 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MassLive)   Man regrets encounter with angry beaver. Fark beaver trifecta now in play   (masslive.com) divider line
20
    More: Scary, Beaver, Attack, Attack!, remote Franklin County pond, Dr. Benjamin Woodard, leisurely swim, Beaver attacks, 73-year-old Greenfield man  
•       •       •

544 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Sep 2021 at 6:02 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


//hehe muscular beaver
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I thought rabies caused a fear of water. Would a rabid beaver be swimming around in that case?
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm pretty sure that's Terry Pratchett after having faked his death and become a hillbilly
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'M NOWHERE NEAR MASSACHUSETTS!
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How many times on Fark have you been told not to stick your dick in crazy?

When will people learn?

/DNRTFA
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You can close out the beaver trifecta, I just took care of one.
/no I didn't.
 
TWX
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Primus - Wynona's Big Brown Beaver
Youtube aYDfwUJzYQg
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikalmd
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
" 73 year old man mauled by Beaver "  ..  He's doing it wrong ..
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Bob Wills - Big Beaver
Youtube 5IXmPZSM07o
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Farker regrets encounter with paywall
 
bughunter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Haaaaaay!!"

/"damn you to hell"
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yep. Paywall.
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Beaver Attack
Youtube Z0z5BR_fazs
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sounds like SOMEBODY forgot the safe word.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.