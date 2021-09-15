 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Can't spell "Officer of the Year" without UFIA in Fark's favorite state
    Orange-Osceola State Attorney's Office, Officer of the Year, officer Mills, criminal charges, Jonathan Mills  
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The charges are based on a 7 year old incident. What happened in those years to change the system's mind? A new prosecutor, Monique Worrell, was elected in 2020. She looks to be one of those "progressive" prosecutors that pop up here and there. The one we got in Boston a few years ago also prosecuted a police officer for excessive force.  Technically for excessive force. Really for offensive social media posts showing contempt for the public and especially the urban public, but you can't put that in the indictment.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just here to say I was disappointed that the next headline wasn't hair related.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In 2017, the Orlando Police Department praised officer Mills for helping a man fill out a job application near Lake Eola."

Wow - low bar for praise over there.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another run of the Mills bad cop.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NevynFox: I'm just here to say I was disappointed that the next headline wasn't hair related.


Well there was a parting in SOME hair.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cop being prosecuted for the same act that won him the award.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is lying on an official police report not a crime?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YOLO in the BOLO
 
neeNHA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fascist Butthole Inspector?

/what fnckin weirdo
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: How is lying on an official police report not a crime?


Oh you sweet summer child. You think cops have to follow the same rules as everyone else. They don't. They are on a different side of the thin blue line.
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did a guy like this get to be the officer of the year?

FTFA: ...during his time with the department, Mills also had a string of allegations of showing racial bias and lying in police reports

Oh, now I get it.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ZAZ: The charges are based on a 7 year old incident.


I'm wondering about the statute of limitations.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Coleman said the citizens' review board tried to get Mills fired many times over the years."
Lovely.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This cop really likes putting his finger in people's buttholes.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"He has been involved in several investigations," Coleman said. "His cases came before us several times, and every time we reviewed a case, his actions were egregious."

He continued, "...which is why it took seven goddamned years from the actual time of the incident to the beginning of the investigation - and why the only reason we even started a goddamned investigation is that a YouTube showed up, years later, that rubbed our damned faces in his friggin' crimes."

You don't to "get him fired" - you have to farking prosecute his crimes. Do that, and the firing happens all by itself, because no police department in the country's going to keep a jailed felon on the farking payroll.

Folks like you, sir, keep protecting cops by trying to have them occupationally disciplined - if you'd gotten this asshole fired, he'd just get rehired a week later by a different department. Jail his ass, though, and that problem hits a brick farking wall. Stop treating these assholes like anything other than the sheltered, privileged gang members that they apparently are, and start treating these assholes like suspected criminals.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
*You don't try to "get him fired"
 
tasteme
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Mills also had a string of allegations of showing racial bias and lying in police reports
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
100% of cops are criminals.
 
Johnny Bananapeel [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: This cop really likes putting his finger in people's buttholes.


Down in Orlando everybody knows it's Fark the Police before the police fark you!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
All he has to do is say he was in fear for his life, because of the suspect's butthole.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Johnny Bananapeel: LarryDan43: This cop really likes putting his finger in people's buttholes.

Down in Orlando everybody knows it's Fark the Police before the police fark you!


I was just coming in to say it isn't just this one officer in OPD.  No way.
 
