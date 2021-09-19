 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bored Panda)   Thankfully the El Arroyo restaurant road signs are one of the survivors of the pandemic   (boredpanda.com) divider line
8
    More: Spiffy, Laughter, El Arroyo restaurant, Comedy, The Establishment, restaurant industry, El Arroyo's newest brilliant signs, difficult task, witty signs  
•       •       •

919 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Sep 2021 at 4:26 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We take memes from the interwebbytubes and put them on our sign."
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The El Arroyo sign is an Austin institution that pre-dates the interwebs.
 
12349876
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
On my commute it's a Tire Discounters.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not in the article, but still my favorite.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What's their Fark handle?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
BEST PLACE IN TOWN TO TAKE A LEAK

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Those are actually pretty funny.  They're thinkers, and better not necessarily going for a brainless punchline.
 
YetiRider [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: The El Arroyo sign is an Austin institution that pre-dates the interwebs.


Indeed. Moved to Austin in '83 and have been there many many times. Always a good chuckle on the drive by.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.