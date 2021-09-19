 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   Judge rules man can't avoid eviction by claiming COVID-19 hardship. Because he hasn't paid his mortgage for 23 years   (nypost.com) divider line
    Followup, Landlord, Judge, Eviction, Guramrit Hanspal, Diamond Ridge Partners, various courts, Mortgage, Lawyer  
833 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Sep 2021 at 1:12 PM (1 hour ago)



Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This asshole has lived rent free for 23 years by juking the courts and all possible legal avenues. Time to go, dickwad.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 494x329]


I kind of I agree with this. I want to think of this guy is the world's biggest douche canoe, but he fought the man, and he won! There's something to be said for that.

The whole thing is very punk rock. Although if you've actually met many punk rockers, a lot of them are in fact giant entitled douche canoes, and I'm sure I wouldn't like this dude if I met him

They thought the system, and he won, for 23 years.

Punk as fark.
 
chewd
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Lsherm: This asshole has lived rent free for 23 years by juking the courts and all possible legal avenues. Time to go, dickwad.


Meh, if he'd been dodging taxes all this time everybody would be saying what a smart businessman he is. 

Shirking your responsibilities is the key to the american dream.
 
Trik
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There should be a national *Punch Guramrit Hanspal in the Face* day.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

chewd: Lsherm: This asshole has lived rent free for 23 years by juking the courts and all possible legal avenues. Time to go, dickwad.

Meh, if he'd been dodging taxes all this time everybody would be saying what a smart businessman he is. 

Shirking your responsibilities is the key to the american dream.


I disagree.  Fark hates businesses, rich people, and people who don't pay a lot of taxes.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Suspicious fire in 5...4...3...
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
adverse possession.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Envious...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Lsherm: This asshole has lived rent free for 23 years by juking the courts and all possible legal avenues. Time to go, dickwad.


I love on fark if he had been a renter, people would be cheering him on.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sounds like Trump.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
nypost.comView Full Size


Also he has obviously blown through all of his cable\internet providers, and is down to....whatever requires LOS.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LineNoise: [nypost.com image 850x566]

Also he has obviously blown through all of his cable\internet providers, and is down to....whatever requires LOS.


You don't live near a lot of immigrants, do you?
 
LineNoise
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: You don't live near a lot of immigrants, do you?


Yes, because being able to watch sabado gigante (RIP) anytime you want requires 3 dishes, in different cardinal directions.

And not like, DirectTV already told me to fark off, and so did Dish, so uhh...
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I am not crying for the mortgage servicer, but I can almost guarantee that this guy is a complete asshole and impossible to deal with on basically every level.
 
Trik
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LineNoise: [nypost.com image 850x566]

Also he has obviously blown through all of his cable\internet providers, and is down to....whatever requires LOS.


Looks like that house hasn't been painted since he moved in.
Hard to tell but the roof looks like it's on it's last legs too.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Twenty three years???

I'm not going to waste any time feeling sorry for his bank, either. They need better lawyers.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
and also fark my neighbors because i won't hit my lawn with a mower every other week, spend 10 minutes once a year with some mold and mildew spray rigged up to my hose, and based on the otherwise dead spot on a lawn that is actually really lush and i'd kill for, park a car on half of it most of the time.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Trik: LineNoise: [nypost.com image 850x566]

Also he has obviously blown through all of his cable\internet providers, and is down to....whatever requires LOS.

Looks like that house hasn't been painted since he moved in.
Hard to tell but the roof looks like it's on it's last legs too.


naaa it looks sided. Its just some mold\mildew\moss that literally would cost 10 bucks for a bottle of house cleaner you could rig to the garden hose right there, and spray.

We get it on the north side of our house if you don't stay on top of it because its in dense shade. It takes 5 minutes twice a year to prevent, and maybe 10 minutes to clean up what he has there without any special stuff.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: You don't live near a lot of immigrants, do you?


Also the dish that is tallest isn't pointed at a sat. Its pointed at some kind of microwave or the like repeater. It was also installed by someone that didn't want to be bothered with working on an eve, and maybe have to cut stuff, where it would be less of an eye sore, and was, "fark it, its easy to install here, throw a pole in".

I mean, or, maybe it is a sat dish, and the satellite orbits his neighbors house in a geo stationary orbit at 30 feet.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wow. 23 years without getting evicted??
Must be good to be white.


"""""""""""""¿
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LineNoise: [nypost.com image 850x566]

Also he has obviously blown through all of his cable\internet providers, and is down to....whatever requires LOS.


Well I doubt he's timely on his internet payments, either.

Otherwise, that looks like a typical Jersey neighborhood - all above ground power lines.
 
seanpg71
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LineNoise: [nypost.com image 850x566]

Also he has obviously blown through all of his cable\internet providers, and is down to....whatever requires LOS.


He need some shutters for his garage door.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Trik: LineNoise: [nypost.com image 850x566]

Also he has obviously blown through all of his cable\internet providers, and is down to....whatever requires LOS.

Looks like that house hasn't been painted since he moved in.
Hard to tell but the roof looks like it's on it's last legs too.


The shingles havent started buckling yet ....i see a few of those around and everytime im like "what could you possibly be waiting for?"
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
POS freeloading parasite. GTFO and live on the streets.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Wow. 23 years without getting evicted??
Must be good to be white.


"""""""""""""¿


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That area has seen crazy price appreciation since 1998. If that POS made his mortgage payments he would be ahead. Now he can't even rent anyplace that requires a credit check, let alone have a mortgage.
Have fun living in the local homeless shelter.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LineNoise: [nypost.com image 850x566]

Also he has obviously blown through all of his cable\internet providers, and is down to....whatever requires LOS.


Hey, no need to foil his cunning plan...
 
Snargi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Trik: LineNoise: [nypost.com image 850x566]

Also he has obviously blown through all of his cable\internet providers, and is down to....whatever requires LOS.

Looks like that house hasn't been painted since he moved in.
Hard to tell but the roof looks like it's on it's last legs too.


They better have an electrician check the entire grid in that house. Fuse box to every light, outlet and junction box. I bought my house as a foreclosure and I found some interesting wiring from upside down outlets & light switches to the power in my shed having 110 outlets but showing 220 on the meter after frying my electric leaf blower.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Also, $290k for that shiathole all the way back in '98?  That's same year I bought my (brick) house for $120k. Of course, I'm in Ohio and not the promised land of Luonguh Oyland, but still, holy hell.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Also, $290k for that shiathole all the way back in '98?  That's same year I bought my (brick) house for $120k. Of course, I'm in Ohio and not the promised land of Luonguh Oyland, but still, holy hell.


Hey! What you don't realize is that house is only five minutes from the LIE. It's a gold mine. Of course, he's deaf by now.
 
