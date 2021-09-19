 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The US Sun)   Woman looks in the mirror after $300 haircut. Rare haircut trifecta now in play   (the-sun.com) divider line
46
    More: Sad, Tears, Crying, TikTok user icarlyreboot, English-language films, Van, hair stylist, pricey trip, Woman  
•       •       •

905 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Sep 2021 at 1:48 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can't feel too sorry for anyone who spends that much on a haircut.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wanted for questioning?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Also. What the f*ck is wrong with coupons? Are we too good to save money now?
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hate my haircut so much I had to show everyone is a hell of a flex.

Also
What is the ratio of stupid vs. intelligent videos posted from people's cars?
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I'm spending that much on a hair cut, there better be dye involved.  Also, I'm laying part of the blame on her for not describing what she wanted well enough for the stylist to make her look un-Karen-y.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
it's not that she looks like a karen, she acts like a karen. (and everybody knows septum-piercing-having karens are the WORST kind of karens!)

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


also, i call bullshiat on this "reaction vid" being in a car! any salon capable of asking $300/cut is basically MADE of mirrors, she would have been able to watch the entire cut, probably from 3 angles at once, and ask her stylist to stop and redirect at any time.

so, she IS a karen. a dishonest AW karen.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

luna1580: it's not that she looks like a karen, she acts like a karen. (and everybody knows septum-piercing-having karens are the WORST kind of karens!)

[Fark user image 527x550]
[Fark user image 527x550]

also, i call bullshiat on this "reaction vid" being in a car! any salon capable of asking $300/cut is basically MADE of mirrors, she would have been able to watch the entire cut, probably from 3 angles at once, and ask her stylist to stop and redirect at any time.

so, she IS a karen. a dishonest AW karen.


Trying to recoup money with the youtube views.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like she should speak to the manager,
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fake or not there's nothing worse than looking in the mirror and seeing your hair be a disaster.

Especially if you're a person whose hair grows very slowly.

I think that cut looks really cute on her but it might be a little too old for her.  I'm not a good judge of such things.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mugato: I can't feel too sorry for anyone who spends that much on a haircut.


Done in one.

Wear a wig, get a shorter cut - it's HAIR, and it'll grow back.

/ been there, cried, got over it
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think the Karen haircut is just a rehash of the "Rachel" of the early 2000's.

Fark user imageView Full Size


She looks like limecat:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There comes a time in every human's life when we look in the mirror and realize we're not young and cool anymore.  It's not necessarily even 100% physical.  A lot of it's attitude.  So what, your hair looks a little goofy, your face got a little chubbier, or wrinklier, your weaksauce piercing is weak.  You can love yourself for what you've developed into a person, or you can start with the extreme body mods, or find some mix in between that works for you.

Or you can just give up, and start posting on Fark.  Whatever.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks nice
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why women's haircuts cost so much more than men's haircuts, even if identical.

Men do not demand free do-overs at the drop of a hairpin.

Similar rules apply to women's shirts, even when made exactly like men's shirts. Men don't return clothes after wearing them once.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not even a Karen cut!

THIS is a Karen cut:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could have spend that in a navigational warning beacon for her shnozz
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
has this woman considered that maybe the stylist looked at her "so, this is where all grandma's lace doilies went" shirt choice, and believed Ms. Karen WANTED "to look like i'm on the f*cking PTA!" ?

Fark user imageView Full Size


also, i legitimately think this is a fairly cute cut that balances her total face and nose shape.

but maybe i am too old to know anything anymore. also, i'm 41 and cut my own hair. that way i get the cut i personally want every time.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's hair, it grows back quickly!
 
Fano
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

luna1580: it's not that she looks like a karen, she acts like a karen. (and everybody knows septum-piercing-having karens are the WORST kind of karens!)

[Fark user image image 527x550]
[Fark user image image 527x550]

also, i call bullshiat on this "reaction vid" being in a car! any salon capable of asking $300/cut is basically MADE of mirrors, she would have been able to watch the entire cut, probably from 3 angles at once, and ask her stylist to stop and redirect at any time.

so, she IS a karen. a dishonest AW karen.


She's Emo Philips
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Any adult with the handle "Icarlyreboot" deserves hair like that.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: If I'm spending that much on a hair cut, there better be dye involved.  Also, I'm laying part of the blame on her for not describing what she wanted well enough for the stylist to make her look un-Karen-y.


If I'm spending that much on a hair cut, there better be a hand-job involved.

Actually you know what? No. I won't condone spending that much for a hair cut regardless.
 
Fano
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
WTF is going on with those nails?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's why I buzz my hair down with electric clippers every other month.  It is just the cost of electricity for charging the clipper batteries once a year, and after a lot of practice I can buzz my hair down quite quickly now.
 
sprag [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fat boy: WTF is going on with those nails?


White-out french tips?
 
fat boy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Install a larger bull ring, folks will notice the hair less
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So embarrassed, she ran off to The Sun to tell the world aboot her $300 trim.
 
you need help
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hair is everything.
Phoebe Waller Bridge Fleabag | Hair is Everything | Prime Video
Youtube q97iIDx-b7U
 
fat boy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: That's why I buzz my hair down with electric clippers every other month.  It is just the cost of electricity for charging the clipper batteries once a year, and after a lot of practice I can buzz my hair down quite quickly now.


Done the same thing since Covid. Probably will never pay for a haircut again
 
emonk
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'd biatch about being charged $300 for a haircut no matter what it looked like.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Wanted for questioning?

[Fark user image 300x250]


Living legends, IMHO...

Boston bomb scare suspects press conference about Hair.
Youtube X2fGzmphx4U
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fano: [i.kym-cdn.com image 600x763]


When you walk into your barber and tell him, "Give me the 'polonium poisoning' look".
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Seems cute enough to me.  Would be nice to see "before" photo for comparison.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I would like more hair on top of my head.
 
mrparks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It suits her face.
 
jtown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Shenanigans!

How did she unintentionally end up with that haircut?  "Surprise me and cover the mirrors so I can't see what you're doing!"
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/The cost? Over 9000
 
NevynFox
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

All I can see.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

you need help: Hair is everything.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/q97iIDx-​b7U]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
veale728
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
thesun.co.ukView Full Size


She got the Mark Davis special:

cdn.chatsports.comView Full Size
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 1 minute ago  

brantgoose: This is why women's haircuts cost so much more than men's haircuts, even if identical.

Men do not demand free do-overs at the drop of a hairpin.

Similar rules apply to women's shirts, even when made exactly like men's shirts. Men don't return clothes after wearing them once.


You're adorable. No, men don't ask for do-overs as often as women. HOWEVER they rarely tip well (if at all), are more likely to insult the difficulty of our job (I did so love hearing how he could do it at home. Guess what dude? I wish your obnoxious ass would), and you also have those fun ones that get all offended if you ask if you can shampoo their hair bc they have a month's worth of cheap gel buildup bc "only gays and women get that done".

But do go off about how men aren't also prima donnas at the salon.
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I can't tell if she is 19 or 45.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Billy Bathsalt: I would like more hair on top of my head.


Ditto. High five, my thin-top brother.

My best option for many years now:

thebaldgent.comView Full Size


I would also like quite a bit less hair in other places.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's not a Karen. That's a Suzanne Vega.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Horrified woman sobs after spending £215 on a haircut

Well there's your problem right there.
 
genner
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ker_Thwap: There comes a time in every human's life when we look in the mirror and realize we're not young and cool anymore.  It's not necessarily even 100% physical.  A lot of it's attitude.  So what, your hair looks a little goofy, your face got a little chubbier, or wrinklier, your weaksauce piercing is weak.  You can love yourself for what you've developed into a person, or you can start with the extreme body mods, or find some mix in between that works for you.

Or you can just give up, and start posting on Fark.  Whatever.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.