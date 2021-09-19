 Skip to content
(WTAE)   Two years ago, a sinkhole in Pittsburgh swallowed a bus. There was a passenger on board, so naturally, they are suing everyone they possibly can   (wtae.com) divider line
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why shouldn't they?  When you use a public transportation you have a reasonable expectation that said transportation infrastructure is safe enough that the planet will not swallow you whole.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send them a free ornament.

xheimmxl4gfvfghng2jjos4qhb.gcdn.anvato.netView Full Size
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: [Fark user image image 702x1071]


At least it got rid of Monessen.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he a judge that was on his way to the dry cleaners by any chance?
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many washing machines was the hole?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess: The plaintiff is unemployed and can't get the kind of job that she wants, or the plaintiff wants money to pay off her debts.
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: Let me guess: The plaintiff is unemployed and can't get the kind of job that she wants, or the plaintiff wants money to pay off her debts.


If I ever walk away from a plane crash or a bus-in-a-sinkhole scenario, I'll be happy with the story to tell over making money for a lawyer
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob_Laublaw: How many washing machines was the hole?


3/8s of a Rhode Island
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It could just be for recovery of medical costs

.
.

Who am I kidding.  It's probably for $100 billion for minor distress.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Let me guess: The plaintiff is unemployed and can't get the kind of job that she wants, or the plaintiff wants money to pay off her debts.


who says medical bills shouldn't bankrupt you?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Y'a wanna mess wit the water company?  How about some P.E.E. in yer H2o?

Maybe youse sittin' on der terlet and you get a backflush that pins you to da ceiling in shiat?  Dis and udder stuff can be arranged.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Did they sue the bus company for knowing using vehicles that can fall in to sinkholes?
 
Greylight
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Let me guess: The plaintiff is unemployed and can't get the kind of job that she wants, or the plaintiff wants money to pay off her debts.


Dude, rich people sue all the time.  Poors like you and me just dream.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How did Ben Roethlisberger swallow a bus?
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

foo monkey: [Fark user image 702x1071]


I liked this comic so much, I actually had the entire run bound into a custom hardcover.

That's right, I'm a fan. There are tens of us!

/Shooter & JRJR's stretch was better than Byrne's
 
hlehmann
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

foo monkey: [Fark user image 702x1071]


Huh.  I grew up within the confines of that inner circle, good thing I got away from there just as soon as I possibly could.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm not in the US so I can't read the article, but is there any logical reason why they shouldn't sue? Seems to me that someone was responsible for the quality of that road.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Two years ago, a sinkhole in Pittsburgh swallowed a bus. There was a passenger on board, so naturally, they are suing everyone they possibly can

They "sue everyone they possibly can" because suits are filed before discovery, so they're hedging against new information coming to light that absolves one of the defendants and puts the blame on a third party not named in the suit. At that point they would have to start again, or the window of opportunity to file a suit may have closed.

Some defendants might get dropped based on the response to the suit (e.g. one party admits blame and all they have t argue about is the settlement), or after discovery when more information is known.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: How did Ben Roethlisberger swallow a bus?


Hey, what happened between Roethlisberger and Jerome Bettis in the locker room is their business.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Shake that tree
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Why shouldn't they?  When you use a public transportation you have a reasonable expectation that said transportation infrastructure is safe enough that the planet will not swallow you whole.


This story is horribly, horribly light on details, so it's difficult to make any kind of judgment either way about how warranted this might or might not be, but yeah, generally speaking if you got injured on public transpo through no fault of your own and incurred medical expenses, why shouldn't you seek to recoup those expenses?

That's what insurance is for. It's why these agencies carry it. Until we have a better system and people's medical needs are universally taken care of, this is pretty much the only route our system provides to people, yet like clockwork we slam anyone who avails themselves of it as greedy money-grabbers.

Screw that.

Again, this article SUCKED and provides close to zero details, so perhaps this is someone just looking to make a buck -- it's always possible -- but until such time as that info comes out, I'm going to default to assuming that this is just someone pursuing the last remedy left to them and will wish them luck.
 
bughunter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Subby's Mom is not liable for the disappearance of large motor vehicles.

Better help find the keys.

/and get your parking validated
 
foo monkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: foo monkey: [Fark user image 702x1071]

I liked this comic so much, I actually had the entire run bound into a custom hardcover.

That's right, I'm a fan. There are tens of us!

/Shooter & JRJR's stretch was better than Byrne's


I worked in a comic book store then.  I have a copy of Kicker's Inc #1 that's worth about 10 BTUs.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How else is someone tied to public traspo going to become lower middle class?

The myth of upward mobility is just that.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's the American Way. Sue somebody!

The law protects you. Go your gentle way:
The Other Man has always got to Pay.

Belloc, Hilaire . Delphi Complete Works of Hilaire Belloc (Illustrated) (p. 3909). Delphi Classics. Kindle Edition.

Misquoted by me from memory on past occasions.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Shake that tree


Aha! Money does grow on trees!
 
Hendawg
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What a bus in Pittsburgh might look like
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When medical bills are stupidly huge, then you have to find someone to sue to offset them.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: The myth of upward mobility is just that.


I've argued with a friend about this. The data is pretty clear: among industrialized nations, the United States rates pretty poorly compared to others when it comes to ability to move up the class ladder.

He insists otherwise and doesn't care about the data. ("it's biased! They just want to make America look bad.") As far as he's concerned, since he lives a comfortable middle class life and works hard, anyone can as long as they work hard, too.

He doesn't acknowledge that his parents paid for his college education, he lives in a house he got through family, his current job came through political connections, and so on.

Upward mobility is way harder than people acknowledge, if you're not already running in circles with money.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'd hardly call that "swallowed." More like "nibbled the end"
 
