(Patheos)   If you're a pastor who's been merrily shiatposting about how Covid is a joke, now might be a good time to get your affairs in order   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
25
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the best course of action - I'm officially out of Farks2Give (TM) for them.
 
janzee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again it's all part of God's plan.
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This didn't have to happen.

Yes it did. In the sense that consequences follow actions.
 
skubwa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Herman Cain Award recipient!
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Actually reading his posts (and I am sure you can nitpick a few of them), his prevailing messaging seems to be 'Overreaction or fear based policy can cause more problems than a measured response'.  A reasonable position.

I did not find his comments terribly objectionable.  I don't agree with them, but his positions are neither terribly extreme nor based on misinformation (his post about the CFR of COVID being the same as the flu and about the virus attenuating are obviously incorrect in retrospect, but he probably was basing those comments off of a report made optimistically with incomplete data. 

On the scale of 1 to 10, I think he is maybe a 6 on the covidiot scale.  He did not actually advocate against masking, distancing, or vaccines, but was arguing against shutdowns, overreaction and invasive government intervention.  Not as bad as most
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Good, die mad you salty biatch.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

JFC look at what your country has become for you to run this argument to defend this guy and it seems reasonable.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
No Lighthouse Women this week! Update on Loren, he is very sick and we need a miracle from our Jesus!


C'mon, Jeeezus, c'moooon, Jeeezuus.

Also, it was annoying to read him biatching about having fitness centers and restaurants
having to shut down because of it and his ignorance about not knowing where his outbreak
came from.

Never any insight, consistently projecting, every malady is from somewhere else, never from
their "righteousness"and Matthew 7.5 concerns someone else obviously.

/you are the reason why i have to continue to buy a subscription for masks and gloves from amazon as with my
cat sand you dopey corpse.
 
Buck Fiden
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

And we've got nukes.

/Boo
 
PunGent
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh, bearing false witness?

Pretty sure his book says not to do that...

Roast in hell, plaguerat...hope you didn't take ant innocents with ya.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
and apologies, I don't wish to spam, but, the logo for his ministry is very distressing.

cue the drake meme

/burning bush maybe...but, burning cross??!!
 
undernova
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Call me when it's Greg Locke.
 
PhotoshopCrazy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WT-fudge!
drxym
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"... he is very sick and we need a miracle ..."

The miracle was not just one, but multiple vaccines. A lot of idiots never got the memo.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I suggest all the Pastors refusing the vaccine and forgoing masks for in-person services go back and remind themselves of Exodus 20:13.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Here is a quote from a doctor he seemed to trust:

Now, if someone does not have natural immunity from prior infection, then they should immediately go out and get the vaccine.

Guess he only read what he wanted to read. The same doctor, however, was wrong about the unvaccinated posing no risk to the vaccinated as deaths due to unavailable ICU beds is demonstrating.
 
bughunter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Aaaaand another one gone
And another one gone
Another one bites the dust


Queen - Another One Bites the Dust (Official Video)
/hey hey hey
//goodbye
 
Nogale
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"I don't know where it came from." Yeah, it's a mystery.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

They really like making it really obvious, don't they?
 
pueblonative
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
dryknife
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Big dummy.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Can anyone with a half-wit grandson who can set up a crappy Zoom background call themselves a "pastor" these days?
 
SaintAnky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ok.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
