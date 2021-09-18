 Skip to content
 
(Detroit Free Press)   Michigan castle for sale. Warning: dining room may trigger Tom Petty earworm in those who remember when MTV played videos   (freep.com) divider line
27
    More: Cool, Kitchen, Swimming pool, Gold leaf, Silver, Dining room, Gold, Castle, longtime owners  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The dining room? That did it for me.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
$3.7 million sounds cheap for a castle.. I'm guessing the upkeep is quite expensive.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't come around here no more.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also, here is yet another example of how being rich just allows you to stay rich. You can rent out rooms in your mansion for things like music videos or parties and make more money each year than rubes having to break their backs.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA:  Interesting fact:Between the first owner and the 40-year owners, this castle  became a home for well-off bachelors. They dined together, shared its comforts and had staff to attend their needs.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The more expensive a house is, the more fussy and uncomfortable the interior will look.

It's like there's a rule or something.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More of a palace than a castle.

five crystal wall sconces

I don't have a single sconce in my house.  I should shut my peasant mouth.
 
neilbradley
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Into The Great Wide Open?
 
kokomo61
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

puffy999: Don't come around here no more.


I can't hear that song without imagining it sung by Mr. Haney from Green Acres.

/and now you can't, either.
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"It's just the normal noises in here!"
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Miss Stein: FTFA:  Interesting fact:Between the first owner and the 40-year owners, this castle  became a home for well-off bachelors. They dined together, shared its comforts and had staff to attend their needs.
[Fark user image image 392x240]


Castles don't have telephones, assholes!
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Miss Stein: FTFA:  Interesting fact:Between the first owner and the 40-year owners, this castle  became a home for well-off bachelors. They dined together, shared its comforts and had staff to attend their needs.
[Fark user image image 392x240]

Castles don't have telephones, assholes!


In their defense, they thought it was a hunting lodge for rich weirdos.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It has a lot of ball room. Ahhhhhhhhhhh!
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I don't know about you guys, but dancing gold deer on the ceiling always helps me poop....
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: It has a lot of ball room. Ahhhhhhhhhhh!


And I'm just itching to tell you about them!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

amigafin: I don't know about you guys, but dancing gold deer on the ceiling always helps me poop....


*plop*
OHHH WHAT A FEELING
*squiiiiirt*
GOLD DEER DANCING ON THE CEILING
*pfffffffttttttt*
 
robbrie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I live in the area.

At least from the pix, the 1990 Rochester Hills "Game of Thrones" castle mentioned in the free press article is much cooler.

https://www.trulia.com/p/mi/rochester​/​2009-victoria-hl-rochester-mi-48306--2​050946419
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

robbrie: I live in the area.

At least from the pix, the 1990 Rochester Hills "Game of Thrones" castle mentioned in the free press article is much cooler.

https://www.trulia.com/p/mi/rochester/​2009-victoria-hl-rochester-mi-48306--2​050946419


From that link:

HOA
$1,450/monthly

JFC, if I can afford a castle with a moat and a drawbridge, I am getting the boiling oil going if any HOA inspectors come by.
 
proton
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers - Don't Come Around Here No More (Official Music Video)
Youtube h0JvF9vpqx8
 
jtown
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

puffy999: Also, here is yet another example of how being rich just allows you to stay rich. You can rent out rooms in your mansion for things like music videos or parties and make more money each year than rubes having to break their backs.


Porn.
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Castles don't have phones, asshole.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jtown: puffy999: Also, here is yet another example of how being rich just allows you to stay rich. You can rent out rooms in your mansion for things like music videos or parties and make more money each year than rubes having to break their backs.

Porn.


If I owned a castle, it would be this and renting it out to LARPers. I bet I'd make a killing.
 
Gramma
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

toraque: HOA
$1,450/monthly

JFC, if I can afford a castle with a moat and a drawbridge, I am getting the boiling oil going if any HOA inspectors come by


I wonder what services the HOA provides for that amount of money.  I don't have an HOA now, but I did at my last house.  We paid $250 per year and they kept the common areas mowed and the road patched. There was some kind of insurance but I never did know what that was for.
 
Focks
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I remember when MTV had music videos. I just never saw one. The Tom Petty reference is lost for me.
 
BigMax
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Focks: I remember when MTV had music videos. I just never saw one. The Tom Petty reference is lost for me.


https://youtu.be/h0JvF9vpqx8

Enjoy. Definitely one of the best videos of all time.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Saw the staircase and .... Watch her walk
Fark user imageView Full Size

Came to mind
 
