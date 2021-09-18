 Skip to content
(Chron)   Southern Baptists announced last week that those in the missionary position should be vaccinated against the coronavirus   (chron.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The SBC does not have the structural authority to mandate anything.
They are an umbrella organization.
All SB churches are independent by doctrine.
How, when, if  and how closely they tow the party line is up to each pastor and its congregants.

What's cool is that this opens up an avenue of  infighting and schism.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

blender61: The SBC does not have the structural authority to mandate anything.
They are an umbrella organization.


Right, but the Missions Board does make policy for the missionaries the Missions Board sends out.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
F*ck Southern Baptists.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Southern Baptists have been dragged into the 18th Century!
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah, because COVID is only a problem in countries which aren't the US....
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Covers hand jobs too?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: F*ck Southern Baptists.


Just stopped in to smart this one post.
 
Name Withheld
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Be cooler if people could get vaccinated against missionaries.
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Baptists don't have sex, 'cause it might lead to dancing.

Daft Punk - Lose Yourself To Dance (Feat. Pharrell Williams)
Youtube Q3Bp1QVVieM
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Disclosure: raised Southern Baptist
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What about just some nipple flicking and ass play?
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: What about just some nipple flicking and ass play?


Lordamercy
 
exqqqme
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Name Withheld: Be cooler if people could get vaccinated against missionaries.


"I hope you don't mind we're nudists. Please leave your garments in the front hall "
 
exqqqme
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thealgorerhythm: What about just some nipple flicking and ass play?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
