 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TuneIn)   On Paul's Memory Bank (8PM EDT) Liz gets talked into taking sculpting as a hobby, Stretch is in love with the new girl at Madison High and Superman is helpless after being exposed to kryptonite and is being dragged to The Scarlet Widow   (tunein.com) divider line
5
    More: Live  
•       •       •

36 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Sep 2021 at 7:30 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On tap for Paul's Memory Bank tonight

Our Miss Brooks - Stretch is in Love - 2/26/1950 - Connie is charged with keeping Madison High's star baseball player, Stretch Snodgrass eligible. Problem is that Stretch has fallen for the new girl in school and she's even a worse student than he is.

My Favorite Husband - Liz Becomes a Sculptress - 10/7/1950 - Liz decides she wants to take up a hobby, and the man at the local arts and crafts store convinces her that she's a great talent for sculpting.  This show is a basis for the Season 2 'I Love Lucy' episode 'Lucy Becomes a Sculptress'.

Superman - The Scarlet Widow, Parts 4 - 8 of 10 (10/1-10/5/1945) - Superman tries to recover the kryptonite stolen from a museum vault but he's incapacitated when the glowing rock falls out of its lead-lined box.  The thief plans to bring him to his boss, The Scarlet Widow.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...

/Will Superman get out of this?
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sooo... Wanda's cheating on Viz with Supes while wearing Nat's bodysuit?

These crossover events are totally weird, man...
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

/Will Superman get out of this?


With the help of Darcy Lewis and Jimmy Woo.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Sooo... Wanda's cheating on Viz with Supes while wearing Nat's bodysuit?

These crossover events are totally weird, man...


Well, she IS the Scarlet Widow, so she is available....
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.