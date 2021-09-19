 Skip to content
 
(EuroNews)   La Palma has sprung a leak. Panic could be imminent   (euronews.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hold onto your butts
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pity

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact - if Cumbre Vieja's wall collapses, there's going to be one heck of an Atlantic tsunami.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
LIVE: La Palma Volcano Eruption on the Canary Islands
Youtube 0KMcfXHuA8A
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Won't somebody think of the drunk British tourists
 
0lorin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cumbre_​V​ieja_tsunami_hazard
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Fun fact - if Cumbre Vieja's wall collapses, there's going to be one heck of an Atlantic tsunami.


I mean.... Probably not. Some guys made a splash predicting this 20 years ago and a lot of refinements have been made to the numbers since then.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is fine.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This story makes more sense if you know that La Palma is Spanish for The Palma.
 
