 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Good luck getting meat, Britons. How is your Brexit now?   (metro.co.uk) divider line
9
    More: Awkward, Carbon dioxide, Industry, Meat, Natural gas, Oxygen, Shelf life, impact meat supplies, Food  
•       •       •

180 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Sep 2021 at 11:02 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's almost as if the UK supply chain experts, UK business leaders, and EU government officials who all predicted that this would destroy English supply chains knew what they were talking about, and the craven local politicians and Russian internet puppets spouting falsehoods on the other side of the debate did not.  Huh.  Who could have guessed?
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

edmo: [Fark user image image 250x313]


Damn. I hadn't even cued up YouTube and you farking arrive. Nice.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They just would have boiled it anyway.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, at least they got rid of all those leggy Polish blondes.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Tofu Wellington, mmmh, yum.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you don't eat your meat, you can't have any pudding!
Youtube n5diMImYIIA
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Maybe they can go to a live food halal, or kosher shop.........oh wait
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.