(NJ.com)   A nourishing school lunch should include all of the basic food groups: moldy, soggy, frozen and flat-out inadequate   (nj.com) divider line
12
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Appearance, taste, texture.

Wholesome.
Nutritious

Filling


Try it sometime
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Simpsons - There's Very Little Meat In These Gym Mats
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RTOGUY: [YouTube video: The Simpsons - There's Very Little Meat In These Gym Mats]


More testicles means more iron.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We try to cut costs in the dumbest possible places. Studies show that kids who aren't hungry do orders of magnitude better than kids who are hungryZ
 
steerforth [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You people feed your children goldfish?

/asking for a foreigner
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wrong subby, bachelor's four food groups are fast, frozen, leftover and spoiled.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Robinfro
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Chartwell's is probably miffed. Usually they charge extra for finely aged artisanal mold.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Those waivers - which allow school districts to receive reimbursements for the meals they serve - have continued, providing free meals to all kids through June 2022.

See also "Pentagon, $640 toilet seat."

Have the IRS find out which school administrator has a family member in the food industry.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Above: The solution to 99% of bad government.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Aussie here.  Can someone explain why free school lunches isn't socialism?
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Am I the only person that grew up in America and never had school lunches even offered as an option?
 
stuffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Quick fix. Make the food company and school board eat their meals.
 
