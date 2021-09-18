 Skip to content
 
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I like how he had to answer when a kid asked him if it was a real stripper pole because he'd never seen one.
"Me neither."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Today's lesson:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, I guess they wouldn't have had seatbelts on the regular bus either.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Obviously, the stripper bus isn't for drilling, that's what the Champagne Room is for.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A field trip to see a Cheetahs?
 
JustSurfin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: A field trip to see a Cheetahs?


TotalFark party on Claiermont Mesa Blvd?  OK.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Miss5280: Well, I guess they wouldn't have had seatbelts on the regular bus either.


You ever try to take off your jacket while wearing your seatbelt?

It would be the worst strip show ever.

Possibly the funniest if you've seen Trains, Planes, and Automobiles.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Trip to school and sex ed. Hope the strippers are across the LGBTQ+ spectrum.
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I understand there a series of short documentaries on this topic online.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I bet it has a better sound system than a regular bus.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We're going to keep having labor shortages until we:

* Stop killing thousands of people a day with a pandemic disease
* Start compensating people working all kinds of jobs in a manner than permits them to comfortably live where they work
* Start treating workers of all kinds with the respect and courtesy they deserve

In short, we're headed for THAR BE DRAGONS HERE territory in America.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

toraque: Obviously, the stripper bus isn't for drilling, that's what the Champagne Room is for.


THERE IS NO SEX IN THE CHAMPAGNE ROOM! NONE.

/At least not intentional
//Sorry, miss
 
jimjays
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I might have went on the field trips to the state and national capitols if they'd had a party bus. (But my parents probably wouldn't have encouraged me just to be rid of me for a few days, might have outright refused the opportunity.)
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Today's lesson:

[Link][Fark user image image 223x222]


Glad to  see this oldie but goodie.

Thanks
 
Creoena
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My neighbor is a bus driver for the next town over, and his daughter was apparently a stripper for years, so I guess he'd fit right in.

/met her once a few years ago when she visited her parents - she was clearly meth addicted and wearing next to nothing when she came out of the house
//whole thing has a creepy daddy diddling vibe
 
jtown
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I realized I went to a wealthy high school when I got to college.  In high school, our band trips got a gigantic charter bus for long trips and we stayed in nice hotels.  When I got to college, the band got what was basically an airport shuttle bus to make the same trips and we stayed at the Motel 3.  Not the good Motel 3.  The crappy one 5 miles outside of town.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I love how in his thread, he asks people to contact their representatives to make sure education (including bus drivers, etc) are given a competitive wage.  Dude, one of the major political parties has been defunding anything related for education for decades.  This is what they want!  An ignorant population that can be easily manipulated!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's a repurposed safety device to help kids hold on to cushion the impact. Relax
 
powhound
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oblig:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I GOT MY PENCIL!

/Give me something to write on man
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There's a driver shortage, not a school bus shortage. Well guess they just needed an excuse.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

JustSurfin: Sin'sHero: A field trip to see a Cheetahs?

TotalFark party on Claiermont Mesa Blvd?  OK.


Societe Brewery is just across the road.  Solid Choice.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: I love how in his thread, he asks people to contact their representatives to make sure education (including bus drivers, etc) are given a competitive wage.  Dude, one of the major political parties has been defunding anything related for education for decades.  This is what they want!  An ignorant population that can be easily manipulated!


Truth be told, this isn't what Republicans want either.

They want people who are brow-beaten into working for slave wages and being treated like property.
 
schubie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I hope they looked in the storage drawers under the seats before the kids did. Our party bus had an assortment of musky dildos, smudgy coke mirrors and a shiatload of empty airplane bottles. We were told the last people in it were N'sync.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TotallyHeadless: I GOT MY PENCIL!

/Give me something to write on man


I don't feel tardy.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We didn't have buses at my Catholic grade school, so when we had a field trip parents would just volunteer to drive and they'd also serve as chaperones. The Ultimate Prize was getting assigned to ride in a car with a mom who'd go to a drive-thru for ice cream cones or other treats on the way back to school.

Ice cream cones > stripper poles
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TotallyHeadless: I GOT MY PENCIL!

/Give me something to write on man


If they're tardy, why are they complaining that the clock is slow?

I know, not the best students

Missed education, x-sedera
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I hope they wiped the pussy juice off the poles because you just know some kid licked one.
 
