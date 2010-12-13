 Skip to content
(Mediaite)   There are dozens of us. Dozens
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How funny, I just watched that episode last night.
 
BusinessPenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I submitted with the same headline .... almost. Great minds and all :)
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 712x977]


"Harble garble derp derp derpity warfarle wargle!  The sheriff is a N-{bong}!"
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rally attendees tell me they're disappointed by turnout but pleased w/ press attention

FYI: The press wasn't there to cover your protest, they wanted video of you getting a mutli-cop beatdown with a locker room worth of clubs and boots for tonight's news.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Cowards. Cowards all.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well, this goes to prove that even the Trumpists don't give enough of a shiat about their bretheren in jail for various treasonous offences on 1/6 so now Marjorie Taylor Greene can just STFU and let the justice system do its thing.
 
jook
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

plecos: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 712x977]

"Harble garble derp derp derpity warfarle wargle!  The sheriff is a N-{bong}!"


Can you imagine the lung capacity it'd take to smoke out of an N-bong? That's a lot of real estate
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's about right.
 
RyogaM
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Trump must be so proud.
 
Bloody William
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The fascists blinked.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

toraque: Rally attendees tell me they're disappointed by turnout but pleased w/ press attention

FYI: The press wasn't there to cover your protest, they wanted video of you getting a mutli-cop beatdown with a locker room worth of clubs and boots for tonight's news.


THIS.
I am disappoint. I really wanted to see some Old Testament Wrath of God stuff go down on these spoiled brats.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Klan Rally 70 Percent Undercover Reporters.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
These assholes have some nerve. But I guess they did it to own the libs.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Pfft. The "Storm Area 51" shiatpost attracted more attention and a bigger turnout.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
all those cops running around just SO DESPERATE for something to do
lol
 
AsparagusFTW
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I hope Biden makes a joke about not hiding in the basement.

/DO IT
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RyogaM: Trump must be so proud.


Almost as many attendees as at his inauguration
 
Lillya
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkQued
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Allot of folks were warned not to go due ti fed posting AND Nicki Minaj said she wasn't going because her cousin's friend with swollen nuts heard from his exfiance that General Milley was going to order a drone strike on anyone there today moving around cases of water.
 
northgrave
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

toraque: Rally attendees tell me they're disappointed by turnout but pleased w/ press attention

FYI: The press wasn't there to cover your protest, they wanted video of you getting a mutli-cop beatdown with a locker room worth of clubs and boots for tonight's news.


A picture of one of the reporters

nydailynews.comView Full Size
 
sniderman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I heard a reporter talking about this and he said, "There's a different president than on Jan. 6. I mean...presence."

I about shiat myself laughing at the Freudian slip.

/He was right both times.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 712x977]


Man - I see a thousand photoshops in his future...
 
Wobambo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wasn't really expecting anything in DC, but trouble in at least one state capitol/major city. Maybe another nature reserve greeting station taken over at least.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: I hope Biden makes a joke about not hiding in the basement.

/DO IT

/DO IT


give a press conference tonight Biden.
open with
"I was comparing today's crowd to Jan 6th.  I knew trump was losing supporters, but that's a lot faster than I thought."

give the asshole a heart attack as he site in mar-a-lago watching it on TV while slamming big macs.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

oopsboom: AsparagusFTW: I hope Biden makes a joke about not hiding in the basement.

/DO IT

give a press conference tonight Biden.
open with
"I was comparing today's crowd to Jan 6th.  I knew trump was losing supporters, but that's a lot faster than I thought."

give the asshole a heart attack as he site in mar-a-lago watching it on TV while slamming big macs.


Is he back down here? Or still in Jersey because he cannot remotely handle Florida heat.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jclaggett: oopsboom: AsparagusFTW: I hope Biden makes a joke about not hiding in the basement.

/DO IT

give a press conference tonight Biden.
open with
"I was comparing today's crowd to Jan 6th.  I knew trump was losing supporters, but that's a lot faster than I thought."

give the asshole a heart attack as he site in mar-a-lago watching it on TV while slamming big macs.

Is he back down here? Or still in Jersey because he cannot remotely handle Florida heat.


Someone said nobody can live at Mar-a-Losergo more than 6 months out of the year, even Trump, due to zoning. Not that I think that Trump would obey any laws, but there you go.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
More cnn doom hype that turned into nothing.
 
MBooda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
'Dozens' of Attendees, 'Hundreds' of Cameras

'Thousands' of Spectators?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkQued
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Antifagoon arrested instead... 
Capitol police at rally search man carrying a gun, asked if he's undercover says "I'm just here"
Youtube QpBS2ZPqlDw
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well you have to remember their motto "Live free or hide in your basement".
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FarkQued: Antifagoon arrested instead... [YouTube video: Capitol police at rally search man carrying a gun, asked if he's undercover says "I'm just here"]


Put it to his head and pull the trigger just to see if it's real.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is probably a sobering realization to the people facing charges from January 6th that no one in your camp gives a f*ck about you anymore and will gladly let you fend for yourself. Your orange messiah probably played some golf today and gobbled down hamberders and never gave any of you a single thought.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well they Couldn't jerk off with all their Trump schwag so what's the point.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This reference is from parks and rec, right?
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure that most of the people who would have attended today are either already in jail because they were there on January 6 or dead from COVID.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We are here to suck each other off and overthrow the gubmint.  But there's a fence and cops so.....
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Unscratchable_Itch: I'm pretty sure that most of the people who would have attended today are either already in jail because they were there on January 6 or dead from COVID.


Or America wanted to show everyone from Trump down through Roger Stone, down to the typical American Asshole just how much support there is for their brand of Free Range Fascism in this country
 
Nullav
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good. I won't deny some dark part of my mind was thinking, "Yeah, go ahead and try again. See how it goes," but fark we don't need a repeat and whatever would come of the attempt. The assholes in Congress and way too many state governments are one thing, but shiat needs to wind down in the streets yesterday.

This is what Trump did, using a more adorable metaphor than the earlier part of the sentence deserves.


Geese Parade on Sidewalk
Youtube NXGATK9KvTk

Which lead to
Fark user imageView Full Size


Without someone leading all those geese, and a clear indication that this is not okay, you get
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's not a perfect metaphor, because unlike selfish human shiatlords, geese can organize without a figurehead, so I had to do a little cherry-picking.
 
Number 216
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No mercy & no justice for domestic terrorists

All they deserve is a small cell in Gitmo
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
breitfart went with the usual someone said allegedly line and it is about haircuts again. They are also oh so concerned with how much each cop cost.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
virulent_loser [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
don't get me wrong, I'm thrilled this was a total dud and no one got hurt. I just hope the impotence of today doesn't embolden the narrative that 1/6 must not have been a big deal either.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: This is probably a sobering realization to the people facing charges from January 6th that no one in your camp gives a f*ck about you anymore and will gladly let you fend for yourself. Your orange messiah probably played some golf today and gobbled down hamberders and never gave any of you a single thought.


Well are the party of personal responsibility and such as
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oblig
worst cover ever! *the final count down*
Youtube FjeMDvCdrtc
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Eh, let's not start sucking each others d*cks just yet -- those cats layed low, knowing the media coverage.

Accelerationism is a thing -- there are lots of people who want to torch it and watch the world burn, but they're happy to lie-in-wait.

But we're the guardians, and we're going to sit here sharpening our swords and spit-polishing our boots -- we got time.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steve_wmn
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: This reference is from parks and rec, right?


Arrested Development. Dozens Of Us.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

virulent_loser: don't get me wrong, I'm thrilled this was a total dud and no one got hurt. I just hope the impotence of today doesn't embolden the narrative that 1/6 must not have been a big deal either.


Honestly we could ignore everyone who actually invaded the capitol by force during the coup and the nation would be fine.

My fears are based on the people who organized the coup publicly not even being investigated
 
RyogaM
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The finale to the 2020 election season, gets fewer people than 80s night at the roller-rink.  It's over, Cons.  You will never be able to organize a 1-6 insurrectionist riot ever again.  All manner of communications are monitored, and almost everyone you know hates you and will turn you in at the drop of a hat.  Put the guns away, Civil War II is cancelled on account of your lack of balls.
 
