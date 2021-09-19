 Skip to content
Sorry but this is not one of Subby's favorite things to do at a drive-in theater
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yes, that is weird. The weirdest thing is that this is their fifth time having this event.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure you are all familiar with the reason why qwertyup is the top line on a typewriter. It is a combination of the inventors children's names. I think that's cute
 
Mcavity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
special guest Tom Hanks?
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Mavis Beacon would like a word with them. She's holding a lead pipe and tapping her open hand with it.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not only do I remember drive-in theaters, but I remember when drive-in theaters showed porno movies.  I always did wonder what the neighbors thought about it.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So you wouldn't tap that?
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

hlehmann: Not only do I remember drive-in theaters, but I remember when drive-in theaters showed porno movies.  I always did wonder what the neighbors thought about it.


Were they cool enough to show typewriter porn?
 
tasteme
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

hlehmann: Not only do I remember drive-in theaters, but I remember when drive-in theaters showed porno movies.  I always did wonder what the neighbors thought about it.


"Those wankers are at it again" probably.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hlehmann: Not only do I remember drive-in theaters, but I remember when drive-in theaters showed porno movies.  I always did wonder what the neighbors thought about it.


I'm so glad our son has taken up such a wholesome interest in astronomy. He's up on our roof with his new telescope every Friday night. He's not like the neighbors' kids who go out and party all weekend getting up to all kinds of... you know what.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mcavity: special guest Tom Hanks?


Came here to say this.

*shakes tiny fist
/why is the fist always tiny?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If you've never heard this, give it a listen:

The Typewriter Leroy Anderson Martin Breinschmid with Strauß Festival Orchestra Vienna
Youtube g2LJ1i7222c
 
Loucifer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's cool, but I use a steam powered Linotype and letterpress for all my correspondence.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Yes, that is weird. The weirdest thing is that this is their fifth time having this event.


It gets better

FTFA: Olivia M., 12, of Greenville has attended each QWERTY festival and recommends it to everyone.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Isn't this blatantly unconstitutional? The First Amendment bars the government from taking sides in religious disputes and picking Qwerty over Dvorak is doing just that. What's next, National Emacs Day?
 
Chuck87
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kkinnison: thatguyoverthere70: Yes, that is weird. The weirdest thing is that this is their fifth time having this event.

It gets better

FTFA: Olivia M., 12, of Greenville has attended each QWERTY festival and recommends it to everyone.


A 12 year old going to her 5th typewriter festival at a drive in theater?  Never heard that before today.
 
