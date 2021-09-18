 Skip to content
 
(Times of Israel) Boobies "Anne Frank's Israeli classmate behind popular breast-inspired fidget toy". Yeah, I can't beat that   (timesofisrael.com) divider line
46
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I have seen that fidget toy several times and not once did I think "breast"; I think "bubble wrap."
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Its 100% based on bubble wrap. My kid has several, recently a giant one. They love that stuff.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Miss5280: I have seen that fidget toy several times and not once did I think "breast"; I think "bubble wrap."


Same here.  I see permanent bubble wrap, not a large field of breasts, ladies' breasts, that I can mutilate at will.  I mean, seriously, who thinks that way?  And who pushes nipples like a goddamn doorbell?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Anne Frank was indeed an inspiration to many. She was deaf, dumb and blind, after all.

/ סליחה
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Anne Frank was indeed an inspiration to many. She was deaf, dumb and blind, after all.

/ סליחה


And is the patron saint of lost pilots everywhere
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
The must-have toy was originally created in the 1970s by an Israeli couple with a penchant for playthings, according to a BBC report that calls the pop-it "an overnight sensation more than 40 years in the making."

Look motherfarker, if it was invented in the farking 70's it's the exact goddamned opposite of an overnight sensation. Report directly to word prison for hard labor.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: And who pushes nipples like a goddamn doorbell?


Not me.  I just grab the knocker and give it a few whacks.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr Show - Trip to Europe
Youtube HhZ6KgjIg_E
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They invented "Guess Who," which was inspired by a similar Nazi game called "Guess Who is Jewish"
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Remnants of Santa: Benevolent Misanthrope: And who pushes nipples like a goddamn doorbell?

Not me.  I just grab the knocker and give it a few whacks.


I prefer to play ding, dong, dash with subbys mom.
 
bughunter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Because when I see nipples, "popping" them is pretty far down the list of things I want to do.

Way, way, way down there.  Well below sucking, tweaking, and nibbling.  Down there with "using a Sharpie to draw two eyes above and a mouth below and making a clown face."

But they couldn't call the toy "Suck It!" now, could they.

/otoh I bet now they could
 
uberalice
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Anne Frank was indeed an inspiration to many. She was deaf, dumb and blind, after all.

/ סליחה


And she played a mean pinball.
 
thepresence
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Anne Frank was indeed an inspiration to many. She was deaf, dumb and blind, after all.

/ סליחה


And with all those disabilities, she was still able to learn to fly.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA:
The must-have toy was originally created in the 1970s by an Israeli couple with a penchant for playthings, according to a BBC report that calls the pop-it "an overnight sensation more than 40 years in the making."

Look motherfarker, if it was invented in the farking 70's it's the exact goddamned opposite of an overnight sensation. Report directly to word prison for hard labor.


Was someone harmed by a rhetorical device as a child?
 
The Soupman Cumeth
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Miss5280: I have seen that fidget toy several times and not once did I think "breast"; I think "bubble wrap."

Same here.  I see permanent bubble wrap, not a large field of breasts, ladies' breasts, that I can mutilate at will.  I mean, seriously, who thinks that way?  And who pushes nipples like a goddamn doorbell?


...me.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What a silly waste of money.  I was born with a breast-inspired fidget toy.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: Remnants of Santa: Benevolent Misanthrope: And who pushes nipples like a goddamn doorbell?

Not me.  I just grab the knocker and give it a few whacks.

I prefer to play ding, dong, dash with subbys mom.



I have a great response, but unfortunately it's too off-color, even for Fark.  I'm just pointing out that it's there, if anyone wants to go looking.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Soupman Cumeth: Benevolent Misanthrope: Miss5280: I have seen that fidget toy several times and not once did I think "breast"; I think "bubble wrap."

Same here.  I see permanent bubble wrap, not a large field of breasts, ladies' breasts, that I can mutilate at will.  I mean, seriously, who thinks that way?  And who pushes nipples like a goddamn doorbell?

...me.


We're still in the middle of a global pandemic.  Don't lick doorbells.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: And who pushes nipples like a goddamn doorbell?


People who want to know if anybody is home?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I can't fap to that
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kbronsito: They invented "Guess Who," which was inspired by a similar Nazi game called "Guess Who is Jewish"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thudfark
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Boobles Boobles Boobles, I made it up one day. Boobles Boobles Boobles, with Boobles I will play.
 
bughunter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Remnants of Santa: TheManofPA: Remnants of Santa: Benevolent Misanthrope: And who pushes nipples like a goddamn doorbell?

Not me.  I just grab the knocker and give it a few whacks.

I prefer to play ding, dong, dash with subbys mom.


I have a great response, but unfortunately it's too off-color, even for Fark.  I'm just pointing out that it's there, if anyone wants to go looking.


The trick with those kinds of jokes is to lead the audience right up to the punchline, but leave it unstated.

Strategic word usage, intentional misspellings, cultural references, or other clues may be needed.  Enough so that an intelligent person should automatically complete the joke in their head.

Those are often even funnier than just spouting off the punchline like an upstate comic selling veal.

/and since it's Fark, someone will usually complete the joke for you anyway
//so I call it 'trolling for punchlines'
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

HighZoolander: bostonguy: Anne Frank was indeed an inspiration to many. She was deaf, dumb and blind, after all.

/ סליחה

And is the patron saint of lost pilots everywhere


And she sure played a mean pin ball
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

uberalice: bostonguy: Anne Frank was indeed an inspiration to many. She was deaf, dumb and blind, after all.

/ סליחה

And she played a mean pinball.


*tinyfist*
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA:
The must-have toy was originally created in the 1970s by an Israeli couple with a penchant for playthings, according to a BBC report that calls the pop-it "an overnight sensation more than 40 years in the making."

Look motherfarker, if it was invented in the farking 70's it's the exact goddamned opposite of an overnight sensation. Report directly to word prison for hard labor.


Do you know how many overnight sensations have actually taken many years to reach that status? I knows it sounds like a contradiction in terms, but things can languish and then, boom! everybody suddenly takes notice all at once.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

chawco: Its 100% based on bubble wrap. My kid has several, recently a giant one. They love that stuff.


Not according to the inventor.

"She said, 'Theo, imagine a large field of breasts, ladies' breasts, that you can push the nipple,'" the couple's son, Boaz Coster, told BBC. "She was very open, she said whatever was on her mind, to anyone... She went to him and she said, do a carpet of nipples that you can press from one side to the other. And he did just that."
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kbronsito: They invented "Guess Who," which was inspired by a similar Nazi game called "Guess Who is Jewish"


Knock Knock

Who's there?

Gestapo

Gestapo wh-

VE VILL ASK ZE QUESTIONS!!!!
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Anne Frank was indeed an inspiration to many. She was deaf, dumb and blind, after all.

/ סליחה


How do you spell Stam in Hebrew?
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bughunter: The trick with those kinds of jokes is to lead the audience right up to the punchline, but leave it unstated.

Strategic word usage, intentional misspellings, cultural references, or other clues may be needed.  Enough so that an intelligent person should automatically complete the joke in their head.

Those are often even funnier than just spouting off the punchline like an upstate comic selling veal.

/and since it's Fark, someone will usually complete the joke for you anyway
//so I call it 'trolling for punchlines'


I'm still afraid.  I'm just not entirely clear on the posting guidelines.  Mods - Do the misogyny rules apply to subby's mom?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: bostonguy: Anne Frank was indeed an inspiration to many. She was deaf, dumb and blind, after all.

/ סליחה

How do you spell Stam in Hebrew?


סתם

LOL -- which is חחח in Hebrew
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Remnants of Santa: Benevolent Misanthrope: And who pushes nipples like a goddamn doorbell?

Not me.  I just grab the knocker and give it a few whacks.


dangerousminds.netView Full Size
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"A carpet of nipples" is my Steppenwolf/Janet Jackson mashup band.
 
bughunter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: She said, 'Theo, imagine a large field of breasts, ladies' breasts


And Theo said,

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Okay..."
 
Fano
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: mongbiohazard: FTFA:
The must-have toy was originally created in the 1970s by an Israeli couple with a penchant for playthings, according to a BBC report that calls the pop-it "an overnight sensation more than 40 years in the making."

Look motherfarker, if it was invented in the farking 70's it's the exact goddamned opposite of an overnight sensation. Report directly to word prison for hard labor.

Was someone harmed by a rhetorical device as a child?


This is the wrack
 
Katwang
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I can't wait until next summer's Indigo Girls / Melissa Ethridge Carpet of Nipples tour come to town.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bostonguy: hoodiowithtudio: bostonguy: Anne Frank was indeed an inspiration to many. She was deaf, dumb and blind, after all.

/ סליחה

How do you spell Stam in Hebrew?

סתם

LOL -- which is חחח in Hebrew


People said all the time but I never saw it spelled. In case anyone is curious, stam is the Israeli equivalent of "buzzinga."
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Remnants of Santa: Benevolent Misanthrope: And who pushes nipples like a goddamn doorbell?

Not me.  I just grab the knocker and give it a few whacks.


Young Frankenstein - What Knockers.avi
Youtube t9K9wiH2Lko
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Remnants of Santa: Benevolent Misanthrope: And who pushes nipples like a goddamn doorbell?

Not me.  I just grab the knocker and give it a few whacks.

[dangerousminds.net image 465x305]


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


What a lovely pair of knockers.
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Miss5280: I have seen that fidget toy several times and not once did I think "breast"; I think "bubble wrap."

Same here.  I see permanent bubble wrap, not a large field of breasts, ladies' breasts, that I can mutilate at will.  I mean, seriously, who thinks that way?  And who pushes nipples like a goddamn doorbell?


........yeah. that's crazy. nobody does that
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Optimal_Illusion: mongbiohazard: FTFA:
The must-have toy was originally created in the 1970s by an Israeli couple with a penchant for playthings, according to a BBC report that calls the pop-it "an overnight sensation more than 40 years in the making."

Look motherfarker, if it was invented in the farking 70's it's the exact goddamned opposite of an overnight sensation. Report directly to word prison for hard labor.

Do you know how many overnight sensations have actually taken many years to reach that status? I knows it sounds like a contradiction in terms, but things can languish and then, boom! everybody suddenly takes notice all at once.


You can break rocks in word prison too. Off to the adverb mines, with you.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bughunter: Because when I see nipples, "popping" them is pretty far down the list of things I want to do.

Way, way, way down there.  Well below sucking, tweaking, and nibbling.  Down there with "using a Sharpie to draw two eyes above and a mouth below and making a clown face."



Today I learned that I'm not getting any tonight.  Also, I need to find a Sharpie.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"She said, 'Theo, imagine a large field of breasts, ladies' breasts, that you can push the nipple,'"


Fark user imageView Full Size


I've been trying to imagine that, and I could only achieve a field with two large breasts.

I'll let you know how the nipple part works out.
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bughunter: Down there with "using a Sharpie to draw two eyes above and a mouth below and making a clown face."


Maybe Fark really *is* my personal erotica site?!
 
