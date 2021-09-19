 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   Meet the Exvangelicals   (axios.com) divider line
21
    More: Awkward, Evangelicalism, Christianity, Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, governor of Texas, op-ed, Nick Clegg, evangelical churches, social media  
•       •       •

858 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Sep 2021 at 3:14 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A few observations:

Sucks when people start thinking for themselves and (re) examining the text and make the vomit/choke sounds in their mouths when they realize just how unxtian Evangelicals and fundies are.

Once the cracks appear below the water line, it just takes a little push at a moment when they're susceptible to reason and the floodwall just completely disintegrates. Sexuality, identity, humanity -all of it suddenly gets cast radically differently. The recently skeptical are truly born again, and it's dramatic. And sometimes dangerous without allies.

Lack of religion (and the correlated rise of skepticism and non belief) as a demographic in the USA is long, long overdue. The statistics indicate there is a quiet but inexorably rising tide against this. When compared to other developed nations it's hardly surprising, we've been spending a lot of money and propaganda shoring up the rotten foundation of Evangelicals and fundies for a long time.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"The other side: The establishment is struggling to deal with the trend."

Evangelicals have been freaking out about their decreasing cultural cachet since about 2006 or so when it was clear their fraction of the U.S. population was declining. Most of the explanations from evangelicals that I've read since then identified the problem as being how fallen/worldly/stodgy/hypocritical all those other churches are, not like the author's church, which is the one that has it right.

This leads me to:

yohohogreengiant: just how unxtian Evangelicals and fundies are.


Since the "exvangelical" label popped up, I've noticed that most of the people who resonate with the label are the ones who become more generic liberal/progressive Christians because evangelicals are so "un-Christian" whereas people who realize that a lot of the terrible shiat Evangelicals and Fundies do actually does come from Christianity and leave the religion altogether will often (but not always) call themselves something else.

I'm honestly not sure whether or not the label will fully take off, since it is already loaded with a lot of baggage and a lot of its adherents are solidly of the "Christianity and Jesus are great and nobody could possibly object to them but Evangelicals are particularly corrupt" persuasion, rather than the "Nah, I don't want any of that" persuasion.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Most of the unaffiliated people I've known have gone through a similar cycle.  They are raised in a church setting, they get to puberty and start questioning authority.  Their parents put the pressure on them to behave, so they settle down until high school graduation.  They vanish from church, with the occasional visit at Christmas or Easter to please the parents.  Once they get married, and the kids come along, they reconsider Sunday mornings, at least for a few years.  Some really find a connection, but rarely in the setting of their childhood.  Most find a social network, with some spirituality tossed in.  They barely understand whatever denomination they attend, because it is a social network first.

Then, when their kids become teens and start questioning, the parents, realizing how shallow their belief system is, put pressure on the kids to behave, and the cycle repeats.

Taking a spiritual path seriously takes work, and very few people have the time or inclination to tackle the project.  It's easier to just find a social setting with some benign symbols on the building and blend in.  Then, when the leadership start heading into deep water, it's ok to wave from the shore and look for another shallow pond to hang around.  The real downside is the leadership is not held accountable for being obtuse and easily led themselves.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they the ones who did that one "Renegades" song?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
ALL religions are fairy tales.

Grow up, people.

/ believes in Santa and science
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Jesus will come back. One of these days.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I took a long hard look at religion when I found out that Santa Claus was not real. (Oops! spoiler Alert!)
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You show your true colors when you act like a man that doesn't "give Caesar's things to Caesar" ,been divorced twice even though "god hates a divorce",has sex with porn stars and brags about walking in on young girls dressing is working for god.

No one will ever be able to listen to what you say with a straight face again.
 
zimbach
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Churches are like book club meetings that only have one book, except they think the story is real and the main character is both their best friend and lord master, which is a really weird relationship.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Jesus will come back. One of these days.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Evangelicals are already a breakaway from denominational churches.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Being raised in an agnostic household, especially during the wave of evangelism in the 1980s among my peers was kind of awkward at the time. We didn't go to church, never prayed, said grace, and I really didn't know what those things were. I'd know idea what the difference between a pastor and a deacon was (still don't), or what the point of it all was.

Although when it came to church and seeing all of the scandals and overly conspicuous wealth on display with televangelists, that did admittedly harden my heart against religion as a kid. I was poor and despite all this missionary work people claimed their churches did, no one came to help us out with our struggles.

Comparatively, it's nice to see more non believers nowadays. I'm sorry that the reasons they've split with evangelism is due to the first hand negative experiences that hurt them. But I can't lie; it's nice to have more people to relate to nowadays in terms of a shared faith, or rather the lack of one and the lack of a division.
 
purplegiraffe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: A few observations:

Sucks when people start thinking for themselves and (re) examining the text and make the vomit/choke sounds in their mouths when they realize just how unxtian Evangelicals and fundies are.

Once the cracks appear below the water line, it just takes a little push at a moment when they're susceptible to reason and the floodwall just completely disintegrates. Sexuality, identity, humanity -all of it suddenly gets cast radically differently. The recently skeptical are truly born again, and it's dramatic. And sometimes dangerous without allies.

Lack of religion (and the correlated rise of skepticism and non belief) as a demographic in the USA is long, long overdue. The statistics indicate there is a quiet but inexorably rising tide against this. When compared to other developed nations it's hardly surprising, we've been spending a lot of money and propaganda shoring up the rotten foundation of Evangelicals and fundies for a long time.


Probably -or at least partially- because of the amount of money these churches are pumping into politics. It's icky.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Evangelicals are already a breakaway from denominational churches.


There are denominations for evangelical.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

purplegiraffe: yohohogreengiant: A few observations:

Sucks when people start thinking for themselves and (re) examining the text and make the vomit/choke sounds in their mouths when they realize just how unxtian Evangelicals and fundies are.

Once the cracks appear below the water line, it just takes a little push at a moment when they're susceptible to reason and the floodwall just completely disintegrates. Sexuality, identity, humanity -all of it suddenly gets cast radically differently. The recently skeptical are truly born again, and it's dramatic. And sometimes dangerous without allies.

Lack of religion (and the correlated rise of skepticism and non belief) as a demographic in the USA is long, long overdue. The statistics indicate there is a quiet but inexorably rising tide against this. When compared to other developed nations it's hardly surprising, we've been spending a lot of money and propaganda shoring up the rotten foundation of Evangelicals and fundies for a long time.

Probably -or at least partially- because of the amount of money these churches are pumping into politics. It's icky.


It's really votes, not money that politicians crave.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
David French has some interesting things to say about this as well:

https://frenchpress.thedispatch.com/p​/​did-donald-trump-make-the-church
 
kabloink
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's not quite as catchy as the Beatles

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
majestic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Most of the unaffiliated people I've known have gone through a similar cycle.  They are raised in a church setting, they get to puberty and start questioning authority.  Their parents put the pressure on them to behave, so they settle down until high school graduation.  They vanish from church, with the occasional visit at Christmas or Easter to please the parents.  Once they get married, and the kids come along, they reconsider Sunday mornings, at least for a few years.  Some really find a connection, but rarely in the setting of their childhood.  Most find a social network, with some spirituality tossed in.  They barely understand whatever denomination they attend, because it is a social network first.

Then, when their kids become teens and start questioning, the parents, realizing how shallow their belief system is, put pressure on the kids to behave, and the cycle repeats.

Taking a spiritual path seriously takes work, and very few people have the time or inclination to tackle the project.  It's easier to just find a social setting with some benign symbols on the building and blend in.  Then, when the leadership start heading into deep water, it's ok to wave from the shore and look for another shallow pond to hang around.  The real downside is the leadership is not held accountable for being obtuse and easily led themselves.


Been there, done that. Both of my parents were pastors in our church at one time. They've been wonderful role models for me and my siblings. None of us go to church on any regular basis; Christmas, Easter, etc.

My kids grew up going to my parent's church. I thought it was good for them and would go with them often. None of them really go to church on any frequent basis, and never to my parent's church.

What really has made me question God/Jesus/Whoever has been watching my Dad rot from Parkinsons. After ALL of the things my parents did through the years in the service of God, why would they go out like this?

So if anyone ever asks me if I am a religious person, I always respond with, no, I'm a moral person.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I want to think that ex-evangelicals are all victims of Jim's scam and realized they were sold slop
Vic Berger Presents Jim Bakker's Buckets
Youtube rOH37W0jPpA

/don't forget the Bible pillows for kids remix with Mike Lindell
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: RolfBlitzer: Jesus will come back. One of these days.

[Fark user image image 425x468]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I recall a gal who joined a college evangelical group. There, she met a guy, they farked around a bit, and became exvangelicals as a result.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.