(CBS News)   "During lunch, however, staffers will be posted outside the bathrooms, making sure that no one walks off with a trophy mirror or urinal"   (cbsnews.com) divider line
9
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What the FARK? What's wrong with those kids?
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kdawg7736: What the FARK? What's wrong with those kids?


They were raised by us....?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

theteacher: kdawg7736: What the FARK? What's wrong with those kids?

They were raised by us....?


They were raised by people who DGAF what they were watching on TV or the Internet and therefore turned parenting responsibilities over to their kids' online contacts?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

theteacher: kdawg7736: What the FARK? What's wrong with those kids?

They were raised by us....?


They were raised by the internet.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Has been an issue at my kids' high school - Now half the bathrooms are closed, you can't use them during passing time, must sign out of class - and door monitored at lunch hour.  Kids that aren't into Tic-Tok bullshiat are getting pissed at the morons who triggered this reaction.  Anyone stealing stuff at this point better hope it's teachers or staff that catch them, as some of my daughter's friends are ready to go with vigilante justice.
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kdawg7736: What the FARK? What's wrong with those kids?


Yes, don't they know there's a pandemic and they should be locked down at home?
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I work for a school district. So I am really getting a kick out of most of these replies. Some of you guys are very good at making it sound like you know what you are talking about. But trust me... you don't. I think you just want to make yourself sound smart, when in reality you don't know what you are talking about. This is how bad info gets passed around. If you don't know about the topic... don't make yourself sound like you do. Cuz some Farkers belive anything they hear.

/you wouldn't want to know how off-the-rails the kids really are in my district, and the worst news hasn't found its way to the media yet.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gatorade bottles are going to get popular.
 
