 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   In which "Miss Princess" learns a life lesson   (wfla.com) divider line
22
    More: Sad, Mother, Family, National Director Laura Kessler, Wednesday evening, Miss Rodeo Florida Organization, President, Titles, Eleven-year-old Macie Shenefield  
•       •       •

979 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Sep 2021 at 9:12 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Listen it's probably the highlight of the family's life that the little one was titled Miss Princess of the.... *reads article*... Miss Rodeo Florida Organization
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just keep on claiming the title.  It's not like anyone's going to verify you're a spoiled princess.
 
Mouser
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"It says their motto is to build confidence in young women and I'm wondering how this is doing that," Christie said.

That may be why they need the lesson, lady.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Maybe she needed more practice roping calves.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So she gets to keep the title "Missed Princess".
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Cyber Ninjas strike again!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How hard can pageant scoring be? They obviously made multiple addition errors, because I can't imagine a fancy multiplication would ever make its way into the scoring formula.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Russ1642: How hard can pageant scoring be? They obviously made multiple addition errors, because I can't imagine a fancy multiplication would ever make its way into the scoring formula.


Well. There is. The local pretty  gal and/or politicians daughter/niece/relative should have won.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"...my dad started talking about how the world isn't fair."

Like, for instance, you were declared the winner even though you really weren't; that's not fair.

"You know, I used to think it was awful that life was so unfair. Then I thought, wouldn't it be much worse if life were fair, and all the terrible things that happen to us come because we actually deserve them? So, now I take great comfort in the general hostility and unfairness of the universe."
~Marcus Cole, Babylon 5
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Russ1642: How hard can pageant scoring be? They obviously made multiple addition errors, because I can't imagine a fancy multiplication would ever make its way into the scoring formula.


Apparently it's complex enough that if someone with some "juice" isn't satisfied with the results, they'll have a pretense to get the whole thing overturned.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Still has to suck for an eleven-year old kid...
 
Gough
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's the accountants' fault.  The parents forgot to get to them beforehand..  They needed to ask each of them just one question, "How much is  2 + 2?"  If the accountants look around carefully and quietly reply,  "How much do you want it to be?", they'll know that they have somebody that they can work with.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If they used an abacus for the scoring, that might explain some things.
 
vgss
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The South. Can't read, can't add
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wait until the unfair shiat on the really important stuff hits....
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
She ain't ridin horses for trophy's anyways.

/  heh
// heh heh
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's 2021.  Why are they even running this sort of crap?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ less than a minute ago  

baronbloodbath: If they used an abacus for the scoring, that might explain some things.


Unless Asian, in which case they can probably get the answer than you could with a calculator.

Even faster if using a virtual abacus.

Abacus versus Calculator
Youtube yj7XbnYrIk0
 
Porous Horace
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Trump totes jelly.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.