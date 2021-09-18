 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New Zealand Herald)   Latest doom cast: A mega tsunami   (nzherald.co.nz) divider line
17
    More: Scary, Canary Islands, Volcano, Cumbre Vieja, possible volcanic eruption, event of a collapse, Dr Simon Day, Dr Steven N Ward, devastating Boxing Day tsunami  
•       •       •

552 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Sep 2021 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's not if, but when, and New Zealand will be safe.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This one again? I guess there were no killer asteroids making a "close approach" (like 4x the distance to the moon) this week.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This isn't new. It was even a plot point in a CSI Miami episode.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hey they always say variety is the spice of life... or in this case death.  So when should I pencil it on my apocalypse calendar?  2022? 2023? Sorry 2024 is already booked with the election.  Maybe 2025?
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm behind Long Island. I'll be just fine.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: This one again? I guess there were no killer asteroids making a "close approach" (like 4x the distance to the moon) this week.


NZ has to actually deal with this shiat. The whole country is a fault line.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Time to buy some ex-president masks and sticking up local banks.
 
Trik
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Maybe it'll wash away NY's urine smell.
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Promises...promises.
 
Mock26
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Time to buy some ex-president masks and sticking up local banks.


Make sure your chute packer knows what he is doing.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mock26: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Time to buy some ex-president masks and sticking up local banks.

Make sure your chute packer knows what he is doing.


Vaya con dios, brah.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Canary Islands volcano: Could eruption cause landslide and mega-tsunami?

'Please please please?' begs media.

'Don't publish that last part,' says editor.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And yet if the Tyrrhenian Sea, otherwise known as the caldera called Campi Flegrei, decideds to rip one, the entire atlantic rim is probably farked

and yet everyone always seems to forget it exists because its already underwater
 
Al!
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Trik: Maybe it'll wash away NY's urine smell.


It only smells like that because it's downwind from New Jersey.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ less than a minute ago  
As opposed to the California Hella Tsunami
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.