that fistfights break out at a baby shower? In Canada, an argument might happen, tops.
 
nwest7
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
good lord
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Babies are nothing but trouble.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Thankfully it wasn't a gender reveal or someone might have died
 
dkimball
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
At he followed baby shower protocol and brought a gun
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
An armed society is a lunatic society.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fambly valyews.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: What gender is it supposed to be if the reveal color is blood red?


That's for a species reveal.

It's when the blood is green that you have to be concerned.
 
rej1138 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Shower"?

I thought their mommas licked 'em clean?
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Well, what color were the bullets?


*shakes tiny clip*

/ runs away
 
