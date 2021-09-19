 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   You want to meet Chuck? That'll be a buck. And if you pay a pound or two, he'll even knight you   (theguardian.com) divider line
7
    More: Dumbass, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, Charles, Prince of Wales, Royal family, William Bortrick, Prince Charles, Prince William of Wales, Clarence House, Prince  
•       •       •

406 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Sep 2021 at 10:50 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If true, this is crazy stupid. Charlie has all the farkin' money already. Only a supervillain wouldn't be satisfied with what he already owns.
That said, the royals are notoriously lacking in self-awareness, and they only got where they are by being the descendants of robber barons.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I got a whole can of Prince Albert for 2 quid

But my refrigerator was running and I had to go catch it
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sneed to replace him as Crown Prince?
 
Aquapope
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Knight of Gondor or Rohan, that would be cool.  Knight of the Old Republic, damn straight I'd want that.  Knight of Britain?  Big deal, at least 500 years too late.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
2 buck chuck

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: If true, this is crazy stupid. Charlie has all the farkin' money already. Only a supervillain wouldn't be satisfied with what he already owns.
That said, the royals are notoriously lacking in self-awareness, and they only got where they are by being the descendants of robber barons.


They just slimmed down the Royal Family too...me thinks that maybe things may not be quite so "Good to be Queen (or presumptive heir, in this case)" as one might imagine.

/ they could also be building cash so whenever Prince Andrew gets sued into oblivion...he doesn't take the whole Royal Family with him
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.