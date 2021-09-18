 Skip to content
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 855: "Fall". Details and rules in first post.
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Fall

Description: Summer is gone and fall is here. Show us pictures of fall(s): the season, waterfalls, face plants, things that are actively falling, etc

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
spidermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spidermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


(Windows Desktop - Goth Mode)
 
spidermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Goldenrod gone to seed taken Nov 6, 2020
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Frosted Rose leaves Taken Early December 2020
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Autumn Virginia Creeper leaves taken late October 2019
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Goldfinch and teasel
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Small waterfall
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Brown Creeper discovering just an instant too late that its hard-won meal has fallen off the branch
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fairy Falls, Yellowstone National Park
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Waterfall near the Bear Lake Trailhead, Rocky Mountain National Park, fall 2017
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fall hike in the pines of western Montana
Zuiko 28mm F2.8 lens on an OM to M4/3 mount adapter with adjustable tilt

Thank you again, anonymous TF sponsor!
 
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Angel Falls, Lake Rabun, Georgia
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Autumn Glory"

Little Buffalo State Park near Newport, Pennsylvania.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Across The Water"

Greenwood Furnace State Park, Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Greenwood Furnace Lake"

Greenwood Furnace State Park in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Fall colors at Falls Park (Pendleton, IN)
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
RagnarD [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Grand Teton from the Idaho side

Mid-Fall
 
RagnarD [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sunrise Mountain

Arizona
 
RagnarD [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

November in Star Valley Wyoming
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Mid-October, when the leaves are juuuuuuuust beginning to change
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ohio River in Fall by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
