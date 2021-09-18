 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   Protecting yourself and your passengers from a raving lunatic? That's a suspension   (kxan.com)
33
•       •       •

33 Comments     (+0 »)
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Try that on a Chicago bus and the driver and passengers will throw you off. Then the cops will arrest you.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Adawna DeVine, 47, felt a sink in her stomach as she drove her bus to the stop near Republic Square.

I... What? A sink in her stomach?

/Don't buses have radios? Is that just something I thought I remember?
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bootleg: /Don't buses have radios? Is that just something I thought I remember?


Probably goes to a bus dispatcher who has to get a supervisor's permission to call 911.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

aimtastic: Bootleg: /Don't buses have radios? Is that just something I thought I remember?

Probably goes to a bus dispatcher who has to get a supervisor's permission to call 911.


Article says they have a panic button that sends police to the bus' location as well
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I kept begging for help and for someone to do something about this because it's going to keep happening without intervention," said DeVine. "It was bigger than I could deal with

And they fired her? Sounds like a hostile work environment / harassment suit.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Some operators say they never come."
Brent payne, president of the amalgamated transit union local 1091

No wonder they hate their jobs.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
After weeks on unpaid suspension, Devine testified in front of the Capital Metro board of directors about being removed from her job for using her cell phone to call 911. Following her testimony, Capital Metro allowed Devine to start working again and paid her for the weeks she went without a paycheck during the suspension.

Small victory.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The system is down
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: The system is down


The system is a downer. And always has been. But it keeps down people like us: the rabble, the peasants.

And it keeps down any possible chance of enough energy to start a well-earned, well-deserved revolution.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aimtastic: Bootleg: /Don't buses have radios? Is that just something I thought I remember?

Probably goes to a bus dispatcher who has to get a supervisor's permission to call 911.


How much noise has to be made with "A Supervisor miles away, locked in a secure room, has the only authority to determine how safe you, the taxpaying bus passenger, are!"
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: After weeks on unpaid suspension, Devine testified in front of the Capital Metro board of directors about being removed from her job for using her cell phone to call 911. Following her testimony, Capital Metro allowed Devine to start working again and paid her for the weeks she went without a paycheck during the suspension.

Small victory.


In addition, I would have accepted the superiors who push for the suspension to be left in a deserted dark alleyway, tied up, with cans shackled to their feet.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: little big man: After weeks on unpaid suspension, Devine testified in front of the Capital Metro board of directors about being removed from her job for using her cell phone to call 911. Following her testimony, Capital Metro allowed Devine to start working again and paid her for the weeks she went without a paycheck during the suspension.

Small victory.

In addition, I would have accepted the superiors who push for the suspension to be left in a deserted dark alleyway, tied up, with cans shackled to their feet.


Why not something heavier than a can?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klyukva: OtherLittleGuy: little big man: After weeks on unpaid suspension, Devine testified in front of the Capital Metro board of directors about being removed from her job for using her cell phone to call 911. Following her testimony, Capital Metro allowed Devine to start working again and paid her for the weeks she went without a paycheck during the suspension.

Small victory.

In addition, I would have accepted the superiors who push for the suspension to be left in a deserted dark alleyway, tied up, with cans shackled to their feet.

Why not something heavier than a can?


Fine.  Sacks of dollar coins.  But they have to wear a sign saying "I am carrying sacks of dollars." And put out a public notice a week in advance.
Any they make it home with, they can keep.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't EVER help people.

Problem solved.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No good deed ever goes unpunished.
 
Gulper Eel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only thing surprising here is that some idiot on the city council hasn't insisted on the violent lunatic's right to shamble around town threatening people.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Klyukva: OtherLittleGuy: little big man: After weeks on unpaid suspension, Devine testified in front of the Capital Metro board of directors about being removed from her job for using her cell phone to call 911. Following her testimony, Capital Metro allowed Devine to start working again and paid her for the weeks she went without a paycheck during the suspension.

Small victory.

In addition, I would have accepted the superiors who push for the suspension to be left in a deserted dark alleyway, tied up, with cans shackled to their feet.

Why not something heavier than a can?

Fine.  Sacks of dollar coins.  But they have to wear a sign saying "I am carrying sacks of dollars." And put out a public notice a week in advance.
Any they make it home with, they can keep.


I was going with Security from Stalag 17, but this works.
 
Suflig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark that blow his ass away.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a walker and a dog...next time pull up about 100 feet, you will be gone before he gets there !
 
jjorsett
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If you can't kick the ass of somebody who has to use a walker, you're probably too weak to be driving a bus.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"When police arrived, they can be heard over bus surveillance telling Devine they could not press charges against the passenger because they didn't hear the threats themselves."

So cops cant charge anyone unless they witnessed the crime themselves? Sounds like some bullshiat to me, like an excuse to not get involved.
 
silverjets
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So she closes the doors in the guys face, trapping his dog, then gets all upset because after she opens the doors he dares to yell at her?

Maybe, don't close the doors on the people trying to use the bus.
 
The_Sponge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

silverjets: So she closes the doors in the guys face, trapping his dog, then gets all upset because after she opens the doors he dares to yell at her?

Maybe, don't close the doors on the people trying to use the bus.


He had a history of being an asshole. She recognized him and felt threatened. Rightfully so.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I was interested by the wording on the citation which referred to it as a "company vehicle". It turns out Austin's public transportation agency contracts out bus operations to a private company - so she won't have any of the standard government employee protections against being fired unjustly.

Um... or I guess I could have read the caption on the photo, "Suspension letter from Capital Metro contractor MV Transportation"
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

little big man: After weeks on unpaid suspension, Devine testified in front of the Capital Metro board of directors about being removed from her job for using her cell phone to call 911. Following her testimony, Capital Metro allowed Devine to start working again and paid her for the weeks she went without a paycheck during the suspension.

Small victory.


Pretty much the right way.

I could see a suspension with pay (the famed Cop's Vacation) while the investigation was going. You really don't want someone on the job in that situation.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A policy that doesn't allow you to call 911 in an emergency is a bad policy.  It's most likely meant to protect managers from bad publicity.  I would further argue that this kind of policy creates an unsafe work environment and is illegal.
 
silverjets
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: silverjets: So she closes the doors in the guys face, trapping his dog, then gets all upset because after she opens the doors he dares to yell at her?

Maybe, don't close the doors on the people trying to use the bus.

He had a history of being an asshole. She recognized him and felt threatened. Rightfully so.



Most people are assholes but that doesn't mean you get to shut the doors in their face and then cry victim when they are understandably angry about it.

If she can't take being yelled at, she shouldn't be working in the service industry.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

silverjets: If she can't take being yelled at, she shouldn't be working in the service industry.


If you can't stop being an asshole, you have no business being out in public.  No one deserves to be mistreated when on the job.  Stop defending assholes.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WTP 2: a walker and a dog...next time pull up about 100 feet, you will be gone before he gets there !


Walker is probably a weapon/sympathy ploy for panhandling and nothing more
 
silverjets
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: silverjets: If she can't take being yelled at, she shouldn't be working in the service industry.

If you can't stop being an asshole, you have no business being out in public.  No one deserves to be mistreated when on the job.  Stop defending assholes.


Then stop defending her.  She's the asshole for closing the doors on the guy and trapping his dog.

Maybe he was the asshole the other times.  Maybe he wasn't.  We only have her word for it.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

silverjets: OgreMagi: silverjets: If she can't take being yelled at, she shouldn't be working in the service industry.

If you can't stop being an asshole, you have no business being out in public.  No one deserves to be mistreated when on the job.  Stop defending assholes.

Then stop defending her.  She's the asshole for closing the doors on the guy and trapping his dog.

Maybe he was the asshole the other times.  Maybe he wasn't.  We only have her word for it.


She reported the guy multiple times for being an asshole to her and passengers, but management did nothing.  Try reading the article before posting next time.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Motherf*cker needs a beatdown.
 
