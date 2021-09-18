 Skip to content
 
(wtnh.com) That face you make when you didn't know the Navy switched from blue camo to green camo and decided to assault an enlisted sailor over it
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's a hard 45.

Also, the woman at the counter in the background : yeah yeah just give me my lunch-to-go already.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Katerchen: That's a hard 45.

Also, the woman at the counter in the background : yeah yeah just give me my lunch-to-go already.


Yeah, when is our government going to recognize that these are not isolated incidents and all part of the Trump dismantling of democracy?  Nazi party members were doing the same shiat in Germany back in the 20s and 30s - going after servicemen they though had the uniform wrong and assaulting people on the street for not being "true Germans".

Seriously, this is a symptom of a really dangerous matter.  What do we do to stop this?
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Katerchen: That's a hard 45.

Also, the woman at the counter in the background : yeah yeah just give me my lunch-to-go already.

Yeah, when is our government going to recognize that these are not isolated incidents and all part of the Trump dismantling of democracy?


I don't see it as a Trump-related thing, but as part of the whole "stolen valor" movement. She had the right intention, but did not have the correct information.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Katerchen: That's a hard 45.

Also, the woman at the counter in the background : yeah yeah just give me my lunch-to-go already.

Yeah, when is our government going to recognize that these are not isolated incidents and all part of the Trump dismantling of democracy?  Nazi party members were doing the same shiat in Germany back in the 20s and 30s - going after servicemen they though had the uniform wrong and assaulting people on the street for not being "true Germans".

Seriously, this is a symptom of a really dangerous matter.  What do we do to stop this?


I've been wondering that myself.  How do we break the chain of insanity and help them see the errors in that behavior?  How the hell do we stop it.  Are we too late?  When trump is now being booed because he tells his followers to get vaccinated.  How do we reach them?

Even the ones that get it and die or not but who finally change their tune about "okay, get vaxxed now" aren't believed.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Man On A Mission: Benevolent Misanthrope: Katerchen: That's a hard 45.

Also, the woman at the counter in the background : yeah yeah just give me my lunch-to-go already.

Yeah, when is our government going to recognize that these are not isolated incidents and all part of the Trump dismantling of democracy?

I don't see it as a Trump-related thing, but as part of the whole "stolen valor" movement. She had the right intention, but did not have the correct information.


Um, no. There is no RIGHT INTENTION of slapping someone.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Benevolent Misanthrope: Katerchen: That's a hard 45.

Also, the woman at the counter in the background : yeah yeah just give me my lunch-to-go already.

Yeah, when is our government going to recognize that these are not isolated incidents and all part of the Trump dismantling of democracy?  Nazi party members were doing the same shiat in Germany back in the 20s and 30s - going after servicemen they though had the uniform wrong and assaulting people on the street for not being "true Germans".

Seriously, this is a symptom of a really dangerous matter.  What do we do to stop this?

I've been wondering that myself.  How do we break the chain of insanity and help them see the errors in that behavior?  How the hell do we stop it.  Are we too late?  When trump is now being booed because he tells his followers to get vaccinated.  How do we reach them?

Even the ones that get it and die or not but who finally change their tune about "okay, get vaxxed now" aren't believed.


It's a symptom of being farken locked up from COVID for so long. People are going a bit stir crazy and very touchy about things not being normal.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

theteacher: Man On A Mission: Benevolent Misanthrope: Katerchen: That's a hard 45.

Also, the woman at the counter in the background : yeah yeah just give me my lunch-to-go already.

Yeah, when is our government going to recognize that these are not isolated incidents and all part of the Trump dismantling of democracy?

I don't see it as a Trump-related thing, but as part of the whole "stolen valor" movement. She had the right intention, but did not have the correct information.

Um, no. There is no RIGHT INTENTION of slapping someone.


Agreed.  There's the stolen valor thing, and then there's unhinged ranting and assault.  This is the latter.  This is past the tipping point from Karen-ing over bits of metal on a jacket and into cult-ish, violent enforcement of one's idea of patriotism.  This is not an isolated incident, it's a movement.  And it's a movement that's f*cking dangerous.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
From a better article:

"Desjardin reportedly told police she was not in the right frame of mind when the incident occurred and she's been dealing with ongoing mental health issues and a problem with alcohol"
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

CruiserTwelve: From a better article:

"Desjardin reportedly told police she was not in the right frame of mind when the incident occurred and she's been dealing with ongoing mental health issues and a problem with alcohol"


Remind me to use that excuse the next time I feel like taking violent action in support of Black Lives Matter.  I'm sure that will make a difference.

Seriously, does that excuse this
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It is a sorry commentary on our current society as we know it that this thread immediately devolved into a conversation about Trump, COVID, and the vaccine when TFA had nothing to do with Trump, COVID, or the vaccine.

But, I guess, here we are.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Man On A Mission: I don't see it as a Trump-related thing, but as part of the whole "stolen valor" movement. She had the right intention, but did not have the correct information.


Trump made it okay to be openly crazy.
 
rwhamann [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: It is a sorry commentary on our current society as we know it that this thread immediately devolved into a conversation about Trump, COVID, and the vaccine when TFA had nothing to do with Trump, COVID, or the vaccine.

But, I guess, here we are.


This is but one tree in a whole forest of news stories on the topic. One can't help but start to see patterns, it's human nature. I hope someone is studying this with more rigor to see if what we think is happening is true or not.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Man On A Mission: Benevolent Misanthrope: Katerchen: That's a hard 45.

Also, the woman at the counter in the background : yeah yeah just give me my lunch-to-go already.

Yeah, when is our government going to recognize that these are not isolated incidents and all part of the Trump dismantling of democracy?

I don't see it as a Trump-related thing, but as part of the whole "stolen valor" movement. She had the right intention, but did not have the correct information.


Maybe not Trump related but assaulting someone for imagined crimes is simply assault.

It is very on brand for a conservative to not know new things and be uninterested in learning any. I mean, information never changes right? That's why so many anti-vaxxes are still spouting FOXNews COVID talking points from 18 months ago.

I've had such an interaction with a woman who said I was full of shiat simply because "I've never heard of it" was the keystone to her knowledge base.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
45?  In hexadecimal, maybe
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: Man On A Mission: Benevolent Misanthrope: Katerchen: That's a hard 45.

Also, the woman at the counter in the background : yeah yeah just give me my lunch-to-go already.

Yeah, when is our government going to recognize that these are not isolated incidents and all part of the Trump dismantling of democracy?

I don't see it as a Trump-related thing, but as part of the whole "stolen valor" movement. She had the right intention, but did not have the correct information.

Maybe not Trump related but assaulting someone for imagined crimes is simply assault.

It is very on brand for a conservative to not know new things and be uninterested in learning any. I mean, information never changes right? That's why so many anti-vaxxes are still spouting FOXNews COVID talking points from 18 months ago.

I've had such an interaction with a woman who said I was full of shiat simply because "I've never heard of it" was the keystone to her knowledge base.


I once got threatened yet again with a beating by my now-ex when I used the term "Native American" instead of "Indian" and he said he had never heard of anything so stupid.

In 1999.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Man On A Mission: Benevolent Misanthrope: Katerchen: That's a hard 45.

Also, the woman at the counter in the background : yeah yeah just give me my lunch-to-go already.

Yeah, when is our government going to recognize that these are not isolated incidents and all part of the Trump dismantling of democracy?

I don't see it as a Trump-related thing, but as part of the whole "stolen valor" movement. She had the right intention, but did not have the correct information.


No. The right intention would have been to mind her own f*cking business.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: BizarreMan: Benevolent Misanthrope: Katerchen: That's a hard 45.

Also, the woman at the counter in the background : yeah yeah just give me my lunch-to-go already.

Yeah, when is our government going to recognize that these are not isolated incidents and all part of the Trump dismantling of democracy?  Nazi party members were doing the same shiat in Germany back in the 20s and 30s - going after servicemen they though had the uniform wrong and assaulting people on the street for not being "true Germans".

Seriously, this is a symptom of a really dangerous matter.  What do we do to stop this?

I've been wondering that myself.  How do we break the chain of insanity and help them see the errors in that behavior?  How the hell do we stop it.  Are we too late?  When trump is now being booed because he tells his followers to get vaccinated.  How do we reach them?

Even the ones that get it and die or not but who finally change their tune about "okay, get vaxxed now" aren't believed.

It's a symptom of being farken locked up from COVID for so long. People are going a bit stir crazy and very touchy about things not being normal.


The people doing this shiat are not now, nor were they ever, "locked up." They are, and have been, going about their business, nary a mask in sight.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

namegoeshere: optikeye: BizarreMan: Benevolent Misanthrope: Katerchen: That's a hard 45.

Also, the woman at the counter in the background : yeah yeah just give me my lunch-to-go already.

Yeah, when is our government going to recognize that these are not isolated incidents and all part of the Trump dismantling of democracy?  Nazi party members were doing the same shiat in Germany back in the 20s and 30s - going after servicemen they though had the uniform wrong and assaulting people on the street for not being "true Germans".

Seriously, this is a symptom of a really dangerous matter.  What do we do to stop this?

I've been wondering that myself.  How do we break the chain of insanity and help them see the errors in that behavior?  How the hell do we stop it.  Are we too late?  When trump is now being booed because he tells his followers to get vaccinated.  How do we reach them?

Even the ones that get it and die or not but who finally change their tune about "okay, get vaxxed now" aren't believed.

It's a symptom of being farken locked up from COVID for so long. People are going a bit stir crazy and very touchy about things not being normal.

The people doing this shiat are not now, nor were they ever, "locked up." They are, and have been, going about their business, nary a mask in sight.


You're being far too literal there for the english language there 'Rain man"
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: namegoeshere: optikeye: BizarreMan: Benevolent Misanthrope: Katerchen: That's a hard 45.

Also, the woman at the counter in the background : yeah yeah just give me my lunch-to-go already.

Yeah, when is our government going to recognize that these are not isolated incidents and all part of the Trump dismantling of democracy?  Nazi party members were doing the same shiat in Germany back in the 20s and 30s - going after servicemen they though had the uniform wrong and assaulting people on the street for not being "true Germans".

Seriously, this is a symptom of a really dangerous matter.  What do we do to stop this?

I've been wondering that myself.  How do we break the chain of insanity and help them see the errors in that behavior?  How the hell do we stop it.  Are we too late?  When trump is now being booed because he tells his followers to get vaccinated.  How do we reach them?

Even the ones that get it and die or not but who finally change their tune about "okay, get vaxxed now" aren't believed.

It's a symptom of being farken locked up from COVID for so long. People are going a bit stir crazy and very touchy about things not being normal.

The people doing this shiat are not now, nor were they ever, "locked up." They are, and have been, going about their business, nary a mask in sight.

You're being far too literal there for the english language there 'Rain man"


No, seriously. These folks didn't follow the rules when there were rules about staying home. They've always gone about their business, doing whatever the fark they want, pandemic be damned. They were mildly inconvenienced when they couldn't get a haircut, but the stir crazy thing is bullshiat. They were all in at the sports tourneys and concerts and whatever the fark else superspreader event they could find. They never sat their ass at home, even when they should have.

Those of us who actually did stay home and avoid crowds got a bit stir crazy, but we went hiking in the woods or took up a new hobby or zoom-drank with old friends on Friday nights. We didn't go around slapping random strangers for wearing something other than what we thought they should be wearing.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

namegoeshere: Those of us who actually did stay home and avoid crowds got a bit stir crazy, but we went hiking in the woods or took up a new hobby or zoom-drank with old friends on Friday nights. We didn't go around slapping random strangers for wearing something other than what we thought they should be wearing.


Not quite true. I got banned from "BoingBoing" for say a couple dudes doing some performance art thing about masking. Were jerks.

Specifically they harass a guy at park...at a empty baseball bleacher, who was just reading a book.
Well up about 50 feet away from any human. In open air.
They're getting in his face about not having a mask and offering 'free masks' and he just waves them off and leaves, the tubes are all HAHA when they where the ones confronting someone that was being reasonable. That's stupid, useless, and anti science.

I'm pro mask etc. I'm also anti confrontation when that doesn't make any rational sense at all. Like Karen Demanding someone's vax status at a theater when they're 50 feet away from you.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: Benevolent Misanthrope: Katerchen: That's a hard 45.

Also, the woman at the counter in the background : yeah yeah just give me my lunch-to-go already.

Yeah, when is our government going to recognize that these are not isolated incidents and all part of the Trump dismantling of democracy?

I don't see it as a Trump-related thing, but as part of the whole "stolen valor" movement. She had the right intention, but did not have the correct information.


Nope. This is fark. It's always Trump.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Benevolent Misanthrope: Katerchen: That's a hard 45.

Also, the woman at the counter in the background : yeah yeah just give me my lunch-to-go already.

Yeah, when is our government going to recognize that these are not isolated incidents and all part of the Trump dismantling of democracy?  Nazi party members were doing the same shiat in Germany back in the 20s and 30s - going after servicemen they though had the uniform wrong and assaulting people on the street for not being "true Germans".

Seriously, this is a symptom of a really dangerous matter.  What do we do to stop this?

I've been wondering that myself.  How do we break the chain of insanity and help them see the errors in that behavior?  How the hell do we stop it. Are we too late?  When trump is now being booed because he tells his followers to get vaccinated.  How do we reach them?

Even the ones that get it and die or not but who finally change their tune about "okay, get vaxxed now" aren't believed.


I suggest stickball bats upside their farking heads.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Benevolent Misanthrope: Katerchen: That's a hard 45.

Also, the woman at the counter in the background : yeah yeah just give me my lunch-to-go already.

Yeah, when is our government going to recognize that these are not isolated incidents and all part of the Trump dismantling of democracy?  Nazi party members were doing the same shiat in Germany back in the 20s and 30s - going after servicemen they though had the uniform wrong and assaulting people on the street for not being "true Germans".

Seriously, this is a symptom of a really dangerous matter.  What do we do to stop this?

I've been wondering that myself.  How do we break the chain of insanity and help them see the errors in that behavior?  How the hell do we stop it.  Are we too late?  When trump is now being booed because he tells his followers to get vaccinated.  How do we reach them?

Even the ones that get it and die or not but who finally change their tune about "okay, get vaxxed now" aren't believed.


This has nothing to do with vaccine status or Trump.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Katerchen: That's a hard 45.

Also, the woman at the counter in the background : yeah yeah just give me my lunch-to-go already.

Yeah, when is our government going to recognize that these are not isolated incidents and all part of the Trump dismantling of democracy?  Nazi party members were doing the same shiat in Germany back in the 20s and 30s - going after servicemen they though had the uniform wrong and assaulting people on the street for not being "true Germans".

Seriously, this is a symptom of a really dangerous matter.  What do we do to stop this?


The government will finally stop these people once they no longer need to rely upon them for election votes.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: It is a sorry commentary on our current society as we know it that this thread immediately devolved into a conversation about Trump, COVID, and the vaccine when TFA had nothing to do with Trump, COVID, or the vaccine.

But, I guess, here we are.


Gee, it's almost like anyone with at least average human levels of higher brain functions who lives in our society already understands that there's a common element connecting all that shiat called "conservatism" - and that this lady's whole assault was over some common "conservative" virtue signaling bullshiat.

You know, almost like they understand and acknowledge context.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're all missing the important thing here - why did the Navy change from blue to green?
Did they feel like outcasts? DoD got a sweet bulk deal on their last Army order?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swahnhennessy: You're all missing the important thing here - why did the Navy change from blue to green?
Did they feel like outcasts? DoD got a sweet bulk deal on their last Army order?


Why did they have blue camo in the first place? So no one would see them if they fell overboard?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Katerchen: That's a hard 45.

Also, the woman at the counter in the background : yeah yeah just give me my lunch-to-go already.

Yeah, when is our government going to recognize that these are not isolated incidents and all part of the Trump dismantling of democracy?  Nazi party members were doing the same shiat in Germany back in the 20s and 30s - going after servicemen they though had the uniform wrong and assaulting people on the street for not being "true Germans".

Seriously, this is a symptom of a really dangerous matter.  What do we do to stop this?


Start spreading the rumor that fentanyl is the latest covid cure.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swahnhennessy: You're all missing the important thing here - why did the Navy change from blue to green?
Did they feel like outcasts? DoD got a sweet bulk deal on their last Army order?


Because blue digital camouflage was a farking stupid idea. Honestly, it ought to be bright pink, so they're easy to identify if they fall overboard.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what she would have done if faced with this gross guy:

stripes.comView Full Size
 
wildlifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Katerchen: That's a hard 45.

Also, the woman at the counter in the background : yeah yeah just give me my lunch-to-go already.

Yeah, when is our government going to recognize that these are not isolated incidents and all part of the Trump dismantling of democracy?  Nazi party members were doing the same shiat in Germany back in the 20s and 30s - going after servicemen they though had the uniform wrong and assaulting people on the street for not being "true Germans".

Seriously, this is a symptom of a really dangerous matter.  What do we do to stop this?


Not seeing it as Trump related..
Just seeing a bat shait crazy lady..
 
webct_god
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: Man On A Mission: Benevolent Misanthrope: Katerchen: That's a hard 45.

Also, the woman at the counter in the background : yeah yeah just give me my lunch-to-go already.

Yeah, when is our government going to recognize that these are not isolated incidents and all part of the Trump dismantling of democracy?

I don't see it as a Trump-related thing, but as part of the whole "stolen valor" movement. She had the right intention, but did not have the correct information.

Um, no. There is no RIGHT INTENTION of slapping someone.


Unless they're a Trump supporter.

I'm I doing this right? Still learning...
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: From a better article:

"Desjardin reportedly told police she was not in the right frame of mind when the incident occurred and she's been dealing with ongoing mental health issues and a problem with alcohol"


That describes at least 50-80% of Fark and you don't see Farkers on the news for instigating violence do you?

/probably because we are all home drinking while covered in chip crumbs
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildlifer: Benevolent Misanthrope: Katerchen: That's a hard 45.

Also, the woman at the counter in the background : yeah yeah just give me my lunch-to-go already.

Yeah, when is our government going to recognize that these are not isolated incidents and all part of the Trump dismantling of democracy?  Nazi party members were doing the same shiat in Germany back in the 20s and 30s - going after servicemen they though had the uniform wrong and assaulting people on the street for not being "true Germans".

Seriously, this is a symptom of a really dangerous matter.  What do we do to stop this?

Not seeing it as Trump related..
Just seeing a bat shait crazy lady..


If you don't understand the connection you're either not American or just being obtuse.
 
wildlifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: From a better article:

"Desjardin reportedly told police she was not in the right frame of mind when the incident occurred and she's been dealing with ongoing mental health issues and a problem with alcohol"


Is she going to use that line in prison?
It should help her become the prison biatch she so desires..
 
gremlin79
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: Man On A Mission: Benevolent Misanthrope: Katerchen: That's a hard 45.

Also, the woman at the counter in the background : yeah yeah just give me my lunch-to-go already.

Yeah, when is our government going to recognize that these are not isolated incidents and all part of the Trump dismantling of democracy?

I don't see it as a Trump-related thing, but as part of the whole "stolen valor" movement. She had the right intention, but did not have the correct information.

Um, no. There is no RIGHT INTENTION of slapping someone.


Oh yeah?  What about when my wife's dwarven armorer slapped my gnomish battle smith to activate his Fade away feat?  What about then,huh?
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: wildlifer: Benevolent Misanthrope: Katerchen: That's a hard 45.

Also, the woman at the counter in the background : yeah yeah just give me my lunch-to-go already.

Yeah, when is our government going to recognize that these are not isolated incidents and all part of the Trump dismantling of democracy?  Nazi party members were doing the same shiat in Germany back in the 20s and 30s - going after servicemen they though had the uniform wrong and assaulting people on the street for not being "true Germans".

Seriously, this is a symptom of a really dangerous matter.  What do we do to stop this?

Not seeing it as Trump related..
Just seeing a bat shait crazy lady..

If you don't understand the connection you're either not American or just being obtuse.


Or your TDS has you seeing Trump boogeyman everywhere.
 
Jensaarai
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: Benevolent Misanthrope: Katerchen: That's a hard 45.

Also, the woman at the counter in the background : yeah yeah just give me my lunch-to-go already.

Yeah, when is our government going to recognize that these are not isolated incidents and all part of the Trump dismantling of democracy?

I don't see it as a Trump-related thing, but as part of the whole "stolen valor" movement. She had the right intention, but did not have the correct information.


The hysteria over stolen valor being so common as to require a movement is adjacent to all the other right wing agitprop floating around out there.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: From a better article:

"Desjardin reportedly told police she was not in the right frame of mind when the incident occurred and she's been dealing with ongoing mental health issues and a problem with alcohol"


In vino veritas.

The alcohol just helped to reveal her many layers of ugliness.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: mongbiohazard: wildlifer: Benevolent Misanthrope: Katerchen: That's a hard 45.

Also, the woman at the counter in the background : yeah yeah just give me my lunch-to-go already.

Yeah, when is our government going to recognize that these are not isolated incidents and all part of the Trump dismantling of democracy?  Nazi party members were doing the same shiat in Germany back in the 20s and 30s - going after servicemen they though had the uniform wrong and assaulting people on the street for not being "true Germans".

Seriously, this is a symptom of a really dangerous matter.  What do we do to stop this?

Not seeing it as Trump related..
Just seeing a bat shait crazy lady..

If you don't understand the connection you're either not American or just being obtuse.

Or your TDS has you seeing Trump boogeyman everywhere.


I now agree with the whole TDS thing.

Trump is pretty much deranged.
 
brigid_fitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Katerchen: That's a hard 45.

Also, the woman at the counter in the background : yeah yeah just give me my lunch-to-go already.

Yeah, when is our government going to recognize that these are not isolated incidents and all part of the Trump dismantling of democracy?  Nazi party members were doing the same shiat in Germany back in the 20s and 30s - going after servicemen they though had the uniform wrong and assaulting people on the street for not being "true Germans".

Seriously, this is a symptom of a really dangerous matter.  What do we do to stop this?


Ummm, Katerchen was referring to the woman's age, not her political affiliation.  She may be an "Independent" who isn't a Trumper and still be some batshiat crazy pro-military type. She just happens to look REALLY rough for a 45yo.  Christ, the pic in my profile was taken a few years ago when I was 46.  I thought this woman was WAY older.
 
zbtop
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: mongbiohazard: wildlifer: Benevolent Misanthrope: Katerchen: That's a hard 45.

Also, the woman at the counter in the background : yeah yeah just give me my lunch-to-go already.

Yeah, when is our government going to recognize that these are not isolated incidents and all part of the Trump dismantling of democracy?  Nazi party members were doing the same shiat in Germany back in the 20s and 30s - going after servicemen they though had the uniform wrong and assaulting people on the street for not being "true Germans".

Seriously, this is a symptom of a really dangerous matter.  What do we do to stop this?

Not seeing it as Trump related..
Just seeing a bat shait crazy lady..

If you don't understand the connection you're either not American or just being obtuse.

Or your TDS has you seeing Trump boogeyman everywhere.


Seems to be about the only thing on FARK you post about is complaining about other people complaining about Trump...
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why did she attack him?, was it in the article?    Now she's unemployed, hope it was worth it


Desjardin reportedly told police she was not in the right frame of mind when the incident occurred and she's been dealing with ongoing mental health issues and a problem with alcohol"
 
Fissile
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: Benevolent Misanthrope: Katerchen: That's a hard 45.

Also, the woman at the counter in the background : yeah yeah just give me my lunch-to-go already.

Yeah, when is our government going to recognize that these are not isolated incidents and all part of the Trump dismantling of democracy?

I don't see it as a Trump-related thing, but as part of the whole "stolen valor" movement. She had the right intention, but did not have the correct information.


Even if someone were engaging in 'stolen valor'  that doesn't give you, or anyone the right to be judge, jury and executioner.  This guy is a real ex-Navy SEAL.  He confronts people over stolen valor.  He just attempts to get their story or embarrass them, he doesn't lay a finger on them.  https://www.youtube.com/channe​l/UC6iOP​zqQdnn69zZE0xLTm2g/videos

In conclusion, fark off.
 
wildlifer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: wildlifer: Benevolent Misanthrope: Katerchen: That's a hard 45.

Also, the woman at the counter in the background : yeah yeah just give me my lunch-to-go already.

Yeah, when is our government going to recognize that these are not isolated incidents and all part of the Trump dismantling of democracy?  Nazi party members were doing the same shiat in Germany back in the 20s and 30s - going after servicemen they though had the uniform wrong and assaulting people on the street for not being "true Germans".

Seriously, this is a symptom of a really dangerous matter.  What do we do to stop this?

Not seeing it as Trump related..
Just seeing a bat shait crazy lady..

If you don't understand the connection you're either not American or just being obtuse.


How long you going to let Trump live rent free in your head?

Sheese.. do we have to jave you point out on the doll where he hurt you?

I'm going to break it to you.. Trump isn't president anymore.
Pudding brain is President..
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Whether blue or green, are the camp patterns still pixellated?
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

serfdood: Whether blue or green, are the camo patterns still pixellated?


Farking spell check.
 
Kavyboy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Katerchen: That's a hard 45.

Also, the woman at the counter in the background : yeah yeah just give me my lunch-to-go already.

Yeah, when is our government going to recognize that these are not isolated incidents and all part of the Trump dismantling of democracy?  Nazi party members were doing the same shiat in Germany back in the 20s and 30s - going after servicemen they though had the uniform wrong and assaulting people on the street for not being "true Germans".

Seriously, this is a symptom of a really dangerous matter.  What do we do to stop this?


I lust got done reading The Black Obelisk. This is just like right out of the book, at least in mentality.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: Benevolent Misanthrope: Katerchen: That's a hard 45.

Also, the woman at the counter in the background : yeah yeah just give me my lunch-to-go already.

Yeah, when is our government going to recognize that these are not isolated incidents and all part of the Trump dismantling of democracy?

I don't see it as a Trump-related thing, but as part of the whole "stolen valor" movement. She had the right intention, but did not have the correct information.


"The Stolen Valor Act of 2013 specifically amends the federal criminal code to make it a crime for someone to claim they have served in the military, embellish their rank or fraudulently claim having received a valor award specific in the Act, with the intention of obtaining money, property, or other tangible benefits by convincing another that he or she received the award."

So even if he wasn't now, or had ever been in the military, unless he was trying to get a military discount on his pizza, this wouldn't have been a case of stolen valor.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Katerchen: That's a hard 45.

Also, the woman at the counter in the background : yeah yeah just give me my lunch-to-go already.

Yeah, when is our government going to recognize that these are not isolated incidents and all part of the Trump dismantling of democracy?  Nazi party members were doing the same shiat in Germany back in the 20s and 30s - going after servicemen they though had the uniform wrong and assaulting people on the street for not being "true Germans".

Seriously, this is a symptom of a really dangerous matter.  What do we do to stop this?


Don't drive drunk to pick up your pizza.  Use DoorDash.
 
