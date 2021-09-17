 Skip to content
 
(KWQC Quad Cities)   High school sophomore tries to get on team bus for a soccer game with a Mexican flag on Mexican independence day, is told by bus driver to go back to his country. Hero tag is for his teammates, who all refused to get on the bus   (kwqc.com) divider line
    High school, School bus, ROCK ISLAND, Mexican War of Independence  
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's one bus driver who is going to need a new job.

Points to the rest of the players for standing by their teammates.  However, where was the coaching team?  They should have had had a side conversation with the bus driver.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody have a handy copy of the "acceptable countries of heritage" list?  I see a lot of Norwegian and Finnish flags here in the northern parts. They must be on the "good" list.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Anybody have a handy copy of the "acceptable countries of heritage" list?  I see a lot of Norwegian and Finnish flags here in the northern parts. They must be on the "good" list.


Find the residents on the handy dandy chart.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You all are trying way too hard. Pathetic actually.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hey man, maybe the kid just wanted to represent the horrendously dangerous narco-state his parents risked their lives to escape.
 
nytmare
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RandyJohnson: You all are trying way too hard. Pathetic actually.


You're not trying at all.
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Woulda been fine with white kid wearing a Polish flag probably. Wonder why that would be?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RandyJohnson: You all are trying way too hard. Pathetic actually.


Trying what
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: That's one bus driver who is going to need a new job.

Points to the rest of the players for standing by their teammates.  However, where was the coaching team?  They should have had had a side conversation with the bus driver.


Nah.  I know the team is supposed to get to the game and win it, and the coach is supposed to help, but coming together in the face of bigotry was a bigger life win for them.  If the coach was there I'd hope the conversation would have been with the team, not the driver, "proceed boys, you're doing it right".
 
Snort
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: That's one bus driver who is going to need a new job.

Points to the rest of the players for standing by their teammates.  However, where was the coaching team?  They should have had had a side conversation with the bus driver.


Asking the real questions.  What high school has teams traveling unchaperoned?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Guarantee you that very same driver gets drunk off his ass on May 5th at any establishment that has Cinco de Mayo cheap beer specials. He should be fired - probably won't be though.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'd love to see what happened when the school asked for a refund from the bus company for refusing to pick up the entirety of the team as contracted.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When did Mexican become a race?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Unless you are a First Nations person, no other person in the USA should ever think they can tell anyone else to "go back to your country".  I find it funny that any person who considers themselves white and the people who this country belongs to, only "got" this country by killing and double crossing the people who had always been here; and in addition, enslaving Africans to do the work they were too cheap to pay anyone else to do.

I wish I lived long enough to see a First Nations person become President and cause the GOP and their supporters to lose what's left of their minds.
 
LuckyBastid
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm so damned sick of this crap.  Name the company, name the driver.  We'll get the rest.
 
