(KSDK St. Louis)   You call it drug diversion. I call it drug re-allotment   (ksdk.com) divider line
KodosZardoz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And yet, hospitals charge patients $100 per pill and BCBS won't cover it.
 
MBooda
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Let's get our terms straight. Are we talking redistricting or reapportionment?
 
Trik
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wonder how the heck they caught him after all this time.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The pills were just resting in his locker?
 
Robinfro
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
25 in 2 months?? Dude *literally* could've complained about tooth pain and gotten that. I've still got 20 oxys and 14 vicodin from a double-whammy wisdom tooth pull & surgery.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I thought it would be Ivermectin
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Let's get our terms straight. Are we talking redistricting or reapportionment?


He stole the pills.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They are infringing on his freedoms.

/Dnrtfa
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Here in Kansas City, we had a doctor years ago who was making money by diluting the cancer-fighting medications he prescribed.

I worked in a law firm at the time, and one day rode up the elevator with two attorneys. I paid no attention to their conversation, until it ended with, "He's not sorry he did it, he's sorry he got caught."

People who dare do this to the patients under their care make me feel violent.
 
JaqenHGhar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Robinfro: 25 in 2 months?? Dude *literally* could've complained about tooth pain and gotten that. I've still got 20 oxys and 14 vicodin from a double-whammy wisdom tooth pull & surgery.


Oxycodone* aka percocet. Definitely not oxycontin which goes by oxy... Unless... they're from before the Casper report a decade ago when doctors were giving opiates meant for cancer patients and those with blood pressure raising/stroke risk amounts of pain to just anyone who stubbed their toe.

/yay epidemic
 
