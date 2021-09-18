 Skip to content
(Kokomo Tribune)   A real life Willy Wonka tale: Colorado man wins candy factory after finding golden ticket   (kokomotribune.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Highland Park Single Malt, golden ticket, Golden Ticket, The Candy Man, treasure hunt, Andrew Maas  
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Truly an intelligent person:

"But he knew he couldn't pick up his wife and two kids and move them to Florida to run the business."
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Interesting that no one died Forrest Fenn-style participating in this hunt.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wait'll he finds out that the Oompa Loompas are cannibals.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Wait'll he finds out that the Oompa Loompas are cannibals.


Oh no, it's in Florida, it's worse than that

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I assumed he was going to take over Coors. This is a touch more reputable.
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Owner: Congratulations! You just won a candy factory!
Winner: Awesome! Can't wait to run a candy factory!
Owner: Great to hear that! Now, it's in Florida so you'll...
Winner: HARD PASS!
 
stuffy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What kind of person gives away a successful business?
No one.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Truly an intelligent person:

"But he knew he couldn't pick up his wife and two kids and move them to Florida to run the business."


As someone who also lives in Colorado, there aren't enough candy factories in Florida to make me want to move there from here. About the only thing that might make me want to spend any longer than a week in Florida would be if I got a job in the spaceflight industry, and I'm pretty sure that ship sailed a long, long time ago.

///I despise excessive heat
//Especially when it's coupled with excessive humidity
/And the people strike me as being absolutely batsh*t insane, and not the good kind of insane either
 
discotaco
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Grandpa Joe wants his cut.
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Did his freeloading grandpa jump up and dance a jig?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You won a candy factory and all the candy factory lawsuits. Also, my severance package bankrupted the business.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Truly an intelligent person:

"But he knew he couldn't pick up his wife and two kids and move them to Florida to run the business."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The name of the company is Whizzo Chocolate Company.  Crunchy frogs FTW
 
