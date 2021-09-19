 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Have you thought about paying daycare workers more?
    Murica, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Free market at work.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Our current endemic of adults who lack critical reasoning is a direct result of the lack of parenting that started in the 80's. Chances are if you're reading this comment and disagree with it, you're one of them.

Ask yourself: how many times a day am I happy reading about someone who dies?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
United States business culture is dependent entirely on not paying workers enough. It's massaged deeply into their MBA bones: administration and executives get everything, fark the workers.

I still figure the execs will win out, with consumers and employees getting slapped around like usual. It's America.
 
alexxia [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Child care for minimum wage is high on the 'fark this' scale.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: Free market at work.


Precisely.  Business people are all about The Free Market, until the Free Market kicks them in the nads and demands they change.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Childcare is fantastically expensive while at the same time the saints that care for your children are massively underpaid.

Our best tool to find a solution to this problem is government.
 
runs with mutts [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SoupGuru: Childcare is fantastically expensive while at the same time the saints that care for your children are massively underpaid.

Our best tool to find a solution to this problem is government.


This. I saw a local paper article this morning saying that childcare costs should be no more than 7% of your budget, so 9% of families in Arizona can afford it. The free market is not going to fix that.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lsherm: Our current endemic of adults who lack critical reasoning is a direct result of the lack of parenting that started in the 80's. Chances are if you're reading this comment and disagree with it, you're one of them.

Ask yourself: how many times a day am I happy reading about someone who dies?


No.

People have always been ignorant fools. This is not a new phenomenon that needs explaining/blaming on "modern development X" that you personally dislike.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Median pay $12.24/hr

So half of them make less than minimum wage in Oregon.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are going to pay daycare workers more, you are going to have to pay the people who need their services more. Basically, it's a whole domino effect of needing to pay people a living wage that increases regularly as the cost of living increases.
 
TWX
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Our current endemic of adults who lack critical reasoning is a direct result of the lack of parenting that started in the 80's. Chances are if you're reading this comment and disagree with it, you're one of them.

Ask yourself: how many times a day am I happy reading about someone who dies?


Depends on what they died from.
 
tkil [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
https://somethingpositive.net/comic/n​o​-one-wants-to-work-anymore/
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TWX: Lsherm: Our current endemic of adults who lack critical reasoning is a direct result of the lack of parenting that started in the 80's. Chances are if you're reading this comment and disagree with it, you're one of them.

Ask yourself: how many times a day am I happy reading about someone who dies?

Depends on what they died from.


By abstraction that also means that it depends on what kind of person they were, and whether or not they brought their death on through mostly their own actions.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Pay MORE!? HERESY!

/ my cousin, Wilhelmina HeartScotch, is a grade school teacher. She loves everything about it except the toxic parents.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sure. Too bad almost nobody can afford childcare at the current rates, but let's make it more expensive for the lulz.

Seriously can't make this shiat up.
 
TWX
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Sure. Too bad almost nobody can afford childcare at the current rates, but let's make it more expensive for the lulz.

Seriously can't make this shiat up.


I would be fine with the child tax credit going up on families with incomes below $200,000 per year if it meant that this child tax credit was spent on childcare workers.
 
indylaw
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"-Daycares now have a harder time hiring than restaurants

-Over 10k daycare workers quit this summer Median pay $12.24/hr"

Hell, I work in a low wage town and McDonald's is advertising starting wages of $13 hr. Why would you work in a job with screaming, gross disease vectors and shiatty parents when you could flip burgers and earn more?
 
specialsauce
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Here's a crazy idea... From 1995-2020, The US government spent $116.6 billion on subsidizing corn farmers (check Google, easy data to locate). Take a tiny fraction of that and subsidize childcare providers instead. Seems like money much better spent.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is just like public schools
They say if only we had more money,......the teachers and students would be better off...... they raise taxes, sell lotto tickets, ect to
make more money for the schools.
But where does it go? It never makes to the teachers or kids.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Sure. Too bad almost nobody can afford childcare at the current rates, but let's make it more expensive for the lulz.

Seriously can't make this shiat up.


I mean as long as you're cool with saying to the people raising your kids "hey, fark you, y'know? Why should YOU get to pay rent but not me?"
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Have the parents pay themselves to take care of their own kids.

Problem solved.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Let's say you run a daycare for 2 year olds.  You need 1 staff member for each five kids.  Lets say you've got 20 kids in your center.   You need 4 staff at all times, which means at least a 5th and probably a 6th to let you rotate staff.  But let's assume you pay hourly, and only pay the workers who are on duty.  Assume you're open 10 hours a day, with an extra 30 minutes before and after the open hours for setup and cleanup.  That's 44 person hours a day, or 220 person hours a week.  If you pay $15 an hour, that's $3300 a week in just hourly wages, before payroll taxes, any benefits, etc.  Plus insurance.  Plus rent or mortgage on the facility.  Plus operating materials like cleaning supplies, food, diapers, etc.   Plus other expenses, before you get to any profit for you as the operator.

And your only sources of revenue are the 20 parents of your 20 kids.  And if you're caring for infants, you need more employees per kid.  There's a reason why around here, infant daycare cost $1600 to $2000 a month, and has a six month or more waiting list.  If you don't put your infant on the list the day you pee on the stick and get a positive, you might not have a slot when your maternity leave is over.

It's a huge problem, and the economics are just busted.
 
TWX
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: This is just like public schools
They say if only we had more money,......the teachers and students would be better off...... they raise taxes, sell lotto tickets, ect to
make more money for the schools.
But where does it go? It never makes to the teachers or kids.


[CITATION NEEDED]
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

replacementcool: 137 Is An Excellent Time: Sure. Too bad almost nobody can afford childcare at the current rates, but let's make it more expensive for the lulz.

Seriously can't make this shiat up.

I mean as long as you're cool with saying to the people raising your kids "hey, fark you, y'know? Why should YOU get to pay rent but not me?"


I don't have kids, but from what I hear of the friends that do, childcare is unbelievably expensive (to the point where most just choose to have one spouse stay at home.)

I make $25/hr, but local childcare in Ohio is more than my wife earns. So yeah, that's the calculus most people are doing when it comes to paid childcare.

Which is why we've outsourced it to the schools and why yall had panic attacks when the schools said, "Nah" 18 months ago.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
STOP! I need the services of those exploited workers but I don't want to pay anything close to what the service is worth to me. Can't we force people to keep these starter jobs permanently?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Childcare is fantastically expensive while at the same time the saints that care for your children are massively underpaid.

Our best tool to find a solution to this problem is government.


Not while republicans have any say in the matter.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Our current endemic of adults who lack critical reasoning is a direct result of the lack of parenting that started in the 80's. Chances are if you're reading this comment and disagree with it, you're one of them.

Ask yourself: how many times a day am I happy reading about someone who dies?


"The lack of parenting that started in the 80s"? What are you going on about? The standard parenting style until the 90s was just let their kids do whatever the fark they wanted unless it annoyed the parents and then they just beat the shiat out of the kids. Prior to recently, no one patented kids.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Someone will have you explain how if childcare is so ruinously expensive, the people doing the work are so grossly underpaid
 
Trocadero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: United States business culture is dependent entirely on not paying workers enough. It's massaged deeply into their MBA bones: administration and executives get everything, fark the workers.

I still figure the execs will win out, with consumers and employees getting slapped around like usual. It's America.


We still put pictures of slave owners on our money, no shiat we have a cultural bias in favor of the ruling class.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Childcare is fantastically expensive while at the same time the saints that care for your children are massively underpaid.

Our best tool to find a solution to this problem is government.


It's particularly expensive when the kids are very young and you need an adult for every four kids. If you charge $200 per kid per week, that's only $800 in income supporting each worker. There is a squeeze there between reasonable wages and ability of parents to pay.

Obviously, the proper solution is to spread the burden out across a wider number of people because having qualified workers actually working and providing for the economy and general welfare is a good thing - but that way lies Sochilisms.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

specialsauce: Here's a crazy idea... From 1995-2020, The US government spent $116.6 billion on subsidizing corn farmers (check Google, easy data to locate). Take a tiny fraction of that and subsidize childcare providers instead. Seems like money much better spent.


Plus those daycares will pay money on American corn based products
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Warthog: Let's say you run a daycare for 2 year olds.  You need 1 staff member for each five kids.  Lets say you've got 20 kids in your center.   You need 4 staff at all times, which means at least a 5th and probably a 6th to let you rotate staff.  But let's assume you pay hourly, and only pay the workers who are on duty.  Assume you're open 10 hours a day, with an extra 30 minutes before and after the open hours for setup and cleanup.  That's 44 person hours a day, or 220 person hours a week.  If you pay $15 an hour, that's $3300 a week in just hourly wages, before payroll taxes, any benefits, etc.  Plus insurance.  Plus rent or mortgage on the facility.  Plus operating materials like cleaning supplies, food, diapers, etc.   Plus other expenses, before you get to any profit for you as the operator.

And your only sources of revenue are the 20 parents of your 20 kids.  And if you're caring for infants, you need more employees per kid.  There's a reason why around here, infant daycare cost $1600 to $2000 a month, and has a six month or more waiting list.  If you don't put your infant on the list the day you pee on the stick and get a positive, you might not have a slot when your maternity leave is over.

It's a huge problem, and the economics are just busted.


If only kids has two parents and one could stay home and watch them. That would be nuts.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TWX: 137 Is An Excellent Time: Sure. Too bad almost nobody can afford childcare at the current rates, but let's make it more expensive for the lulz.

Seriously can't make this shiat up.

I would be fine with the child tax credit going up on families with incomes below $200,000 per year if it meant that this child tax credit was spent on childcare workers.


You're making it too complicated with the child tax credit.  Just subsidize the cost for every family making under 150k, then partially subsidize up to 250k.

We have the money for this, universal healthcare, and free college education.  All it would take is spending less on the military and taxing the farking rich.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TWX: stevenvictx: This is just like public schools
They say if only we had more money,......the teachers and students would be better off...... they raise taxes, sell lotto tickets, ect to
make more money for the schools.
But where does it go? It never makes to the teachers or kids.

[CITATION NEEDED]


Everyone mill levy increase every. It all goes to admin staff and "technology".
 
Trocadero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: If only kids has two parents and one could stay home and watch them. That would be nuts.


Why do you hate landlords?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Someone will have you explain how if childcare is so ruinously expensive, the people doing the work are so grossly underpaid


That I can tell you in one word....Insurance.

🎵INSURANCE!  INSURANCE! 🎵

Ok ok...I'll stop with the references to Fiddler on the Roof. But...like many small businesses...the answer is licenses, insurance and wages.

/ also, demand for child care is high
 
Serious Black
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: replacementcool: 137 Is An Excellent Time: Sure. Too bad almost nobody can afford childcare at the current rates, but let's make it more expensive for the lulz.

Seriously can't make this shiat up.

I mean as long as you're cool with saying to the people raising your kids "hey, fark you, y'know? Why should YOU get to pay rent but not me?"

I don't have kids, but from what I hear of the friends that do, childcare is unbelievably expensive (to the point where most just choose to have one spouse stay at home.)

I make $25/hr, but local childcare in Ohio is more than my wife earns. So yeah, that's the calculus most people are doing when it comes to paid childcare.

Which is why we've outsourced it to the schools and why yall had panic attacks when the schools said, "Nah" 18 months ago.


100% true. Now consider what parents of children with special needs go through. You think it's expensive paying people to watch a developmentally normal 2-year-old? Add onto that dispensing medications for their medical needs, not being able to communicate with the child, and/or behavioral issues that disrupt the entire center at the drop of a hat. The extreme cost of child care for those with special needs is the main reason my niece's mother has never worked since she was born.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: replacementcool: 137 Is An Excellent Time: Sure. Too bad almost nobody can afford childcare at the current rates, but let's make it more expensive for the lulz.

Seriously can't make this shiat up.

I mean as long as you're cool with saying to the people raising your kids "hey, fark you, y'know? Why should YOU get to pay rent but not me?"

I don't have kids, but from what I hear of the friends that do, childcare is unbelievably expensive (to the point where most just choose to have one spouse stay at home.)

I make $25/hr, but local childcare in Ohio is more than my wife earns. So yeah, that's the calculus most people are doing when it comes to paid childcare.

Which is why we've outsourced it to the schools and why yall had panic attacks when the schools said, "Nah" 18 months ago.


How did we outsource daycare to schools? Are we not doing schools anymore?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: Warthog: Let's say you run a daycare for 2 year olds.  You need 1 staff member for each five kids.  Lets say you've got 20 kids in your center.   You need 4 staff at all times, which means at least a 5th and probably a 6th to let you rotate staff.  But let's assume you pay hourly, and only pay the workers who are on duty.  Assume you're open 10 hours a day, with an extra 30 minutes before and after the open hours for setup and cleanup.  That's 44 person hours a day, or 220 person hours a week.  If you pay $15 an hour, that's $3300 a week in just hourly wages, before payroll taxes, any benefits, etc.  Plus insurance.  Plus rent or mortgage on the facility.  Plus operating materials like cleaning supplies, food, diapers, etc.   Plus other expenses, before you get to any profit for you as the operator.

And your only sources of revenue are the 20 parents of your 20 kids.  And if you're caring for infants, you need more employees per kid.  There's a reason why around here, infant daycare cost $1600 to $2000 a month, and has a six month or more waiting list.  If you don't put your infant on the list the day you pee on the stick and get a positive, you might not have a slot when your maternity leave is over.

It's a huge problem, and the economics are just busted.

If only kids has two parents and one could stay home and watch them. That would be nuts.


The 1950s wants it's ideas back
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Sure. Too bad almost nobody can afford childcare at the current rates, but let's make it more expensive for the lulz.

Seriously can't make this shiat up.


This exactly. Daycare workers should be paid more, but it is so expressive as it is. We use a small church daycare and the cost is a second mortgage. How many Americans can afford two mortgages?
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Childcare is fantastically expensive while at the same time the saints that care for your children are massively underpaid.

Our best tool to find a solution to this problem is government.


And it inherently has to be expensive.

Take infant care. It's not realistic to expect a carer to look after more then ~3 infants. Sometimes you have two caters for 7 infants, which just about works.

Because of parent work schedules and varying parent drop-off and pick up times you're also running staff members there about 12 hours a day, so 60 hours a week.

7 kids with two adults - 120 hours per week. Let's assume you're managing to shuffle staff around so you have three 40 hour weeks to avoid overtime. At $10/hour that's 1200/week, so about $200/week/kid once you include payroll taxes. So $850/month per child before insurance, maintenance, supplies and rent. At $15/hour it's $1300.

Once you add in operating costs you're up at $1400 - $2000 (and up) per month. That's a major expense for a LOT of people.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: Warthog: Let's say you run a daycare for 2 year olds.  You need 1 staff member for each five kids.  Lets say you've got 20 kids in your center.   You need 4 staff at all times, which means at least a 5th and probably a 6th to let you rotate staff.  But let's assume you pay hourly, and only pay the workers who are on duty.  Assume you're open 10 hours a day, with an extra 30 minutes before and after the open hours for setup and cleanup.  That's 44 person hours a day, or 220 person hours a week.  If you pay $15 an hour, that's $3300 a week in just hourly wages, before payroll taxes, any benefits, etc.  Plus insurance.  Plus rent or mortgage on the facility.  Plus operating materials like cleaning supplies, food, diapers, etc.   Plus other expenses, before you get to any profit for you as the operator.

And your only sources of revenue are the 20 parents of your 20 kids.  And if you're caring for infants, you need more employees per kid.  There's a reason why around here, infant daycare cost $1600 to $2000 a month, and has a six month or more waiting list.  If you don't put your infant on the list the day you pee on the stick and get a positive, you might not have a slot when your maternity leave is over.

It's a huge problem, and the economics are just busted.

If only kids has two parents and one could stay home and watch them. That would be nuts.


If only both parents didn't need to work 2 or 3 jobs just to keep a roof over their heads because pay has remained stagnant for decades while costs have not.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
the problem is just way deeper than all of this haggling about daycare salaries.

The market has to get back to families only needing one bread winner working a full time job.

Every family should have the option of one partner staying home with the kids.
 
baorao
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Childcare is fantastically expensive while at the same time the saints that care for your children are massively underpaid.

Our best tool to find a solution to this problem is government.


We now pay $302 a week compared to $228 five years ago. 2021 began with a 10% cost increase attributed to staff retention and we're ending it with 1 day a week class furloughs to offset staffing issues.

So someone has been taking an extra $2000-$4000 a year per student and not investing it in staff.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Our current endemic of adults who lack critical reasoning is a direct result of the lack of parenting that started in the 80's. Chances are if you're reading this comment and disagree with it, you're one of them.

Ask yourself: how many times a day am I happy reading about someone who dies?



Zero. Simply because I can't read. Daycare workers gave up on me.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

edmo: Free market at work.


$12.24 an hour? LOL

You couldn't pay me enough to babysit this country's crotchfruit.

/why yes I don't have children, come at me Karens
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What if we supported public child care the same way we support public schools, so working parents wouldn't have to give their entire paycheck to someone to watch their kids while they work?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Working at a daycare would be ridiculously easy and I'd do it in a heartbeat at current rates. If there weren't any kids involved.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It would be awesome to pay day care workers $20 an hour, but then no one would use day care due to the cost. Of only there were some sort of Bill that could be passed to help parents afford day care, if it weren't for a couple of scum in the chamber of Congress.
 
