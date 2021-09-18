 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Restoration work on Notre Dame cathedral ready to start after safety work completed, Quasimodo relocated   (theguardian.com) divider line
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should've torn it all down and put up a Freedom Tower™, man.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any hunches when Quasi will be back?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...I don't know, but his FACE sure rings a bell!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
'This is not a repeat from every decade ever'
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I don't remember his name...
Fark user imageView Full Size

...but his face sure rings a bell...
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hey, remember when organizations and rich people the world over suddenly had millions upon millions to throw at this church, but somehow they never have enough money to help actual people?
 
YouSaidWhat
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Maybe this time they can install a fire suppression system.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

austerity101: Hey, remember when organizations and rich people the world over suddenly had millions upon millions to throw at this church, but somehow they never have enough money to help actual people?


Have you met actual people? By and large, they suck.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

austerity101: Hey, remember when organizations and rich people the world over suddenly had millions upon millions to throw at this church, but somehow they never have enough money to help actual people?


Do you go around asking squirrels why the haven't cured cancer?
 
sdd2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just think how much time and effort could have been saved had they just followed this advice:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/extreme sarcasm
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That was April 2019?! The time prolongation effect of the Trump years is for real. You could say 1979 and it would be somewhat believable.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

chitownmike: austerity101: Hey, remember when organizations and rich people the world over suddenly had millions upon millions to throw at this church, but somehow they never have enough money to help actual people?

Do you go around asking squirrels why the haven't cured cancer?


I speak chipmunk. Trust me, you do NOT want to speak to a squirrel in the wrong language.
 
buster_v
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

austerity101: Hey, remember when organizations and rich people the world over suddenly had millions upon millions to throw at this church, but somehow they never have enough money to help actual people?


Yeah.  I also remember how not one of those super billionaires ever handed over one red cent.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Good. It's a beautiful cathedral.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

chitownmike: austerity101: Hey, remember when organizations and rich people the world over suddenly had millions upon millions to throw at this church, but somehow they never have enough money to help actual people?

Do you go around asking squirrels why the haven't cured cancer?


Do you go around making pointless comments?

Wait, I already know the answer to this.
 
powhound
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Came for the water bombing ... will need the rakes to clean it all up and the paper towels to sop up the rest.
 
