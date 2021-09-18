 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Popular Science)   Well, on the positive side, if there aren't any people left to be bothered by global climate change, is it really that big of a deal?   (popsci.com) divider line
37
    More: Interesting, Left-wing politics, Anxiety, Climate change, French Revolution, Fear, Weather, Human rights, Political spectrum  
•       •       •

791 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Sep 2021 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Listen up you young farks. You need to keep having kids so they can take care of us old farkers while the world collapses!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If I was young and starting out I would certainly think hard before having kids. Yikes
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good salary and affordable housing are way more important. This reads like someone saw a study that said Young People Are Anxious About Having Kids and drew their own conclusions as to why based on their own biases.

Oh wait.. that's what I just did, too. Fark it all.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:

People say, 'If I choose not to have kids, I don't have a reason to care about the future, so I'm going to have kids to maintain this care about the future.'"

You need an excuse to care about the environment so you have a kid?
Are you farking kidding me????
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of reasons why I didn't have kids, including environmental concerns. And lack of money. And no patience. And being fat and ugly.

Somehow I think that last one was the proximate cause.
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or to put it another way:

"I didn't want a kid, I just wanted a reason to care about the environment."
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever since I was born, the relentless drumbeat of American culture has been, "Fark other people." They don't care about you or your kids. That's a hard world to bring a child into, when you're sure their life will be worse than yours.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how we get Idiocracy
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not just [gestures around at everything]. It's also the fact that having kids is such a zero sum situation where there's so much High Maintenance with very little payout (whatever that might be).

southcoaststickers.comView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't had a real vacation since the 1990's because I was raising kids.
My sister and her husband don't make much money but go away every other month.
My kids are grown and I am the most comfortable I have ever been (mostly because I don't have a wife).

Kids, don't get married.If you do don't have kids.
Mainly don't get married!
 
snowballinhell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My kids are adults. They are very concerned about whether to have children. I have already broken the generational curse of having children young, and have encouraged them to wait until 30 at least. I would be fine if my line ends, tbh. Save my grandchildren from the depression and life in a dystopia.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: It's not just [gestures around at everything]. It's also the fact that having kids is such a zero sum situation where there's so much High Maintenance with very little payout (whatever that might be).

[southcoaststickers.com image 500x500]


This too. Not too long ago, children were an asset. You could put 'em to work on the farm at a fairly young age, and if you had enough of them you could be pretty sure at least one would survive to inherit said farm. Now? They're pure liability for ~20 years, and there's absolutely no guarantee that they'll give a damn when you're old.

Also:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wax_on: This is how we get Idiocracy


Although I fully support as many people as possible having as few children as possible, yes, that's one downside--the people least qualified to actually be parents are going to be the ones having the most children.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TastyEloi: wax_on: This is how we get Idiocracy

Although I fully support as many people as possible having as few children as possible, yes, that's one downside--the people least qualified to actually be parents are going to be the ones having the most children.


Username checks out.
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigChad: FTA:

People say, 'If I choose not to have kids, I don't have a reason to care about the future, so I'm going to have kids to maintain this care about the future.'"

You need an excuse to care about the environment so you have a kid?
Are you farking kidding me????


Neither.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
50 year old gex x. no kids. my 12 year younger sister had 3. evens out.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigChad: FTA:

People say, 'If I choose not to have kids, I don't have a reason to care about the future, so I'm going to have kids to maintain this care about the future.'"

You need an excuse to care about the environment so you have a kid?
Are you farking kidding me????


The only reason I give a fark about after the world after I'm dead is my nephews.

Also the earth gives no farks about the human defined "environment".
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: It's not just [gestures around at everything]. It's also the fact that having kids is such a zero sum situation where there's so much High Maintenance with very little payout (whatever that might be).

[southcoaststickers.com image 500x500]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Izunbacol
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have kids, make sure you can afford them, both now and in the future.

Yes, they're technically adults at 18, but if you aren't making sure they're set up for college expenses, shelter, transportation and healthcare  in young adulthood, you're farking them over.  Start that 529 now.

Don't be the shiathead parent who sends them off into the world with no means to launch themselves, then berates them for their failure to launch.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't my choice to not have kids. It was my personality that prevented me from making them
 
jso2897
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

wax_on: This is how we get got Idiocracy


FTFY.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Listen up you young farks. You need to keep having kids so they can take care of us old farkers while the world collapses!


I don't want to be taken care of, I want to go down with the ship. Having kids now is irresponsible.
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When I was in my teens (back in ancient times) I listened to President Carter's plea.  Along with millions of others who heard him, we were laughed at, and he was booted out of office in November 1980.

A lot of us boomers were trying to sound the alarm back then, have been sounding the alarm ever since.

I'm so sorry that our voices were drowned out by conspicuous consumption and bad hair.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You libs that won't have kids or urge others not to because of "climate change" remind me of the neo-con preppers who hide food in shoveled out, moldy shelters because of the coming "revolution". Thankfully neither of you have the numbers to effect change in any way. You're both equally weird, though.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Entropy will eventually erase us from existence.  Whether humanity disappears with the heat death of the universe or in a nuclear fireball tomorrow doesn't matter.  There is no 'long run'.

Keeping that in mind, there is a short run, and if you're a properly evolved social primate you should care about your community, including the next generation whether or you add to that next generation personally.  Try to keep the place comfortable for as long as possible so everyone who is born has a chance to enjoy their brief existence instead of suffering through it.

So kids / no kids, whatever, just try not to ruin it for everyone else.
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: You libs that won't have kids or urge others not to because of "climate change" remind me of the neo-con preppers who hide food in shoveled out, moldy shelters because of the coming "revolution". Thankfully neither of you have the numbers to effect change in any way. You're both equally weird, though.


You're still a whackjob.
 
NeverBeen
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Humans and all life  on this planet have an amazing ability to adapt.   Climate change is nothing new, yet here we are.  The need to adapt will drive invention and invention will drive solutions and opportunity.  All is not lost. Not even close. Keep on Farking...

// The only thing to fear, is fear itself
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Uhhhh, the reason the ship is going down is not because people aren't separating their plastic from aluminum for recycling but because the planet is severely overpopulated

/well that and 1% that controls most of the resources doesn't want any change.
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Metaluna Mutant: Uhhhh, the reason the ship is going down is not because people aren't separating their plastic from aluminum for recycling but because the planet is severely overpopulated

/well that and 1% that controls most of the resources doesn't want any change.


When my mother was born, the world population was around 2 billion.

/and yes, it is absolutely the 1% who are the problem
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And further, the planet is NOT over-populated, it's that everyone wants to live like Americans now.  Wasteful, consumption-driven, lots of plastic.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image image 353x500]


I'm embarrassed to admit that I may have watched most of that series. It could have been one episode
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BigChad: FTA:

People say, 'If I choose not to have kids, I don't have a reason to care about the future, so I'm going to have kids to maintain this care about the future.'"

You need an excuse to care about the environment so you have a kid?
Are you farking kidding me????


If a tree falls in the woods...
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SuperTramp: And further, the planet is NOT over-populated, it's that everyone wants to live like Americans now.  Wasteful, consumption-driven, lots of plastic.


If you've got a plan to force 7 billion people to live in an ultra-urban area the size of Texas, I'm interested.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bringing sentient life into the world, life that knows it will cease to exist, is the reason not to have kids. Talk about a cruel joke.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: Bringing sentient life into the world, life that knows it will cease to exist, is the reason not to have kids. Talk about a cruel joke.


That's why you teach them about Jeebus. Block the sentience at the source! *taps temple with index finger*
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

chitownmike: abhorrent1: [Fark user image image 353x500]

I'm embarrassed to admit that I may have watched most of that series. It could have been one episode


Not embarrassed to say I watched it. I thought it was cool.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.