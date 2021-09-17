 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Central Maine)   Ever picked your own hemp ON WEED?   (centralmaine.com) divider line
12
    More: Amusing, Hemp, field of hemp, Christine Cuneo, Cannabis, right plants, Taryn Marcus, good health, Maine's only pick  
•       •       •

483 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 18 Sep 2021 at 2:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you know ,George Washington grew hemp?
When he got home ,Martha had a big fat bowl waiting for him.
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Do you know ,George Washington grew hemp?
When he got home ,Martha had a big fat bowl waiting for him.


Yeah, you wouldn't want to smoke hemp.
 
SuperJonnyC
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SmithHiller [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hemp is a gateway crop.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yes. They called it ditch weed and I literally slammed on the breaks when I notice miles of it in Kansas. As a Californian the sight of so many "pot" plants that were so big was something from a fantasy dream. I loaded up the Datsun with as much as I could pick and went straight home hoping no cop would notice the massive amount of greenery in the car. Anyway a month went by before the leaves and meager buds were dry enough to smoke. Smoke I did. Regret I had. Headache even more. Trash it went.

/ Fark you Kansas and your "fake" weed.
 
SuperJonnyC
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SuperJonnyC: [Fark user image image 425x318]


Apparently I need glasses because I read that as pickled...mmmm pickles.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My friend Becky went to a party and picked her own hemp. She met a doctor, married him and had three kids. Because it didn't get her high. She did try to inject it, though. Not a bright girl, that Becky, I mean, Mrs. Goldstein.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Yes. They called it ditch weed and I literally slammed on the breaks when I notice miles of it in Kansas. As a Californian the sight of so many "pot" plants that were so big was something from a fantasy dream. I loaded up the Datsun with as much as I could pick and went straight home hoping no cop would notice the massive amount of greenery in the car. Anyway a month went by before the leaves and meager buds were dry enough to smoke. Smoke I did. Regret I had. Headache even more. Trash it went.

/ Fark you Kansas and your "fake" weed.


Do you drink 'beer' out of the runoff from grain fields too?
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I grew up in north central Illinois. There was hemp growing in end rows since the war. Farmers never mentioned it because the cops would show up and destroy crops trying to get to it. I didn't know much about the life cycle then. But I brought an oz of cbd flower in New Mexico last month and it seems ok.
 
iambichop
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

IbiEvacua: sinner4ever: Do you know ,George Washington grew hemp?
When he got home ,Martha had a big fat bowl waiting for him.

Yeah, you wouldn't want to smoke hemp.


Dr. Hypno CBD seeds produce excellent hemp flower to smoke. Short plants, good yields, 15% cbd, 1% thc. Makes terrific cbd butter very easily. Plant 2-5 every year and will continue to do so.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
R.I.P Shemp
woah
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
woodjf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

iambichop: IbiEvacua: sinner4ever: Do you know ,George Washington grew hemp?
When he got home ,Martha had a big fat bowl waiting for him.

Yeah, you wouldn't want to smoke hemp.

Dr. Hypno CBD seeds produce excellent hemp flower to smoke. Short plants, good yields, 15% cbd, 1% thc. Makes terrific cbd butter very easily. Plant 2-5 every year and will continue to do so.


Why would you smoke that though? Just for taste?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.