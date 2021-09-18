 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   The dangers of goat selfies   (bbc.com) divider line
10
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Don't approach wild animals should be obvious.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Andrew Murgatroyd from Llandudno's coastguard team told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast there were around 120 of the "very famous" goats across the Orme

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Not a word in the article about the danger of goats butting you off the cliff into the sea, which is what I was expecting to read.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wait, what's an lfie?
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Goats will butt you if you annoy them. The bastards often wait to do it when your back is turned.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What you need to do is point your fingers up by your temples and charge at them head first. They respect the courage. Make sure your GoPro is on.
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Heh. We adopted / re-homed a goat that had been raised with dogs. He ate dog food, and slept in a doghouse. He would sneak up behind you -- but to hump you, not to butt you. All the sudden his front lets were over your shoulders, and he was gettin' busy.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Kids are mixing goats, base jumping and selfies.

[IceT]

They call is goatse
 
philodough
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Speaking of goats and cameras, someone in my photography group snapped this beauty on Mount Rainier on Monday.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
