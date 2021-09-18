 Skip to content
 
(Fox 4 News Dallas)   Texas: We are number 2. Time to brush off the old Avis slogan: We are #2 and we try harder   (fox4news.com) divider line
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Total COVID deaths from the start of the pandemic are one thing - they are often highest in places with high population densities and a lot of international travellers because those places were hard hit in 2020. This was hard to avoid.

Deaths in 2021 though, following the rollout of the vaccine, are a different story entirely. And on that score, Texas and Florida are doing much worse than California.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, Abbott is a job creator!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Cart Workers United, Local 219
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: California was known as The Lone Star State long before Texas. Hence the red star on the state flag.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Texas will ALWAYS be second to California.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be willing to bet that Wheels is making sure those numbers are underreported too.
 
SmithHiller [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too many people in Texas are refusing to do the right thing to help end the pandemic
Yet, many elected leaders have assured us that people will do the things that will help end the pandemic and mandates and restrictions are not necessary.
As West Virginia Governor Jim Justice noted we will 'keep lining the body bags up'.
 
blatsnorf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And, of course, being Fox they go totally intellectually dishonest by stating Texas is second to California while omitting and ignoring and reasonable basis for comparison.

Texas has a population of ~29 million and now has 61,931 covid deaths.  Even if we ignore that there is likely a ton of under-reporting, this makes the death rate in TX 1 in 468.

California has a population of ~39.5 million and now has 68,026 covid deaths making its rate 1 in 581.

Texas is clearly well ahead of California in its efforts to kill its citizens.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

blatsnorf: And, of course, being Fox they go totally intellectually dishonest by stating Texas is second to California while omitting and ignoring and reasonable basis for comparison.

Texas has a population of ~29 million and now has 61,931 covid deaths.  Even if we ignore that there is likely a ton of under-reporting, this makes the death rate in TX 1 in 468.

California has a population of ~39.5 million and now has 68,026 covid deaths making its rate 1 in 581.

Texas is clearly well ahead of California in its efforts to kill its citizens.


We shouldn't stop them.  We should send them pallets of horse dewormer and let them go full Texass.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Fun fact: California was known as The Lone Star State long before Texas. Hence the red star on the state flag.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x566]

Texas will ALWAYS be second to California.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Elzar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nearly 3 times as many Texans have died from Covid than died in WWII

<this is normal.jpg>
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Texas had a grim milestone celebration  on Friday, with the state officially recording its 60,000th death due to COVID-19.

Grim milestone
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
 California is well below Texas in deaths per capita (which is a better way of comparing Covid deaths by state)

https://www.statista.com/statistics/1​1​09011/coronavirus-covid19-death-rates-​us-by-state/
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
you'd think texas voters that claim to hate abortion would want to do more to keep their children too young to be vaccinated safe.  But nope.  live the fetus and hate the child.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: [Fark user image 850x625]


User name checks out. This photo is nothing to do with Greg Abbott or Texas. It was taken in Sydney in 2014 outside an Immigration Department building and it's about (thankfully former but then current) Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott. I'm not saying which Abbott is worse out of Greg and Tony, it's a farking close contest.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Afraid of the colored fold, terrified of a jab or two.
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: [Fark user image 850x625]

User name checks out. This photo is nothing to do with Greg Abbott or Texas. It was taken in Sydney in 2014 outside an Immigration Department building and it's about (thankfully former but then current) Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott. I'm not saying which Abbott is worse out of Greg and Tony, it's a farking close contest.


Funny how it works for both though.
 
stuffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Dead and could still run the state better.
 
nytmare
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Texas has the second-most COVID-19 deaths in the country, only behind California."

Um Texas has the second highest population in the country, only behind California. Your statistic is inane and you should feel bad.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SmithHiller: Too many people in Texas are refusing to do the right thing to help end the pandemic
Yet, many elected leaders have assured us that people will do the things that will help end the pandemic and mandates and restrictions are not necessary.
As West Virginia Governor Jim Justice noted we will 'keep lining the body bags up'.


My governor got it right.  We'll keep lining up the body bags.  Unfortunately the idea that we don't have to hasn't yet occurred to WV residents (why did my phone want to substitute "resurrectionists" for residents?  Creepy 18th century phone I guess...)
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fuhfuhfuh: Aussie_As: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: [Fark user image 850x625]

User name checks out. This photo is nothing to do with Greg Abbott or Texas. It was taken in Sydney in 2014 outside an Immigration Department building and it's about (thankfully former but then current) Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott. I'm not saying which Abbott is worse out of Greg and Tony, it's a farking close contest.

Funny how it works for both though.


Well we can only hope Greg Abbott meets the same fate as Tony did. Tony stayed on in Parliament after being dumped by his own party as Prime Minister (that can happen in a Westminster system government) and went on to lose his (safe) seat because his own right-of-centre voters got so sick of his shiat they elected an independent instead.
 
