(Some Buccaneer)   Shiver me timbers, 'tis Talk Like a Pirate Day agin. Open the grog and buckle those swashes, ye scurvy sea dogs   (freepressjournal.in) divider line
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Scurvy?  Eat an oaaaaarange.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sgygus: Scurvy?  Eat an oaaaaarange.


And wear plenty of arrrrghyle.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did ye be knowin' that there were once a Republic o' Pirates?
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's everyday in my world:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, in my dream word. But a man has to dream, right?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Yar, never forget, me hearties.
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm disinclined to acquiesce to your request.
/means, "no"
 
craigzy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
r
 
mrparks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Talk like a ninja day is the 32nd.
 
A_Listless_Wanderer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The laws against downloadin' movies be more like guidelines than actual rules, matey!
 
dittybopper
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But don't drink grog.  Pirates didn't drink grog, especially since grog was invented long after the golden age of piracy.  They drank a drink called "bumbo", when they drank a mixed drink.  But most often it was beer, wine, or rum.
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Does anybody know what a pirate's favorite letter is?
 
thisispete
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
ALESTORM - Drink (Official Video) | Napalm Records
Youtube f55CqLc6IR0
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Alestorm - You Are a Pirate!
Youtube 86InpTyB3mw
 
Trevt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sorry, I have no idea What a Somali accent sounds like. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

thisispete: [YouTube video: ALESTORM - Drink (Official Video) | Napalm Records]


* shakes tiny fist hook * I was about to post that :)
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Maturin: Does anybody know what a pirate's favorite letter is?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I be punishin' me liver today
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

frankb00th: I be punishin' me liver today
[Fark user image image 425x637]


Modern version would be:
Look at me, Im the Kraken now.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Philosopher_King
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


\Old Meme Appreciation Society
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Tom Waits - Shiver Me Timbers
Youtube eux2qnnslac
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
R
 
