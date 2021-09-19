 Skip to content
 
(KTVB Boise)   I'm not sure if "unexpectedly" is the word I'd use   (ktvb.com) divider line
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Im also not sure if students would notice whether the principal was still around or not. Let alone shook and saddened
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
None of the articles on this mentions if he was vaccinated, but...

Idaho
Charter School
Mormon
Masks optional at the school where he's the principal

I'm going to guess not vaccinated as well.

Castaneda leaves behind a wife, Maria, and seven children.

Seven kids, that's pretty messed up.

The post states that he died as a result of COVID illness. This happened just as the family was getting ready to celebrate several major milestones.

Their oldest daughter was engaged to be married in a few weeks and their second oldest daughter is expecting to give birth to their first grandchild any day. One son is away serving a church mission. Three children still live at home.

Well the important thing is that he got to own the libs.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A tragedy if he was vaccinated; everyone should piss on his grave if he was not.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murflette: Im also not sure if students would notice whether the principal was still around or not. Let alone shook and saddened


Depends on the school.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course there's a GoFundMe site.

DON'T HAVE SEVEN KIDS IF YOU AREN'T PREPARED FOR UNEXPECTED EVENTUALITIES!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He should have taken advice from a doctor... that wasn't himself.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Mormon


So now he gets to rule his own planet or something? Also, can't they just make masks out of the same material they use to make their magic undies? Wouldn't that guarantee divine protection from COVID?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The movie Contagion (2011) predicted a LOT of what we're going through.

But it did not anticipate that a significant percentage of people would refuse the vaccine once it was created. Because that would be insane, right?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just one more kid, and we could've called him Doc Oct
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bostonguy: The movie Contagion (2011) predicted a LOT of what we're going through.

But it did not anticipate that a significant percentage of people would refuse the vaccine once it was created. Because that would be insane, right?


In Contagion 1 out of 5 people died. Young and old alike. It's a different equation.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Of course there's a GoFundMe site.

DON'T HAVE SEVEN KIDS IF YOU AREN'T PREPARED FOR UNEXPECTED EVENTUALITIES!


Always a gofundme while they probably look down on panhandlers.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Unexpectedly died = Too self-righteous to die
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

frankb00th: Ragin' Asian: Of course there's a GoFundMe site.

DON'T HAVE SEVEN KIDS IF YOU AREN'T PREPARED FOR UNEXPECTED EVENTUALITIES!

Always a gofundme while they probably look down on panhandlers.


It is strange that e-begging is considered a respectable activity.
 
jtown
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Covid death announcements need to include vaccination status so I know whether to care.
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My recollection is that Mormons are required to have enough food, money, etc. on hand to last them a year. If so, why the GoFundMe? Was he a bad Mormon? Surely, his job paid pretty well and came with benefits. Is someone just grifting off this guy's death?
 
