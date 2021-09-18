 Skip to content
(NBC 12 Richmond)   Virginia school system using robots to battle COVID-19. Subby didn't read TFA but is assuming this involves terminators hunting down anti-vaxxers   (nbc12.com) divider line
    High school, Ultraviolet, months school systems, Disinfectant, school system  
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The number one way schools can prevent COVID spread is mask mandates, NO EXCEPTIONS. Eating is socially distanced.

Masks work. Our district has had cases, as have all districts, but all were able to be traced to spread outside of school. None spread in school. Because we have been fierce about mask compliance.

And now idiot f*ckhead parents are trying their very bestest idiot f*ckhead tries to get the mask mandate dropped or at least get their very special idiot f*ckhead spawn exempt.

I loathe these people.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The robots could just kill people with COVID, and report the deaths as accidents -- the way Greg Abbott is going to eliminate rape by refusing to allow it to be reported.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an ad for a UV disinfection bot. And UV lights in the duct work, which is something I've been pushing for locally as well. Pretty cool stuff-you don't want to be in that room when the UV-C is blasting, certainly. But you could equip an anal wand to clean out anti vaxxers  too. I know the article didn't mention that. But it could.
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw that movie. I took place in the Grim future of 1999, when kids wander the school grounds with guns in their pockets, gangs were in control, graffiti was everywhere, and the poor white teachers were afraid. So the school system hired cyborg teachers, who ended up trying to murder all the children. But since all the kids were little game whose limits, I'm not sure if you were supposed to side with the kids or the cyborg.

I gave it a B-.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Back at the start of the pandemic, someone in our company wanted to buy electrostatic foggers. I had to research foggers and do a pro/con case study. I had about two hours (of course). The tl;dr is that unless you have a dedicated fogger person/team, and someone to maintain the foggers, and you make a good choice of disinfectant solution, it's pointless.

At the time, the lead time on ordering the things was like four months.
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I think robots should hunt down anti vaxxers. Subby has the right idea.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

nemobeamo: I think robots should hunt down anti vaxxers. Subby has the right idea.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If COVID has shown anything, there will 100 percent be humans willing to work with Skynet and those people will be stunned when they get betrayed.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Don't do that, Subby. Don't give me hope.
 
trasnform
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: The robots could just kill people with COVID, and report the deaths as accidents -- the way Greg Abbott is going to eliminate rape by refusing to allow it to be reported.


Just kill everyone to stop them from dying!
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: If COVID has shown anything, there will 100 percent be humans willing to work with Skynet and those people will be stunned when they get betrayed.


Not a surprise. There were Jews who worked for the farking Nazis during WW2.
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 minute ago  

namegoeshere: The number one way schools can prevent COVID spread is mask mandates, NO EXCEPTIONS. Eating is socially distanced.

Masks work. Our district has had cases, as have all districts, but all were able to be traced to spread outside of school. None spread in school. Because we have been fierce about mask compliance.

And now idiot f*ckhead parents are trying their very bestest idiot f*ckhead tries to get the mask mandate dropped or at least get their very special idiot f*ckhead spawn exempt.

I loathe these people.


Could be worse. You could be Florida where DeathSentence is banning mask mandates statewide.
 
