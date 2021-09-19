 Skip to content
(Patch)   Think of an appropriate response for a mother who thinks a barber cut her son's hair too short. Now click and see if you agree with this one   (patch.com) divider line
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We don't get to see the haircut? How can we possibly know whether it's worth a 911 call?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

flucto: We don't get to see the haircut? How can we possibly know whether it's worth a 911 call?


Here's a hint: No haircut is a911 call. It's just hair, it will grow back.
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I watched the first video to see the Karen.  The second one I watched just to listen to that guy's accent.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

EvilEgg: flucto: We don't get to see the haircut? How can we possibly know whether it's worth a 911 call?

Here's a hint: No haircut is a911 call. It's just hair, it will grow back.


Theoretically there's a haircut bad enough to warrant a 911 call. Theoretically.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

flucto: EvilEgg: flucto: We don't get to see the haircut? How can we possibly know whether it's worth a 911 call?

Here's a hint: No haircut is a911 call. It's just hair, it will grow back.

Theoretically there's a haircut bad enough to warrant a 911 call. Theoretically.


it's the one where the stylist/barber accidently snips an entire earlobe off a squirmy kid, isn't it?
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is there a way for that woman to be charged with misuse of the 911 system? Because if there's not, there should be.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's sidewalls with a number #2 clipper and long on top. That's not too short.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
a) The kid asked for #2 on top. The guy [claims he] told the kid "that's really short" and the kid (17!) said that's what he wanted.

b) When you're dealing with young men's hair, a buzz cut is always the backup if you screw up. It'll be back to normal in like three weeks.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dstanley: Is there a way for that woman to be charged with misuse of the 911 system? Because if there's not, there should be.


That's what I was thinking. It's definitely illegal to prank call 911. This is not very different.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
[short hair csb]

So in high school my hair was below my shoulders and I had purple Liberty spikes. I accidentally wound up on the debate team, really enjoyed it, and after the first tournament I decided I wanted a suit and a GQ. I pulled up in front of my parent's house sporting slacks, a dress shirt, and a fresh haircut. My mom said she didn't recognize me and wondered who was driving her son's car.

[/short hair csb]
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

EvilEgg: flucto: We don't get to see the haircut? How can we possibly know whether it's worth a 911 call?

Here's a hint: No haircut is a911 call. It's just hair, it will grow back.


It'll come back - Red Sovine
Youtube fo8sLZuPBhU


Enjoy the earworm.  I usually save this one for circumcision threads.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

flucto: EvilEgg: flucto: We don't get to see the haircut? How can we possibly know whether it's worth a 911 call?

Here's a hint: No haircut is a911 call. It's just hair, it will grow back.

Theoretically there's a haircut bad enough to warrant a 911 call. Theoretically.


One time when I donated my hair, the hairstylist didn't listen to me as to how to cut it, so the donation was wasted. Not nice.

Then she cut my hair so short in the back that my friend who went to the appointment with me made me promise not to look at it in a mirror for at least 6 months. (And then went back inside and gave the shop a few pieces of her mind.)
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: It's sidewalls with a number #2 clipper and long on top. That's not too short.


Thats basically the haircut I get all the time

The real story is the 17yo whose mom still runs his life
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

luna1580: "accidently"
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bill Dautrieve unavailable for comment
 
jake_lex
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When did 911 become customer service for white people?
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That woman looks like she bathed in fake tanning lotion.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just a 911 call?  I was fairly certain she would have murdered the barber where he stood.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
She might have better served calling her Doctor about her overly tight sphincter.

Looks like she hasn't pooped since 1987.
 
sharbear [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

flucto: We don't get to see the haircut? How can we possibly know whether it's worth a 911 call?


He's a minor, probably why they didn't show him? I dunno.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - Lisa's First Word
Youtube Tqth0fKo0_g
 
mrparks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There is absolutely no reason to cut that much fur off a dog.
 
IndianaLiberal
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is her name Karen?
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

flucto: EvilEgg: flucto: We don't get to see the haircut? How can we possibly know whether it's worth a 911 call?

Here's a hint: No haircut is a911 call. It's just hair, it will grow back.

Theoretically there's a haircut bad enough to warrant a 911 call. Theoretically.


I doubt she went to Sweeney Todd though.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Redhead cartoon headshave
Youtube P6khoV_KGe0
 
Frowzy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm shocked that the police actually responded and she wasn't just shut down by the dispatcher.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

She wanted it somewhere in between a Kid 'n' Play.
 
skin rash_oklahoma
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jake_lex: When did 911 become customer service for white people?


The very next day after we came up with it?
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

flucto: EvilEgg: flucto: We don't get to see the haircut? How can we possibly know whether it's worth a 911 call?

Here's a hint: No haircut is a911 call. It's just hair, it will grow back.

Theoretically there's a haircut bad enough to warrant a 911 call. Theoretically.


It's not just a theory.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In a second video, Rocco explains that her son came into his barbershop, requesting a "high and tight" cut.

He said the 17-year-old requested the top of his head be cut with a number 2 clipper.


Karen, the boy is 17. STFU.
Dude, you are 17. Why is your mom going to the barber with you?
 
Fissile
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Just a 911 call?  I was fairly certain she would have murdered the barber where he stood.


This happened in Massachusetts, you're thinking of Texas.  .
 
iambichop
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

optikeye: It's sidewalls with a number #2 clipper and long on top. That's not too short.


Article states that the teen requested a #2 on top. #2 guard is 1/4", which is really quite short. What a shiat head.
 
Mukster
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Kid'll be wearing a farkin' hat anyway. Move on.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Poor kid. His hair will grow back, but his mom is a nightmare.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"I literally stop and go, bro, a No. 2 is real short," Rocco informed viewers. He said the woman's son reassured him that was what he wanted, said nothing throughout the haircut, and even tipped him at the end.

Sounds like the son knew exactly what he wanted and his overly-controlling the mom is just being a huge pain in the ass.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: flucto: We don't get to see the haircut? How can we possibly know whether it's worth a 911 call?

Here's a hint: No haircut is a911 call. It's just hair, it will grow back.


Doesn't for everyone.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
splelps
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't get what is up with these fully grown adults thinking they can call an EMERGENCY line for small claims type shiat, like did their parents never teach them correct 911 usage or something?
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When my mom gave me a fuzzy home perm, did I call 911. No.
 
