(Hartford Courant)   "We're in Vegas, we've got a full tank of gas, a limo, tons of booze, two hookers, it's dark out, and we're Connecticut police officers." .. "Hit it"   (courant.com) divider line
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Administrative leave. Meaning paid vacation. Now I guess he'll be able to find the time to get another job elsewhere...as a police officer, natch.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Where good apples?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
At least nobody worthwhile died.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Remember kids, buckle up and don't drive drunk, it's the Law!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wow!
You usually kill the hooker(s) but this guy had to show he was a cop and what he can get away with.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
An RR Cullinan is not a limo, subby...but that reference for clicks tho!
 
dryknife
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A Rolls-Royce in Vegas.
Who says crime doesn't pay.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Holy shiat! I live a couple of blocks from the crash site. I heard that loud BOOM and thought it was thunder.
 
Azz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Nice Fear and Loathing reference subby
 
TWX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Administrative leave. Meaning paid vacation. Now I guess he'll be able to find the time to get another job elsewhere...as a police officer, natch.


Unlikely. He committed too many simultaneous crimes and destroyed a $300,000 vehicle that he was operating, much too far from home.

I expect he's going to see prison and a significant civil judgment regarding the vehicle since it's a slam-dunk for an insurer to deny a claim based on the illegal operation.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LarryDan43: Where good apples?


100% of cops are criminals. It's just a matter of degrees.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jmr61: LarryDan43: Where good apples?

100% of cops are criminals. It's just a matter of degrees.


Did you just apply cop logic on cops?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
😝
 
Alunan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The only thing of value lost or damaged in that accident was the Rolls
Royce. Which I assume was a rental. They were driving impaired with two hookers, how great could either of those cops be?
 
