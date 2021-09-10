 Skip to content
(Streetsblog)   CA seeks to give drivers more reasons to hate bicyclists   (cal.streetsblog.org) divider line
    Stop sign, Yield sign, stop sign, supporters of AB122, latest state, Traffic light, experienced cyclists, Legislature  
Azlefty [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Car Drivers already do- "CA Stop"- it so why not Cyclists?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem with treating stop signs as yield signs is bicyclists never give the right of way as they are supposed to.  They will ride right in front of a car that is already moving, then yell obscenities at the driver.  I've had this happen more than a few times in San Francisco.  Bicycle messengers are the absolute worse of the bunch.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm a cyclist and I already hate plenty of cyclists.   You're not a Cat 1 racer, moron.   Obey the damned signs and signals.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And stay away from the Rose Bowl Sunday mornings - sheesh!
 
drewogatory
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: The problem with treating stop signs as yield signs is bicyclists never give the right of way as they are supposed to.  They will ride right in front of a car that is already moving, then yell obscenities at the driver.  I've had this happen more than a few times in San Francisco.  Bicycle messengers are the absolute worse of the bunch.


I have no compunction about hitting a messenger riding aggressively. Most places though, this law is fine. I lived in Davis for a minute and it will work aces there.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: The problem with treating stop signs as yield signs is bicyclists never give the right of way as they are supposed to.  They will ride right in front of a car that is already moving, then yell obscenities at the driver.  I've had this happen more than a few times in San Francisco.  Bicycle messengers are the absolute worse of the bunch.


Just had this happen to me a couple weeks ago. Since I was chilling w/ the window open I went with "LOOK AT THE F*CKING YIELD SIGN THAT YOU JUST BLEW THROUGH" and gave the dude the finger right back to him.

/may have added "YOU F*CKING F*CKWIT"
 
The Brains
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: The problem with treating stop signs as yield signs is bicyclists never give the right of way as they are supposed to.  They will ride right in front of a car that is already moving, then yell obscenities at the driver.  I've had this happen more than a few times in San Francisco.  Bicycle messengers are the absolute worse of the bunch.



Here they like to get in packs of 30, full kit but slow, and obstruct people that HAVE SHIAT TO DO
 
TomDooley
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm a driver and I already hate plenty of other drivers.  They are the worst. Cyclists?  Well, I have to just laugh sometimes.

But like Jaywalking, ticketing bikers for running a stop sign is just something a-hole cops do.   The less BS laws they have to work with the better.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: The problem with treating stop signs as yield signs is bicyclists never give the right of way as they are supposed to.  They will ride right in front of a car that is already moving, then yell obscenities at the driver.  I've had this happen more than a few times in San Francisco.  Bicycle messengers are the absolute worse of the bunch.


Yes, always.

Everyone one of them.

Hmm, Google just defined "always" for me. Hmm. Oh well.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

drewogatory: OgreMagi: The problem with treating stop signs as yield signs is bicyclists never give the right of way as they are supposed to.  They will ride right in front of a car that is already moving, then yell obscenities at the driver.  I've had this happen more than a few times in San Francisco.  Bicycle messengers are the absolute worse of the bunch.

I have no compunction about hitting a messenger riding aggressively. Most places though, this law is fine. I lived in Davis for a minute and it will work aces there.


I have no issues with this in more rural areas.  But places like San Francisco are far too dense with traffic for this to be a good idea.  The messengers are already a menace to everyone, pedestrians included, so allowing them to blow through stop signs is only going to compound the problem.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: OgreMagi: The problem with treating stop signs as yield signs is bicyclists never give the right of way as they are supposed to.  They will ride right in front of a car that is already moving, then yell obscenities at the driver.  I've had this happen more than a few times in San Francisco.  Bicycle messengers are the absolute worse of the bunch.

Yes, always.

Everyone one of them.

Hmm, Google just defined "always" for me. Hmm. Oh well.


I didn't use the word "always".
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Have each city declare itself a bike or car city.  Whatever they declare, ban the other one.

problem solved.
 
gregario
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As an avid cyclist all I have to say to my fellow cyclists is Obey the damn traffic laws you dipshiats. You make us all look bad.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The speed limit setting rule is going to be interesting.  In many high traffic cities, dropping the speed limit seems to increase the pedestrian accidents exponentially. When pedestrians think all the cars will be moving slow and stop for them, they get it wrong enough times to end up hurt or dead.  Being able to cross between parked cars and the assumption that the cars will see them and stop will result in lots of squished pedestrians.

The yield vs full stop makes sense in that a car will accelerate much faster than a bike and a full stop wastes a bunch of riders energy for no good reason.  I expect someone will need to come up with a better way to deal with yield procedures like the car must yield to any cyclist on the intersection side of the line and the cyclist must yield to any car past stopped if they haven't crossed the line to the intersection.  Most laws regarding the painted stop lines are ambiguous. "In front of" is commonly used but as a driver that sort of implies approaching the line but what does it mean for other cars as peoples minds see that as being past the line.  Even "you must come to a complete stop in front of the stop sign" is interpreted as needing to stop just past the the sign for many people and others think they should stop before the sign.  That gets strange when the road layout and near by obstacles mean you have to stop after the sign to see clearly.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Brains: OgreMagi: The problem with treating stop signs as yield signs is bicyclists never give the right of way as they are supposed to.  They will ride right in front of a car that is already moving, then yell obscenities at the driver.  I've had this happen more than a few times in San Francisco.  Bicycle messengers are the absolute worse of the bunch.


Here they like to get in packs of 30, full kit but slow, and obstruct people that HAVE SHIAT TO DO


We used to have a pack of a dozen or so cyclists who liked to ride in one of the regular lanes, ignoring the wider than average bicycle lane, every Thursday during the morning rush hour.  It was clear they were doing it just to be dicks.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I live in a semi rural area with many 1and a half lane wide roads. I have SO many close calls with idiots on bikes who think that the 36 inch space law makes the immune to bumpers. On twisty rural roads, I frequently come around blind curves to see asshats side by side taking up 2/3 of the the road with a ravine on one side and the side of a mountain on the other. I once came around a blind curve to see an idiot riding down the center of the road waving ME over, followed by a couple riding side by side. These laws just make these selfish twits bolder and bigger targets for ending up dead or injured. The should at least be a caveat for unincorporated areas but I can't make anyone official in my county (Monterey) listen. If it comes down to me hitting an oncoming car or putting some twit on a bike in a ditch then ditch time, sucker!
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is the blowing through the stop sign a result of the idea that if they aren't going to come to a full stop they might as well not even slow down?  Turning the law into "a stop sign is a yield for cyclist" might change that attitude in a few years but the behavior of the current messengers isn't going to change ever.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Is the blowing through the stop sign a result of the idea that if they aren't going to come to a full stop they might as well not even slow down?  Turning the law into "a stop sign is a yield for cyclist" might change that attitude in a few years but the behavior of the current messengers isn't going to change ever.


The messengers in San Francisco don't even slow down for red lights, let alone stop signs.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: The Brains: OgreMagi: The problem with treating stop signs as yield signs is bicyclists never give the right of way as they are supposed to.  They will ride right in front of a car that is already moving, then yell obscenities at the driver.  I've had this happen more than a few times in San Francisco.  Bicycle messengers are the absolute worse of the bunch.


Here they like to get in packs of 30, full kit but slow, and obstruct people that HAVE SHIAT TO DO

We used to have a pack of a dozen or so cyclists who liked to ride in one of the regular lanes, ignoring the wider than average bicycle lane, every Thursday during the morning rush hour.  It was clear they were doing it just to be dicks.


In my experience, that's 90% of cyclists. They don't give a shiat about the earth, etc. They're motivated by how much of an asshole they can be in an environment that wasn't designed for them at all.
 
ecor1
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I drive uber/lyft in Sacramento and it seems sometimes that cyclists have a death wish. Nevermind the tourists who don't normally ride bikes and get the smartbikes on the weekends and don't understand basic bike safety.

I think my favorite was 3 riders riding 3 abreast in downtown Sac, only one was in the bike lane (the old style bike lane with the parked cars, bike lane, then regular traffic configuration). Refused to get over or move.

I'm ok with all of the proposed laws except maybe the parking bus stops one. The bus stop ticket in SF is huge ($350), and many times uber riders will go to the bus stop to be picked up because they think its safer or a better place to get picked up, and get mad when I won't stop there. In both Sac and SF taxis and cops have decided that white zones are their personal parking spaces and so frequently loading zones aren't available.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: OgreMagi: The Brains: OgreMagi: The problem with treating stop signs as yield signs is bicyclists never give the right of way as they are supposed to.  They will ride right in front of a car that is already moving, then yell obscenities at the driver.  I've had this happen more than a few times in San Francisco.  Bicycle messengers are the absolute worse of the bunch.


Here they like to get in packs of 30, full kit but slow, and obstruct people that HAVE SHIAT TO DO

We used to have a pack of a dozen or so cyclists who liked to ride in one of the regular lanes, ignoring the wider than average bicycle lane, every Thursday during the morning rush hour.  It was clear they were doing it just to be dicks.

In my experience, that's 90% of cyclists. They don't give a shiat about the earth, etc. They're motivated by how much of an asshole they can be in an environment that wasn't designed for them at all.


My city has put in a great deal of effort to create an environment that is bicycle friendly.  We have numerous bike trails, bike lanes where possible, wider than average bike lanes on two of the busier streets, etc.  And yet there's seems to be a subset of bicycles who will never be happy with the improvements.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hey, if cyclists want to be splattered more across the pavement than they already are, who am I to stand in their way?

All I know is that in a fight between a 150lb cyclist, a 30lb bike, and a 5000lb SUV, I'm going with the SUV as the reigning champ,
 
Watubi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Bicyclists already treat stop signs and yield signs, nothing changes.  And, so to motorcycles and so do cars
 
Dryad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: The problem with treating stop signs as yield signs is bicyclists never give the right of way as they are supposed to.  They will ride right in front of a car that is already moving, then yell obscenities at the driver.  I've had this happen more than a few times in San Francisco.  Bicycle messengers are the absolute worse of the bunch.


The old law they meant that they would just blow through stop signs.
The new law means they still just blow through stop signs, but now their idiocy is your fault, AND they can sue you.
-
/At a certain point, it becomes enlightened self-interest just to finish them off and leave no witness
 
Sir Paul
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We really need an alternative between yield and stop. I prefer take turns, which is you can roll through slowly if no one is there but you have to stop if there is.

/ Works beautifully in Mexico
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dryad: OgreMagi: The problem with treating stop signs as yield signs is bicyclists never give the right of way as they are supposed to.  They will ride right in front of a car that is already moving, then yell obscenities at the driver.  I've had this happen more than a few times in San Francisco.  Bicycle messengers are the absolute worse of the bunch.

The old law they meant that they would just blow through stop signs.
The new law means they still just blow through stop signs, but now their idiocy is your fault, AND they can sue you.
-
/At a certain point, it becomes enlightened self-interest just to finish them off and leave no witness


The Chinese learned that when they passed a law to make the long term care of pedestrian accidents the liability of the driver. Much quicker, cheaper, and less penalties to just slam the biatch in reverse and leave a couple more treadmarks over their face.

https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2​0​15/09/why-drivers-in-china-intentional​ly-kill-the-pedestrians-they-hit-china​s-laws-have-encouraged-the-hit-to-kill​-phenomenon.html
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Sir Paul: We really need an alternative between yield and stop. I prefer take turns, which is you can roll through slowly if no one is there but you have to stop if there is.

/ Works beautifully in Mexico


That's a yield sign.  Unfortunately, "yield" is not in a bicyclist's vocabulary.  That's why this new law is going to be a complete disaster.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TomDooley: I'm a driver and I already hate plenty of other drivers.  They are the worst. Cyclists?  Well, I have to just laugh sometimes.

But like Jaywalking, ticketing bikers for running a stop sign is just something a-hole cops do.   The less BS laws they have to work with the better.


??????
I've been told since I was a child bi bicyclist are to ride like cars. And obey all traffic laws. That why I used to run them off the road when they broke the law.
Also while we're talking about it bicycle is and scooters do not belong on the sidewalk and should be shoved into the street at every possibility
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: The speed limit setting rule is going to be interesting.  In many high traffic cities, dropping the speed limit seems to increase the pedestrian accidents exponentially. When pedestrians think all the cars will be moving slow and stop for them, they get it wrong enough times to end up hurt or dead.  Being able to cross between parked cars and the assumption that the cars will see them and stop will result in lots of squished pedestrians.

The yield vs full stop makes sense in that a car will accelerate much faster than a bike and a full stop wastes a bunch of riders energy for no good reason.  I expect someone will need to come up with a better way to deal with yield procedures like the car must yield to any cyclist on the intersection side of the line and the cyclist must yield to any car past stopped if they haven't crossed the line to the intersection.  Most laws regarding the painted stop lines are ambiguous. "In front of" is commonly used but as a driver that sort of implies approaching the line but what does it mean for other cars as peoples minds see that as being past the line.  Even "you must come to a complete stop in front of the stop sign" is interpreted as needing to stop just past the the sign for many people and others think they should stop before the sign.  That gets strange when the road layout and near by obstacles mean you have to stop after the sign to see clearly.


All we need to do is stop letting drivers feel entitled to kill people
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Does not surprise me that a bill to let buses to enforce parking regulations at bus stops came out of Santa Monica.  Very little parking available, an unusually entitled populace, and a culture where it's (normally) acceptable to stop right in the middle of the street with your flashers on if you're on an errand.  People will park on a curb used for a bus stop, put on their flashers, and go shopping for half an hour, and it may be the most common thing you'll hear someone sound their horn for in LA.

Problem is, the transit system is a sacred cow for Santa Monica politicians looking to score brownie points advocating for uncomplicated liberal issues, so they do not like if you park in a bus loading zone and interfere with their nice system.


As for the rest of the laws, they're okay.  For now.  I can't say I like the jaywalking one, not because I oppose jaywalking when it can be done safely, so much as it will shift liability toward the driver when some shjthead pedestrian decides to suddenly jump out into the street unsafely, right in front of passing automobile.  It'd be okay if pedestrians who cross outside of a crosswalk were required assess that they can cross safely without significantly hindering oncoming traffic, but I'd doubt that's in the law.
 
Sir Paul
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Sir Paul: We really need an alternative between yield and stop. I prefer take turns, which is you can roll through slowly if no one is there but you have to stop if there is.

/ Works beautifully in Mexico

That's a yield sign.  Unfortunately, "yield" is not in a bicyclist's vocabulary.  That's why this new law is going to be a complete disaster.


You can't have a four-way yield sign.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sir Paul: OgreMagi: Sir Paul: We really need an alternative between yield and stop. I prefer take turns, which is you can roll through slowly if no one is there but you have to stop if there is.

/ Works beautifully in Mexico

That's a yield sign.  Unfortunately, "yield" is not in a bicyclist's vocabulary.  That's why this new law is going to be a complete disaster.

You can't have a four-way yield sign.


You can, it's just called a traffic circle.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 minute ago  

aerojockey: Does not surprise me that a bill to let buses to enforce parking regulations at bus stops came out of Santa Monica.  Very little parking available, an unusually entitled populace, and a culture where it's (normally) acceptable to stop right in the middle of the street with your flashers on if you're on an errand.  People will park on a curb used for a bus stop, put on their flashers, and go shopping for half an hour, and it may be the most common thing you'll hear someone sound their horn for in LA.

Problem is, the transit system is a sacred cow for Santa Monica politicians looking to score brownie points advocating for uncomplicated liberal issues, so they do not like if you park in a bus loading zone and interfere with their nice system.


As for the rest of the laws, they're okay.  For now.  I can't say I like the jaywalking one, not because I oppose jaywalking when it can be done safely, so much as it will shift liability toward the driver when some shjthead pedestrian decides to suddenly jump out into the street unsafely, right in front of passing automobile.  It'd be okay if pedestrians who cross outside of a crosswalk were required assess that they can cross safely without significantly hindering oncoming traffic, but I'd doubt that's in the law.


There will be a bloodbath in Santa Ana. That is the jaywalkingist town I've ever farking seen. Six lanes of 50+ mph traffic? A stroller and two toddlers in tow? 50 feet from a farking light? Multiple times every single day.
 
