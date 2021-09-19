 Skip to content
(NYPost)   "Tax the Rich" designer really doesn't like paying taxes, or workers comp, or rent, or her workers   (nypost.com) divider line
58
    More: Ironic, Tax, Taxation in the United States, Designer Aurora James, IRS tax forms, parent company of her fashion brand, Tax refund, James' arrears center, notorious tax  
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
[YoureNotHelping.jpg]
 
VelcroFez [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wish i had a dime for every hypocrite working at the margins of politics
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yes, but she is very taxing, even for her patrons.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So? I'm pretty sure shops that sell T-shirts with slogans on them don't necessarily agree with every slogan they sell.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
  AOC does not own this company. Unlike Trump whos companies have similar fines and judgments.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As someone who has to pay the HOA fees on my deceased dad's house while it's still in probate and I can't sell it yet, I'm not getting a kick...although I'd like to, up this broad's ass.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I once bought a t-shirt that said, "Just Do It" But I went home and took a nap, instead. I'm a bad man.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
so, the NY Post, a sloppy, right-leaning, trump-humping, click-baiting tabloid says this designer owes a relatively small amount of taxes?

$2500 here, $15K there, $100K (from 6 combined sources) here.... and this makes her THE ULTIMATE HYPOCRITE?

no. that dress was a "get people talking" intentional act (call it trolling, if you like) referring to people and corporations worth 100s of millions and multiple billions.

and no NY Post, "oh shiat, she bought a cali house worth 1.6 million (in a part of cali where that's not very much)!" is not the breathless reveal you think it is. bad NY Post, bad. now give me your phone, and go clean your room!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

luna1580: relatively small amount of taxes?


$100K isn't a small amount of taxes, but what's more egregious is that she took out payroll taxes from her employees and then just didn't pay them to the government. So unlike working under the table, she took the money that could have gone to employees and kept it. That's the kind of thing Trump would do.

But you keep doing you, defender of the corrupt.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh good so obviously this means both sided are bad and AOC is hitler

Thank you NY Post
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

luna1580: so, the NY Post, a sloppy, right-leaning, trump-humping, click-baiting tabloid says this designer owes a relatively small amount of taxes?

$2500 here, $15K there, $100K (from 6 combined sources) here.... and this makes her THE ULTIMATE HYPOCRITE?

no. that dress was a "get people talking" intentional act (call it trolling, if you like) referring to people and corporations worth 100s of millions and multiple billions.

and no NY Post, "oh shiat, she bought a cali house worth 1.6 million (in a part of cali where that's not very much)!" is not the breathless reveal you think it is. bad NY Post, bad. now give me your phone, and go clean your room!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm wearing a shirt right now that says, "FREE HUGS", but the fark if I want to hug anyone during a pandemic.
 
covfefe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Taxes are bad! Fire is bad!
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Tu quoque - Wikipedia


Now get bent.
 
iaazathot [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Alright, put her in jail or whatever justice needs to be served, then continue towards taxing the rich. Stop giving conservatives any room with these bullshiat maneuvers. Am I supposed to feel some sort of shame that she is an awful person and that counteracts the need to tax the rich. fark off.
 
Lucky LaRue
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Trump is the dress designer?
 
alienated
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I'm wearing a shirt right now that says, "FREE HUGS", but the fark if I want to hug anyone during a pandemic.


And I have no mustache rides to give.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Now right wingers suddenly care about fashion?  And business owners paying taxes?  And treating employees well?

Excuse me while I laugh uncontrollable laughter.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yes, Rupert Murdoch's New York Compost. That means that any idea of ever taxing the rich shall now and forevermore be banished from any further discussion.

You are very intelligent.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A hypocritical politician???

Break out the Crayola's and colour me surprised!

/cue the White Knights
 
HoveringFungus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Lets be honest here, none of you have ever bought anything one off from a designer. Yeah, you might have a t shirt with a fancy slogan that you stuck it to the man by not following, but it wasn't a thing custom made just for your ideology on it.

Wee bit of difference. Also, the correct answer to this question is "oh, she's a bag of dirt too. Oh well, fark em all." not "SHE IS EXEMPT FROM THE RULES I HOLD OTHERS TO!!!1!" She in this case being the designer. I doubt AOC had this knowledge going into the situation.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lsherm: luna1580: relatively small amount of taxes?

$100K isn't a small amount of taxes, but what's more egregious is that she took out payroll taxes from her employees and then just didn't pay them to the government. So unlike working under the table, she took the money that could have gone to employees and kept it. That's the kind of thing Trump would do.

But you keep doing you, defender of the corrupt.


Sssshhh!!!  She's a friend of AOC, and this is fark.com.  Totally forgivable.
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Thx subby for the trigger to hear a long lost great song.

I'd Love To Change The World - Ten Years After ( lyrics )
Youtube yYNmOy-krSw
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's pretty funny.

I mean... NYP is trying to make this into some sort of slam against AOC, which doesn't really work, so the core thrust of TFA is nonsensical gibberish of no real value.  I have not fully vetted every farking cashier that's checked me out at the supermarket and would have no idea if they were secretly a murderer or whatever, and if it turned out they were I'd not feel in any way responsible for their murderin' nor would anyone blame me for it just because I was their customer once when I needed to buy some farking milk.

Still amusing, though.  farking capitalist shiatheads being willing to produce anticapitalist stuff is always a weird mix of slightly uncomfortable and knee-slappingly hilarious.

Like, I'll fully cede that the dressmaker is a dipshiat who should be held to account for what they owe and for their employment practices etc... but it's more in the 'amusing' range than the 'outrage' range at this petty level of dickery and it's not like it has anything to do with the random politician that commissioned a dress from them.
 
nijika
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This LLLIBERAL politician is a hypocrite for [checks notes] ah... says here she didn't background check a fashion designer she purchased a dress off of.

Well that's it let's call it a day, Trump is god-emperor for life.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If course. Which is why we were all saying what a monumentally stupid achievement it was to go hobknob with people paying $30k a ticket all for an evening of attention whoring by a certain member of Congress.

The entire thing smacks of lunacy and hypocritical nonsense.

Wear a "tax the rich" gown while serving soup at a local soup kitchen, not AWing yourself while sucking down Cristal and Dom Perignon.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's almost as if "justice" and "fairness" are meaningless buzzwords that can be sold to the highest bidder.
 
Brat E. Pants
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Stunts like this need to be handled strategically, because they can backfire like this and the message gets lost. I am all for holding people to standard if they're going to be the face of a movement, but I for damn sure am not going to sit quietly and pretend republicans have the tiniest leg to stand on when it comes to pointing out hypocrisy.

I love AOC, and these kinds of trolly stunts are right in her wheelhouse, but when it comes to these kinds of parties targeted to assholes with too much money, I prefer to take the Bernie Sanders route and just don't participate at all.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I bought a plain t shirt at Walmart, and another one at Amazon once.  I'm a horrible human being who is responsible for every outrage those two companies have every committed.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well I guess the message is pointless then, right subby? I mean we can just discount pretty much anything someone says if they're bad?

So then Ben Franklin had america wrong? Jefferson was evil?

But ya know, that Mussolini guy didn't really say much. Just made the trains run on time. So he's cool?

The business owner is a dick and we should shun that. But let's not miss the message here. Rich people got that way by either breaking the backs of the working class, or inheriting a gross amount of money that they did nothing to create. And they stay rich by exploiting a system that is set up in their favor, all while demanding incentives to move their business in to a region.

The rich don't create jobs. The rich only exist to build more wealth, and most are shiatty about how they get it, and what they do with it once they have it.

So tax the farking rich. No one needs 100 billion dollars. No one. So we created space vacations? Cool. Create a non-profit that builds hospitals where they're needed, not just where there's a profit margin. We got our goods on a two day delivery schedule? Neat. Build top tier schools in impoverished areas then give them to the city.

If they won't do something with it other than build massive car collections and even tackier homes, then tax that money and use it to actually make society better. Or, you know, run shiatty dress makers out of town with a solid public attorney office.

Or we could send another rich white guy to space. Which seems like a better use of generational wealth?
 
MFK
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
great. now we get to hear about this dress forever.

awesome.
 
Lucky LaRue
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

nijika: This LLLIBERAL politician is a hypocrite for [checks notes] ah... says here she didn't background check a fashion designer she purchased a dress off of.

Well that's it let's call it a day, Trump is god-emperor for life.


Did she buy the dress at the gala?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How DARE this rich person who doesn't pay taxes make a dress that suggests that the rich don't pay taxes!
 
ccsears [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Defund the Gala
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lordjupiter: Now right wingers suddenly care about fashion?  And business owners paying taxes?  And treating employees well?

Excuse me while I laugh uncontrollable laughter.


hollywoodreporter.comView Full Size

So, you really don't care.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

offacue: [YoureNotHelping.jpg]


This is what is known as "virtue signalling".
 
anuran
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

VelcroFez: I wish i had a dime for every hypocrite working at the margins of politics


But then you'd be rich
 
MLWS
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
danvon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Notabunny: I once bought a t-shirt that said, "Just Do It" But I went home and took a nap, instead. I'm a bad man.


Why would anyone "go big", if "going home" is an option?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Rich people republican or Democrat hate paying taxes news at 11
 
Lucky LaRue
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

offacue: [YoureNotHelping.jpg]


I hope the Fark Admins take note of the presumption here that they only green-light Leftist propaganda.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

alienated: foo monkey: I'm wearing a shirt right now that says, "FREE HUGS", but the fark if I want to hug anyone during a pandemic.

And I have no mustache rides to give.


*raises hand*

And, for brevity, I don't actually call it 👇The Legend.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Still haven't seen all of Trump's tax returns and the biggest corporations pay little or no tax so fark anyone who makes a big deal about this.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: offacue: [YoureNotHelping.jpg]

I hope the Fark Admins take note of the presumption here that they only green-light Leftist propaganda.


Literally no one but f*cking morons who think anything not praising conservatives is leftist presumes that.
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

puffy999: Oh good so obviously this means both sided are bad and AOC is hitler

Thank you NY Post


Well i see my work is done. I'll be in my bunk with my bible pillow if anyone needs me.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
She also has ties to NXVM.
 
alienated
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Rich people republican or Democrat hate paying taxes news at 11


The state says I owe over 20k on profits I made selling a house. Nevermind the estate tax didn't apply and my worthless attorney filed everything except the final document for probate. I'm still gonna pay. And while not happy to pay as much as I do for each paycheck, I like things funded. I pay more than my fair share. So shut it.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

alienated: WillofJ2: Rich people republican or Democrat hate paying taxes news at 11

The state says I owe over 20k on profits I made selling a house. Nevermind the estate tax didn't apply and my worthless attorney filed everything except the final document for probate. I'm still gonna pay. And ""while not happy""to pay as much as I do for each paycheck, I like things funded. I pay more than my fair share. So shut it.


Point preserved
 
woodjf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Has anyone pointed out she looked absolutely beautiful in that dress. 🔥
 
