(CNN)   Wind-up, and the pitch..it's a fly baby. Aaaand, he's caught it, one out   (cnn.com) divider line
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long till we find out another cop threw the kid out of the window to begin with?

tonguedepressor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This have farkall for achieving anything?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's one of the good ones.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: How long till we find out another cop threw the kid out of the window to begin with?


I was popping in to say about the same.  Whatever over-the-top heroics police claim to do should be subject to being confirmed by multiple independent sources.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I wonder how much bootheel that guy got to taste while being apprehended after doing some shiat like that?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Alright, let the guy go up to the tenth floor and give it a fling.  You ready for terminal velocity officer?

Unless it was Kirk overhead with a bolder throw, the kid would have been okay from a second story window.  That's how my dad sent us off to school.   Didn't want us kids to traffic up the living room carpet.

/jk
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I couldn't imagine missing that catch. I'd probably have just casually walked away and hoped somebody took my spot which is what I did whenever I had to play baseball in gym class. Baseball isn't even really a sport most of the time you are either standing out in the sun or sitting on a bench.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Signed by the Mets tomorrow?
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But it was by the other team so he threw it back.


I keed.  Good catch, dude.
 
Trik
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Need a New Jersey tag.
 
daffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That hero tag is perfect.
 
jtown
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wasn't there some bit where a football player caught a baby thrown from a burning building then spiked it?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If only there was a barrel of shaving cream nearby.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Jesus, what sort of evil throws a kid out the window.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
[music] That's why I say hey man nice catch [/music]
 
bughunter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
NACAB.

/not all cops are babycatchers
 
bughunter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ren and Stimpy Are Fire Dogs | The Ren & Stimpy Show | NickRewind
Youtube oxZEZGmIT7s
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: I couldn't imagine missing that catch. I'd probably have just casually walked away and hoped somebody took my spot which is what I did whenever I had to play baseball in gym class. Baseball isn't even really a sport most of the time you are either standing out in the sun or sitting on a bench.


Baseball uses other resources than cardio. Reflexes mostly. And composure.

Sumo wrestling has less action and it's still considered a sport.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I knew Clapton was going to be playing in Nashville in a couple of days. Didn't know he kicked off his tour early in Jersey.
 
