(Salon)   Apparently the creative team behind "Joe Camel" ended up working for gun makers "We're targeting the six- to 12-year-old range and feel that...the child can use the rifle, potentially out to 15 years old"   (salon.com) divider line
33
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Over the past several decades, gun manufacturers have largely marketed toward younger audiences through traditional modes of print advertising, like magazines and catalogues. But more recently, they've drastically narrowed their focus on one channel in particular: social media.
This largely appears to be the case with Smith & Wesson, which now heavily relies on its Instagram page in particular to promote its products. While Smith & Wesson engages in many of the tactics discussed above - that is, posting pictures of teens shooting guns and drawing dubious associations between its products and the military - Smith & Wesson also apparently employs its own "influencers" and "sponsored shooters" to connect more intimately with younger audiences.
The phenomenon, Everytown's complaint alleges, is especially controversial because these personalities routinely fail to disclose their financial linkages to Smith & Wesson, despite promoting the company's products. The result, Brown told Salon, is that the company's influencers are able to pass off their paid promotions as authentic opinions - and in the process, avoid a relationship with youngsters feels "transactional."

I bet Kyle Rittenhouse, Dylan Roof,and Nick Cruz feel lije suckers now for doing all that advertising for free...
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This isn't new

pewpewtactical.comView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a Joe Camel leather jacket. (Remember Camel Cash, where you traded cigarette pack labels for merch, so the more you smoked, the more merch you got?) I got it second hand, and it's a nice jacket. But I can't help thinking that I'm wearing someone's lung cancer.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We don't even trust kids to drive until 16/17/18 because they don't process information well. They don't properly calculate the outcomes involved in decisions. Kids have a really hard time with risk assessment.

This is a real problem when dealing with bullets. Nothing is more undoable than pulling the trigger.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Joe Camel was never aimed at kids.
 
rummonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No shiat:

Fark user imageView Full Size


This ad is at least ten years old.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sacoo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: I have a Joe Camel leather jacket. (Remember Camel Cash, where you traded cigarette pack labels for merch, so the more you smoked, the more merch you got?) I got it second hand, and it's a nice jacket. But I can't help thinking that I'm wearing someone's lung cancer.


Estate sale?
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good.  We need young kids interested in the shooting sports and responsible gun ownership.

Natural talent peaks around 15, so they need to be involved before then so their talent keeps growing with practice.  Wait until someone is 14/15/16 to start them, and they'll quit as they're surpassed by much younger shooters that have been shooting for longer.

A kid should be behind a BB gun by first grade, and a .22 by 5th grade, and be able to recite and follow all the rules of gun safety by kindergarten.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
At least our child soldiers can shoot straight.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don't know. I think kids can be responsibly introduced to the sport of shooting and that getting them proper safety training young will help prevent negligent discharges if there are weapons in the house (beyond the basic safety measures of locking the weapon, storing the weapon in a locked container, keeping the weapon unloaded and keeping ammunition in a separate locked area). Start them young with proper lessons, be good supervisory parents and the lessons should stick.

Kids are able to be taught several key safety lessons before they are 10. Look at all the kids wearing masks these days without issue. Kids in the right environment can bike into town by themselves to go to the library or grab an ice cream. I started shooting in the Scouts, so about sixth grade or ten years old.

What I do not agree with is exposing them to the entire crazy AR-15 NRA culture, which is just a plainly toxic, materialistic competitive environment full of untrained yahoos compensating for something. Kids at most should start with a bolt action .22 and be allowed to move up to a larger hunting caliber .30-06, .307 Winchester and shotguns. At no point should they have pistols. AR-15s and the like should be reserved for adults and maybe high school shooting clubs, but honestly they serve one purpose: as a weapon of war. That genie, however, is long out of the bottle.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I was shooting guns at around 8 or 9. If you're supervised by an adult I don't see what the problem is.
 
Grauenwolf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't see a problem with this. A gun, when used with supervision on a firing range, is relatively safe. The child is more likely to get killed riding a bike or swimming.

A car, on the other hand, needs constant attention for prolonged periods of time. If you get distracted, and there are a lot of distractions, you can't just stop to gather your thoughts. And presumably they are driving without supervision, as that's the whole point.

//I strongly advocate for stricter gun controls, but clutching at pearls won't get us there.
 
Mogani
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"He started playing violent video games as a middle school student"

I wish they would stop using this as the first explanation for their behavior into violence.. if you can't decide the difference between real and video games and act based on what you see in video games it's not the games fault. either the person was already wired to go nuts or parents didn't raise them well enough. but nope gotta blame gta and COD and other violent video games or the other one is usually blaming hardmetla/rock/rap.and can't cast any blame on the parents.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
...And how many of them subsequently found themselves working in the Colombian and Bolivian Pharmaceuticals trade right around the same time?

You know, it was George Jung, who said that coke was such a hell of a drug that it created its own superstars. There were movie stars, and rock stars, and then there were coke stars...
 
The Brains
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was given my own rifle at 12. Was raised with responsibility. This was not uncommon at all in the area I grew up in.

Shooting safety classes in Scouts, etc.

It's why I strongly believe that not every single nutjob should have a farking gun.

"Well REGULATED militia..."
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: This isn't new

[pewpewtactical.com image 633x960]


Funny thing is, in many (most of the ?) countries the boys would grow up, and grow out of this kind of thing...
 
The Brains
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mogani: "He started playing violent video games as a middle school student"

I wish they would stop using this as the first explanation for their behavior into violence.. if you can't decide the difference between real and video games and act based on what you see in video games it's not the games fault. either the person was already wired to go nuts or parents didn't raise them well enough. but nope gotta blame gta and COD and other violent video games or the other one is usually blaming hardmetla/rock/rap.and can't cast any blame on the parents.


Violent video games are just a symptom of a violent culture. The enemy is us.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
my sons started with a bow at 8, once they mastered it they went to air rifles and now each have .22s.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Training kids in firearm safety and taking them to the range isn't a bad thing.

Indoctrinating them to believe that guns are more important than any other issue, that's evil.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Training kids in gun safety and continually hammering at them, over many years, safe practices for firearms should build habits that last through adulthood and then they'll pass on these habits to their kids.

Advertising guns for kids? Nope. No way in hell.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Grauenwolf: I don't see a problem with this. A gun, when used with supervision on a firing range, is relatively safe. The child is more likely to get killed riding a bike or swimming.

A car, on the other hand, needs constant attention for prolonged periods of time. If you get distracted, and there are a lot of distractions, you can't just stop to gather your thoughts. And presumably they are driving without supervision, as that's the whole point.

//I strongly advocate for stricter gun controls, but clutching at pearls won't get us there.


Interesting comparison.
What about young kids unsupervised with guns as opposed to supervised and riding a bike or swimming?

What about supervised while riding a bike, swimming, and shooting two guns in the air whilst going "YAAAAARRRGH"?
 
scanman61
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They're biatching about the T/C HotShot?

A crack-barrel, single shot 22 LR target rifle?

Seriously?  This is what they want to biatch about?  A rifle designed for organized kid's shooting sports is designed for kids and comes with a stock extender?
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Brains: Mogani: "He started playing violent video games as a middle school student"

I wish they would stop using this as the first explanation for their behavior into violence.. if you can't decide the difference between real and video games and act based on what you see in video games it's not the games fault. either the person was already wired to go nuts or parents didn't raise them well enough. but nope gotta blame gta and COD and other violent video games or the other one is usually blaming hardmetla/rock/rap.and can't cast any blame on the parents.

Violent video games are just a symptom of a violent culture. The enemy is us.


I'm not going to blame video games, but (and we all know what comes after but).

Look who paid to develop the original lifelike FPS games.  It was the US government, because they wanted to desensitize kids to the idea of shooting people.

Historically, most shots "happened" to go high (I.e., most people don't want to shoot people).  Realistic FPS development was funded to get better first round hit probability in war.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sweet lovely death
I am waiting for your breath
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


'Murica
 
jso2897
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: Training kids in gun safety and continually hammering at them, over many years, safe practices for firearms should build habits that last through adulthood and then they'll pass on these habits to their kids.

Advertising guns for kids? Nope. No way in hell.


This - but the strategy is to disguise the former as the latter. Has been for years.
Kids who don't actually need guns in their day to day lives should not have them, except under direct adult supervision.
In a typical household, keep them in the gun safe until age 18.
 
tickle_me_ivory
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Usually you have to find a dick, but with this character. you have to find the camel.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: I have a Joe Camel leather jacket. (Remember Camel Cash, where you traded cigarette pack labels for merch, so the more you smoked, the more merch you got?) I got it second hand, and it's a nice jacket. But I can't help thinking that I'm wearing someone's lung cancer.


I'm surprised it doesn't reek of tobacco and phlegm.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Norm Macdonald on Dennis Miller
Youtube zBmIoUO7_Gc

/Miss ya Normie.
 
MegaLib
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The epidemic of Gun violence in the United States is a public health issue, not a political one.  The President, and the CDC have broad legal authority to implement rules to address public health emergencies.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Holy fark you people are crazy with the guns.
How about simply not having guns as a thing in your life?
Imaine going around, never thinking much about guns really for your whole life. What a weird thing, eh?
 
