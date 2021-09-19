 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Yeah yeah, and Leon's getting larger, whatever   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
3
    More: Weird, Netherlands, Dutch researchers, huge increase, world's tallest nation, Human height, Dutch men, average height, different picture  
•       •       •

142 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Sep 2021 at 4:45 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Midgets in the woodpile?

*clicks article*

Oh, I see. Environmental changes caused by industry.

*sighs*

We.do not deserve this planet. I hope humans never get the chance to take over any others, our heads for the most part are NOT screwed on straight.
 
Mock26
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
silkeendress.comView Full Size


She is tall enough.
 
Animatronik
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Cafe Threads: Midgets in the woodpile?

*clicks article*

Oh, I see. Environmental changes caused by industry.

*sighs*

We.do not deserve this planet. I hope humans never get the chance to take over any others, our heads for the most part are NOT screwed on straight.


Not what this means, based on TFA.

The difference is only 1 cm, and mostly due to the population of immigrants from other places.

Also, it seems that no one is able to take errors into account, for any study, due to the need to report some kind of result - nobody is interested in reading about a statistically insignificant result, so every study reports a 'significant' result.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.