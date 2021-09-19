 Skip to content
(Thrillist)   The most incredible places in America that aren't National Parks. Yet   (thrillist.com) divider line
9
    More: Cool, National Park Service, New York, Protected areas of the United States, National Recreation Area, Black Hills, United States, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore  
9 Comments     (+0 »)
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Generally I tend to prefer the National Forests. They're less developed and "touristy" so it's a lot easier to just enjoy nature.

As for the list... I've only been to the Black Hills. Have been to lots of spots on Lake Superior but not the specific one listed.

One of my favorite Lake Superior memories was when cousins from California were visiting and were *not* excited about going to "some lake". Until we got there and they realized it isn't a normal lake at all. That was a really fun vacation.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Custer State Park only gets to become a national park if they take his goddamn name off it, though.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Picture Rocks is Sandstone...not limestone.



limestone and dolomite cliffs however can be found along the southern shores of the UP


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
List fails without the "Ozark National Scenic Riverways". They are already too crowded though.
 
scobee1210
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Title of article:   Incredible Places in the US That Aren't National Parks (But Should Be).

Text of article:  While Monument Valley is undoubtedly national park-worthy, this is a Navajo Tribal Park and we hope it stays that way.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh, please don't bring more people to Red River Gorge. It is beautiful and full of treasures, but already brimming with morons trashing it and falling off its innumerable cliffs (requiring tremendous resources for rescue). Part of its remaining charm is that you can just drive there (45 minutes from Lexington) and hike one of numerous trails to arches or any number of other geologic features, without needing reservations or paying for passes or anything. Just go there and enjoy it. Give it National Park status and it will become impossible. It lies in a depressed area that could use the tourism, but more people would destroy what's so great about it to begin with.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And never will be, if Republicans have their way.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Lake Willoughby in that vetmont pic. The Northern Exposure deli on the right there. Stop on for a grinder, a beer, some homemade soup, and grab some crackers and a slab of cheese.  But cut your own slab, it's under a dome on the table there. They'll weight it at the reregister.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
George Armstrong Custer was an evil bastard.
 
