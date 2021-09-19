 Skip to content
CSB Sunday Morning: Best bowl of soup you ever had
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 2021-09-19 6:39:13 AM  
When I was 11 I was sitting at the kitchen table with my father eating some soup. No idea what kind. He had just bought new bowls with a very wide rim and he explained to me that with it wide the soup would cool down faster.

I didn't want a physics lesson, I wanted soup.

This was after his first heart attack and hindsight being what it is he was just spending time with me. I get that now.

It is the only piece of advice I remember him giving me.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2021-09-19 6:48:05 AM  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: When I was 11 I was sitting at the kitchen table with my father eating some soup. No idea what kind. He had just bought new bowls with a very wide rim and he explained to me that with it wide the soup would cool down faster.

I didn't want a physics lesson, I wanted soup.

This was after his first heart attack and hindsight being what it is he was just spending time with me. I get that now.

It is the only piece of advice I remember him giving me.


I sent this potato to my daughter in Chicago.  Would you like a potato ? It'll make great soup.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This is a late parrot [TotalFark]
‘’ 2021-09-19 7:09:12 AM  
We were in Indianapolis (well, actually Speedway IN) for the 500. There was maybe 10 of us, a few buddies that have been in the hospitality industry and me (a former chef). Big Woods Speedway restaurant sits on the corner of Main and 10th right across from the Allison Transmission plant. We went in for lunch and the soup of the day was cream of mushroom, three of us had ordered either a cup or a bowl of the soup and it was without a doubt the greatest soup we'd ever had. So good we couldn't shut up about it and then about 5 others had a cup of soup after their lunch and they agreed. The soup was so good we go back every year and we always ask if they have it or if they are making it tomorrow.

I always liked cream of mushroom and had made it a few times, never that good, but always tried. I'm not sure what the secret was; I suspect it was the stock. Never underestimate the importance of stock when making any soup.

For me, less is more with soups. I could talk about a good Lobster Bisque, but all would still be a distant second to the Cream of Mushroom.
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2021-09-19 8:11:16 AM  
A potato soup in a restaurant in Prague, 20+ years ago.

I can't remember the name of the restaurant, but it was inside some sort of cave.
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2021-09-19 8:28:49 AM  
The year was 2012, and the soon to be Mrs Geologist and I were in a big empty boardroom in the old hotel where we were going to have our wedding reception dinner in a few months. They had a set number of different dishes they could serve, and we were there to taste them and pick which ones we wanted.

That was where I had THE BEST bowl of squash soup I'd ever had. And I will likely never have it again unless I am invited to another wedding at the same place (which has now been renovated and might have a different menu anyway). Even when I had the soup at our actual wedding reception it wasn't quite as good because we were so busy and distracted... that night, it was just her, me, and the soup.

And the best bowl of spinach salad I'd ever had.... but that's a story for another day.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2021-09-19 8:35:59 AM  
Bowl of ramen and shrimp tempura from a stall by the tsukiji fish market in Tokyo.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2021-09-19 8:45:20 AM  
The potato/leek soup I am making this afternoon.
 
gosurfing1 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2021-09-19 8:58:38 AM  
Whenever I smoke a pork butt, I usually make split pea soup with leftovers and the bone.

It is the greatest soup in the world. You could lead an army into hell with my soup.

It is pure sustenance.

Split pea soup with smoked pork.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 days ago  
Loretto Hospital (Chicago) cafeteria - 1966

Vegetable soup with fresh vegetables - carrots with crunch still in them.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 days ago  
A bowl of chicken and dumplings at my grandma's house when I was six years old. Like many kids when facing something new, I wouldnt touch it for anything. Since I was the older brother, my younger brother wouldn't try it either so there were two young kids running around, screaming their heads off and not eating soup. Some how, the adults finally convinced me to try a bite and it was awesome. To this day, I still will give all foods a try at least once just in case it is something that turns out to be awesome.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 days ago  
When I was young, it was cream of tomato and a grilled cheese, that mom made.  More recently, it was a Pad Thai with extra hot peppers, that my daughter made for me.

These things are nothing alike, so I'm forced to believe it's the loved ones that you share the soup with rather than simply the soup.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 days ago  
I can make an excellent Miso Soup. With Dashi from 'scratch' (okay, I don't dry my own bonito), also the miso is key....there are excellent USA miso sources. Miso Masters is one. https://great-eastern-sun.com/pro​duct-category/miso-master-miso/
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Made it myself. A chicken, corn, leek and potato chowder, with bacon and paprika for smokiness. The recipe called for half of a leftover roast chicken, but I just bought a good quality roast chicken and used the whole damned thing. Still my favourite soup recipe.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This really has to be the dumbest idea of all time for a CSBSM thread.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: This really has to be the dumbest idea of all time for a CSBSM thread.


And your submission was?
 
phenn
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Some veggie soup my dad made when I was a little kid. It wasn't even the soup. There was a tv commercial for Chunky Soup that had a jingle that went, ♫How do you handle a hungry man? The man handlers!♫

While my dad was chopping veg and getting the broth going, he was singing, ♫How do you mangle a Hungarian's hand? The hand manglers!♫

He was such a treat to me, that crazy dude.

Anywho, I'm just going to plant my ass in this thread and hope a few good recipes get posted. I do dig a nice soup.
 
dryknife
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My father took me to work with him one day; his employer was around the corner from the North Beach area in San Francisco.
For lunch took me to Mike's Pool Hall, I think on Broadway. We had a bowl of some really good minestrone with a piece of  good SF sourdough.
 
